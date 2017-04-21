Omnicell Has A Great Story - If Management Is Right

There's a fairly obvious path to value for medication automation provider Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). Omnicell has posted impressive and steady growth over the past few years, both organically and through acquisitions. The company's market share in automation is north of 40%, per the Q3 conference call, and the late 2015 acquisition of Aesynt moved the company further into IV automation and improved its software offering. Long-term tailwinds in both pharmacy and acute care, along with increasing emphasis on medication adherence, should benefit Omnicell. The company itself is targeting 8-12% revenue growth annually, with operating margins increasing to 15-16% by the end of the year.

The combination of top-line growth and operating leverage should drive profit gains, and if Omnicell can further entrench itself, it would become a tempting and accretive acquisition target. Even with the stock near all-time highs at $40, there's more upside ahead.

The one near-term catch is that Omnicell is guiding for a rather weak (on a relative basis) Q1 report next month. The launch of a new dispensing cabinet in December is leading a shift in backlogged orders away from the legacy G4 cabinet to the new XT, causing near-term disruption that will impact the quarter. Management insists that the company will return to its growth profile beginning in Q2, and so far, the market appears willing to accept that explanation. But if Omnicell is right, it looks like there's more upside ahead.

Near-Term Concerns

Omnicell shares have stalled a bit over the past 18 months:

OMCL data by YCharts

That seems more a case of the market perhaps getting a bit ahead of itself in 2015 (shares had tripled in barely two years at that year's peak) than a reflection of real weakness in the business. That said, 2016 results were a bit disappointing, as was Q1 guidance.

Full-year 2016 revenue did increase 43%, with adjusted EBITDA jumping almost 20% and adjusted EPS rising to $1.51 from $1.33 the year before. But much of the contribution came from the Aesynt acquisition, which closed in late 2015. Comparing to non-GAAP pro forma figures disclosed in an 8-K in March 2016, 2016's performance doesn't look quite as impressive. Pro forma sales grew 4%, below the company's 8-12% target. Gross margin compressed 80 bps; opex deleveraged 40 bps. Non-GAAP operating income actually declined year over year on a pro forma basis, with adjusted EPS down modestly from the $1.55 figure from 2015. Adjusted EBITDA did increase ~5%, with a 22 bps expansion in margins due to a spike in D&A.

Omnicell doesn't exclude merger integration costs from its non-GAAP figures, however, and backing those out (~$10 million in 2016, per the Q4 conference call), the margin and profit numbers look a bit better. Pro forma EBIT would have increased about 6%, with a modest increase in operating margin. Adjusted EPS would have come in around $1.67, up 8% year over year.

The sales figures still are a bit disappointing, but some of that comes from the XT transition, which, according to CEO Randall Lipps on the Q4 call, impacted revenue starting in December. That transition will impact Q1 as well, as the company broke out in its Q4 release:

Source: Omnicell Q4 release

For the most part, the market has accepted Omnicell's explanations at fair value. OMCL initially plunged after the Q4 report, between the big revenue miss and what appeared to be hugely disappointing guidance for a 9%+ decline in adjusted EPS at the midpoint. But OMCL closed basically flat (-0.4%) and has since resumed its upward march.

The near-term worry is if the market will be as forgiving if the timeline gets pushed out after the Q1 report, given reasonably long sales cycles for the XT to both existing and new customers. The story from Omnicell basically is that all will get back to normal after Q1; that and the combination of completed integration costs and post-merger synergies set the company up to generate $2+ in EPS in 2018. (Current consensus is $2.08.) If that's how the story plays out, OMCL almost certainly rises from current levels. If it doesn't, there may be a near-term buying opportunity, as the long-term case for Omnicell still seems reasonably strong.

Long-Term Opportunity

As Omnicell built out its portfolio, it created exposure to a number of areas where hospital spending, in particular, should increase. Medication errors are estimated to cost as much as $21 billion a year [pdf]; Omnicell's dispensing cabinets limit those errors and provide both better care and potential labor cost savings. As noted, Omnicell has 40%+ market share in the U.S. and maintains the largest share in the UK as well, per the Q2 call. The late 2016 acquisition of Ateb gave Omnicell a larger foothold in medication adherence, another potentially growing area: 18 states have passed laws to improve adherence, according to the 10-K. Those adherence solutions, along with the company's software offering, have the opportunity to push Omnicell further into institutional and retail pharmacies. Even the IV automation business, a small part of the Aeysnt acquisition, has a $500 million TAM, according to management on the Q1 conference call.

There's a nice combination in terms of OMCL's growth profile. Overall pharmaceutical demand should increase. An improved software offering creates potential multi-million dollar SaaS deals. Omnicell has the opportunity to move away from its legacy acute care base and target more non-acute and pharmaceutical customers. Similarly, a largely US-based company (85% of 2016 revenue) has room to expand internationally. Given a sub-20x multiple to 2018 EPS, it looks like the market isn't quite giving enough credit to the company's long-term profile. Again, the company's own targets imply steady double-digit EBIT growth, and with leverage, EPS growth would be even higher. If growth does accelerate post-Q1, thanks to XT sales, OMCL shares should gain.

Valuation

It's not hard to see Omnicell being acquired if it hits or even nears those growth targets. The company long has been considered a takeover target, with McKesson (NYSE:MCK) considered a potential buyer. But Aesynt actually was created by a P-E firm in large part through the acquisition of MCK's automation business, so McKesson no longer is quite as obvious a purchaser. But Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and other large players could be interested.

CareFusion was acquired by Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) for 14x EBITDA, a multiple that on 2018 figures would imply a $60 takeout price for OMCL. That figure might be too optimistic on both fronts - CareFusion had dominant market share in automation and Omnicell still needs to hit 2018 targets - but a $50-55 target for OMCL seems reasonable should the company decide to sell in the next 12-18 months.

Again, there are risks here, even beyond the possibility of Q1 earnings, leading to a short-term sell-off. Aesynt looked reasonably cheap on an EBITDA basis, but Omnicell also paid triple what the P-E owners had paid for the two acquisitions. Short interest in OMCL has spiked of late, a good news/bad news situation heading into Q1 and Q2. Omnicell hasn't really proven itself in some of the newly targeted areas; building out the international business will take time and investment, and the software efforts are relatively new.

But for the most part, those are relatively standard growth stock risks, and as far as growth stocks go, OMCL has a quality story. The valuation is not at all oppressive if business re-accelerates as XT sales increase. The growth runway looks like it has years left across different channels and geographies. Omnicell doesn't have to be perfect to drive upside in OMCL stock. If management is right, or close, then OMCL simply is too cheap.

