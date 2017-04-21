Review Of Last Quarter's Short Call On Encore Wire, And Outlook For Q1 Report

Q4 Review:

Last time I wrote about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), I made the call to sell or short the stock as the sequential surge in copper prices was likely to hurt their reported earnings per share [EPS] between (.24) and (.47)c. Before they reported their Q4 on February 16th, WIRE's street estimate was for .35c in EPS. When they reported Q4, they actually posted a .55c figure, beating the estimate by a whopping .20c. Obviously, this was a disappointing result relative to my expectation considering the LIFO headwind they should have been facing. However, when they reported we did not know the impact because WIRE doesn't provide that data until they file their SEC report. Sometimes they give the figure on their conference call, but there was no discussion of it on their Q4 call.

Source: P.10

So what happened? Was I wrong about the LIFO impact from rising copper prices? On February 24th, when they filed their 10-K for 2016, on page 17 we found out the answer:

These factors resulted in the 2016 year-end inventory value of all inventories using the LIFO method being $32.5 million less than the FIFO value, and the 2016 year end LIFO reserve balance being $11.0 million higher than at the end of 2015. This resulted in a LIFO adjustment increasing cost of sales by $11.0 million in 2016. (emphasis added)

Considering the changes to the LIFO Adjustment line item from the previous three quarters, that meant that the Q4 impact was an increase of just over 9.3 million to the Cost Of Goods Sold line item. That equated to a (.30)c headwind for EPS from the rise in copper prices.

Source: sec.gov, company 8-Ks and 10-K for 2016.

How did they beat their estimate by .20c if they had a .30c headwind from LIFO accounting? In the Risks section of my previous article, I suggested the Q1 2011 report displayed the primary risk of an unexpected surge in volumes overwhelming the LIFO impact. However, it wasn't from unexpected fundamental outperformance driving volumes. In fact, revenues actually missed the estimate in Q4 by (2.8) million.

Next, I suggested a possible source of risk could come from them chewing through LIFO Layers in their inventory. On page 26 of their 10-K, this issue is in fact raised as follows:

During 2016, the Company liquidated portions of the inventory layers established in 2015 in both the copper and aluminum wire pools. In both pools, the liquidation had an insignificant effect on the net income of the Company.

Thus, to some extent, eating through LIFO layers did help them, but they are suggesting it was not material, and in fact, we know from the change in LIFO Adjustment, that the impact was still a significant .30c in the quarter.

The final risk was that they might hedge some of their commodity exposure before the rise in copper prices. Again, according to their 10-K, they still do not engage in futures trading or hedging activities. Still no discernible answer to explain the beat relative to the expectations outlined before. The above chart, though, does provide the essential answer if not the explanation: the gross margin on a FIFO basis (excluding the change in the LIFO Adjustment impact), shot up nearly a massive 5% sequential increase to 19.5%!

Source: sec.gov, company 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K filings.

Historically, this hasn't been a normal FIFO gross margin for the company to report. Usually, it tops out at around 16%, and bottoms out just under 10%. Is this sustainable?

We don't get a lot of color from management's discussion around the matter. That's probably because they're still focused on the LIFO-based margin that they report despite its higher degree of volatility. In this case, the LIFO margin was more stable, because something offset the impact of the higher copper prices and then some. The entirety of the margin comment from management regarding Q4 is the following from page 15 of their 10-K:

Margins in the fourth quarter of 2016 were up versus those of the third quarter of 2016

On WIRE's Q4 Conference Call, there wasn't any explanation given for either the impact or offsetting surge for margins. In fact, most of the discussion centered around how competitive consolidation was temporarily hurting margin spreads in the market. The only hint came at the end of the call when the second and last questioner said the following:

Bill Baldwin Absolutely. I mean when you look at your spreads as a percentage of your copper costs, they are at the highest level in the history of the company as far back as I can see going back to 2005. So, I think it's a testimony or two to the discipline you brought to the table here. Daniel Jones We're trying.

Not much to go on there. In the past, when WIRE has experienced significant increases in copper pricing, they have also occurred at the same time with increased activity on the demand side. Hence, increased volumes can explain an uptick in FIFO gross margins. That's not the case here, though, as sequential revenues only went up by a couple of million, and management stated that volumes in the quarter were down (8.7%) over last year. Therefore, we really don't have a good answer as to why FIFO gross margins shot up to such a degree.

Q1 '17 Outlook:

If you're bullish on management and this company, then that chart I posted above of the FIFO Gross Margins is a pretty good place to start. As I've said before, I don't think this is a bad company, or that there's something being manipulated in the accounting or any of that sort. I don't agree that they should be using LIFO accounting for their inventory, considering the nature of their business and the traditional reporting methods used by peers. However, I am perplexed as to the source and magnitude of the surge in what essentially is their FIFO based gross margin. Enough so that I never covered my short, and intend to maintain it until they are likely to report their Q1 '17 in about a week.

Source: sec.gov, WIRE 10-K 2016, investing.com

With Q1 in the books, we can now see that the average price again moved up sequentially by another 11%. Thus, another .30c or so headwind should be in the cards for their LIFO Adjustment impact to Cost of Goods Sold. This time, however, their expectations have grown somewhat. Last quarter, they reported .55c in EPS off of a .35c estimate. This quarter, the street estimate is up to .59c in EPS. The street estimate for Revenue is also expected to tick up significantly to 261.8 million, from a 239.2 million figure in Q4, and a 225.5 figure in Q1 of last year. With copper prices up 25% over last year, estimating a 16% increase in revenue should be a conservative guess and actually implies volume weakness. The question is, can they maintain such a high FIFO gross margin if volumes continue to contract as the street estimate implies? I don't know the answer, but I'm willing to find out by hanging on to my short until the report again.

If you shorted WIRE on the close of the day my first article was released, then despite the big beat on the report, you're still making a little money on an absolute basis, and relative to the Russell 2000 (RUT), which is up a bit over that time frame, you've generated some good alpha. If the work they've been doing to increase their spread margins and diversify their business into aluminum, has really begun to change the trajectory or range of their FIFO margins on a permanent basis, then it's a thesis buster and I won't try to short this stock for these reasons going forward. However, considering the degree of the likely headwind from higher copper prices, and the historical limitations of these spikes in FIFO margin, as well as the significantly increased expectations from the street, I'm staying with my position until after their next report. Good luck investing to all.

