Why North Atlantic Recent Wild Ride Up Had Almost No Positive Effects On Seadrill?

It began with a huge positive news, out of the blue for NADL shareholders. One unexpected news about two large long-term contracts with ConocoPhillips.

Image: The Jack-up West Elara.

Investment thesis:

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) is a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL). SDRL owns 16.966 million shares or 70.36% (majority holder). [Total shares outstanding is 24.11 million].

The Offshore drilling Industry has been particularly vulnerable to the mess that has unfolded in the past two years, and companies such as SDRL and NADL are finding themselves in dire straits, exerted by overwhelming forces they basically have no control over and must deal with the consequences now.

Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling have struggled with their large debts, and are working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process.

Where are we in this untidy process?

A lot is at stake here and both Seadrill and North Atlantic are working hard to come up with a final agreement, whether by striking an Out-of-Court restructuring deal -- which requires a difficult bondholders' approval -- or filing a restructuring plan under a pre-packaged chapter 11 deal (which may turn worse if contested)? Good luck in answering this question with enough certainty now, before the company unveils its final decision, especially knowing that "big John" is seriously involved in this process and is not in favor of a bankruptcy.

Of course, the best solution for Seadrill shareholders is an Out-of-Court deal, in my opinion, but it is not entirely certain that a bankruptcy deal will leave shareholders totally wiped out as some investors are forecasting.

At the end, It will come up to what is the degree of extra-dilution forced upon shareholders and how much more downside the stock will eventually stand. However, one thing for certain is that the company is not about to be liquidated.

Seadrill indicated in its "confidential" plan on January 2017 what the road map is all about:

The key goals of the Company's restructuring continue to be building a bridge to a recovery and achieving a sustainable capital structure.

Based on these considerations, the Company proposed that this be achieved by:

Extending bank maturities to mature in the period from 2021 to 2023, reducing fixed amortization and amending financial covenants;

Extending the maturity of unsecured claims to mature in the period from 2025 to 2028;

And Raising at least $1.0 billion in new capital.

The total liabilities addressed by the Plan (based on 3Q'16) was $14 billion detailed below:

On April 4, 2017, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

I recommend to read my preceding article and comments on this subject. Please click here.

Why North Atlantic recent wild ride up had almost no positive effects on Seadrill, yet?

According to the Ycharts above NADL is up 78.81% compared to SDRL that crashed 46.9% in the same one-month period.

It began, out of the blue for NADL shareholders, with a huge positive news. One unexpected news about two large long-term contracts with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

NADL, a subsidiary of Seadrill, has secured ten-year contract awards for the jack-ups West Elara and West Linus with ConocoPhillips in the North Sea -- Ekofisk. These new contracts are worth $1.4 billion in new contract backlog for NADL.

The Jack-up West Linus is now contracted until May 2019 at a day rate of $326k/d (plus $12.43K/d for mobilization cost amortized through the contract). The company said that $58 million has been cut in backlog which represent a day rate reduction of about $73k/d based on 791 days remaining. The new day rate will be about $253K/d (+12.43K/d). Furthermore, the West Linus contract has been extended until end December 2028, at a market indexed day rate contributing to $706 million in Backlog. Based on an extra 3503 days the day rate is about $202k/d for the extension. I estimate the total backlog for the West Linus at about $916 million. The Jack-up West Elara has been awarded a new contract with COP starting October 2017 and ending October 2027. Two parts in this contract. [a] From 10/17 to 3/20 day rate is fixed at about $175k/d or a total backlog of $160 million (913 days~). [b] From 3/20 to 10/27 market indexed day rate at about $191K/d (2771 days~) or a total backlog of $530 million. I estimate the total backlog for the West Elara at about $745 million (Including remaining backlog with Statoil).

The total additional NADL backlog is $1.4 billion for the two Jack-ups (with total backlog remaining for the 2 Jack-ups at about $1.66 billion.)

We are talking significant numbers here. Please look at SDRL/NADL backlog below (click graph to enlarge).

Note: SDRL and NADL backlogs are estimated to the best to my ability and may not be totally correct due to the complex relationship between the two companies.

Adendum: I applied an arbitrary ratio of about 20% between NADL backlog to SDRL backlog. So far, I haven't been able to figure out exactly how a contract backlog awarded to NADL translates into SDRL backlog precisely. If anyone has the answer please contact me personally. Which means that $1.4 billion represents about $280 million net in additional backlog for Seadrill while the $1.4 billion will be including totally in the Seadrill group backlog, just my opinion.

Despite this positive news for both NADL and SDRL group, only NADL reacted strongly on the news, and it may puzzle many investors when we know that NADL is a subsidiary of SDRL which owns 70.36%.

Neither, I pretend to have the answer to this question, sorry, nor I claim to be a prophet who can see clearly what holds the future. All I can give you is my honest opinion.

One possible reason is perhaps purely technical and due to the shares outstanding of NADL and its limited float, which is about 6.97 million shares according to finviz. In fact, the day the news hit the wire, the volume traded was over 25 million shares [Total NADL shares outstanding is 24.11 million]. Shorts were caught by surprise...

However, despite this great and unexpected news, it is unlikely to change the expected outcome of the ongoing restructuring negotiations in both Seadrill and North Atlantic, yet! Unless a "contract pattern" starts to materialize before our eyes.

On April 7, 2017 Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) announced a contract with BP Canada worth 120-day, on April 11, 2017, NADL announced two ten-year jack-up contracts and we know that Sevan Driller is likely one of the three rigs selected by ONGC.

What would happen if Seadrill can secure a new long-term contract with PEMEX Mexico through its SeaMex JV or create a new 50/50 JV with ONGC India? Just imagine what could happen to SDRL...

Below is a potential technical analysis attached to the two stocks SDRL and NADL, viewed under the same descending broadening pattern as a postulate, which could eventually serve as a blue print for a logical trading strategy.

Caution: NADL and SDRL are not stocks for investment purpose and I do not recommend a BUY or SELL. I only recommend to trade and/or day trade both stocks and do not think it is suited to everyone and demand knowledge and control.

