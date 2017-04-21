AT&T/TimeWarner Merger: Odds Improving, But Real Risks Remain

An under-appreciated risk is the US Senate, which has no formal role but can strongly influence proceedings as crucial votes approach, leaving the administration unwilling to alienate them.

The FCC's approval is a somewhat paradoxical victory, since it means that they probably weren't going to block the deal regardless.

While I was researching AT&T (NYSE:T) on an unrelated topic, there were some new developments - the first real ones in months - on its proposed TimeWarner (NYSE:TWX) merger. Final confirmation came through that the FCC has approved the transfer of the Atlanta TV station, the old TBS, out of TimeWarner ownership. This does indeed improve the merger's prospects, but obstacles remain even now.

First Real News In Months

The Meredith sale was always a rather paradoxical issue for AT&T. The deal to sell the station, which was supposed to obviate FCC review, was itself subject to FCC review. And without knowing whether the FCC would approve the sale, the announcement of the sale itself didn't even really qualify as news. Theoretically, if the FCC did want to block the AT&T/TimeWarner merger, or at least keep its options open to do so, it could have blocked the deal to sell the station, thereby keeping it part of TimeWarner, and then used the station's presence at TimeWarner to review the deal itself and block it.

So when the sale was first announced, AT&T was left waiting to hear if the FCC would approve its plan. Which was exactly the same position it was in before it announced the sale. And if the FCC let the sale go through, it probably means they'd already made up their minds not to block the merger itself. In which case it was irrelevant whether TimeWarner sold the station or not.

Still, by selling the station, TimeWarner has made a murky situation clearer, even if it hasn't actually changed the situation all that much. And it has put the finishing touches on a crucial piece of this merger. Myself and others have noted repeatedly that AT&T could considerably ease the process of approval if it could find a way to avoid altering TimeWarner's TV broadcast licenses, which would obviate the need for FCC approval. That indeed has now been done with regard to all licenses. The satellite licenses that are used to transmit information to and from TV stations before being broadcast will not be altered. And TimeWarner's decision to sell its only major broadcast station to Meredith means that license is no longer relevant.

FCC Review No Longer Real Threat

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has always said that he does not expect the deal to need FCC review. The fact that AT&T still felt the need to sell the station suggests that perhaps they were still a little worried, so they made absolutely sure. But whatever the situation may have been before, I agree FCC review is all but impossible now, and I agree that substantially improves the prospects of the merger.

The last step is review of the deal by the DOJ. As has been noted before, DOJ review is considerably easier to pass than FCC review, because the FCC may block any deal it deems not in the public interest. The DOJ may only block deals which violate a specific list of impermissible corporate behaviors, which tend to constrain competition.

Nevertheless, DOJ review is still a real threat to the deal's consummation. First, standards of review is not the only way DOJ differs from the FCC. It is also an executive, rather than administrative, department.

DOJ Review Is Presidential Review...

The lines often get blurry, but here they are sharp and have real legal significance. Administrative agencies like the FCC are independent of direct presidential oversight. The President nominates the members of the Commission, but once he does so he cannot force them to do his bidding. They exercise their own sound judgment.

Historically, antitrust review at the DOJ has been treated in a similar arms-length manner by Presidents. Career agency lawyers review the deal and report to senior DOJ officials, who answer to the president but who tradition dictates be treated with a certain degree of deference.

But this is mere tradition, not law. Legally and technically, the Anti-Trust Division, like the rest of the DOJ, works for the President. A President who promised on the campaign trail to block the deal, a President who is increasingly searching for a major policy win. Despite lessening his rhetoric in office and appointing generally pro-merger officials, if he wanted to walk over to the DOJ and simply say "kill it," legally he could.

AT&T could always take the fight to court and argue it wasn't violating the Sherman Act, but that would be a drawn out fight management probably doesn't have the appetite for. As a practical matter, then, the deal hinges on presidential approval. Or at least it can if President Trump decides he wants it to.

…And It's Senate Review, Too

The danger of DOJ scrutiny is further heightened by the current situation on Capitol Hill. Last month the Republican chairman of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, the Senate committee with oversight of DOJ, joined with Democratic colleagues in questioning the deal and calling out specific aspects for review. Opposition is not confined to the out-of-power party.

The Senate has no direct role in judging the merger, of course. But Senators are still highly influential, both for their specific role in administration and just for being Senators. The Senate is the only one of Congress's two Houses that reviews nominations for seats in the FCC and all other administrative bodies. So a letter like the one they sent is a none too subtle indicator of what its authors are looking for in a FCC commissioner, of which two remain to be appointed to the five-seat body.

So Senators might make their voices heard just by changing who they confirm to the FCC and what commitments they look for when they do. With the station sale approved that might not be relevant anymore, of course, but the FCC can still offer "technical assistance" to the DOJ if somehow the balance of the Commission were to swing. The danger of the Commission swinging might even be what led AT&T to sell the station to forestall it.

Politics Is Politics

But even more than that, now is just not a good time for the Trump Administration to be disappointing Senators. The Republican leadership is gearing up for another uphill, all-out fight to secure passage of the Obamacare repeal bill, following the failure of the first. With all the trouble just getting the bill out of the House, it's almost become easy to forget the Senate needs to sign off on repeal as well. And with several Senators already expressing reservations and no help on the horizon from Democrats, every vote counts. The fact that Trump now wants the Senate to act on final approval "within days" of receiving a bill from the House only makes it that much harder.

Even a hint that just a single Republican Senator might be more open to voting Trump's way on Obamacare - or tax reform - if their concerns about the merger were taken more seriously would have to be given very serious weight in the West Wing and the congressional leadership. For all intents and purposes this merger has to be, if not exactly blessed by the United States Senate, then at least deemed sufficiently inoffensive that Republican Senators don't think it's worth making hay over.

Conclusion

I absolutely agree that the prospects of the deal are considerably improved by the end of any reasonable prospect of FCC review. But DOJ approval is far from a done deal. President Trump may still kill the deal, either because he wants to or as the cost of a bigger victory somewhere else. I agree the deal is now considerably more likely than not to be approved, but I still see a non-negligible chance it is blocked.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.