Schlumberger: It's Not A Big Secret

Many of you are aware that Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is my favorite oil service stock. Even with the pain in the oil sector the last few years, SLB's stock has slowly rebounded as oil has moved a bit higher off the decade lows while the company has extremely slashed expenses. Despite being beaten over the last year amid the decline in oil prices, the company has managed to increase its payout to shareholders to $0.50 quarterly. Recall last year in Q2 the company saw what they claimed was a bottom in the sector and that call has been correct thus far. The selloff in the name was an opportunity to add for the long-term. It's just a question of how long oil prices will stay depressed. It could be months more, or years. While I think there is still short-term pressure, the risk continues to be to the upside from here. That said, we need to examine the company's performance and look to expectations in the present low price environment.

Just this morning the company reported its Q1 results. The company delivered a top line miss and bottom line that met analyst consensus estimates. Nothing too spectacular on the headline results. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $6.89 billion. With a rebound in oil prices slightly from last year, revenues were up 5.7% year-over-year. However, the consensus estimates were just a bit higher for the company, as this result missed by $100 million. As a whole, earnings came in at $0.25 per share. This is down from $0.27 last year. That said, these earnings met the consensus mark. With that said, some have argued the stock is pricey here. I still have to agree, given the earnings and the fact that oil still hasn't had a real forward catalyst.

It is not a big secret. Oil prices drive the momentum in this stock and the sector for the most part. And there hasn't been a real catalyst, even with M&A activity that should move the name much higher. There are bets that things will improve and perhaps production cuts from OPEC and producing nations will drive up prices. The only catalyst for the stock will be if oil prices really move. The fact that Schlumberger has for the most part been meeting and beating estimates the last few reports is good news and is a testament to the extreme cost savings measures the company is putting into place. Now, there is no way you can cut expenses to the point where the company could maintain or expand margins with revenues falling this much. As such, margins were also down, despite efforts to cut costs. But they weren't down as dramatically as one would imagine. Total pretax operating margin was down from Q4 coming in at 11.0%, but are down substantially from a year ago when they were 13.8%. Cost of revenue rose again, in part thanks to new assets and projects. It rose to $6.1 billion from $5.4 billion last year. Cost cutting continues, but as far as margins go, there really isn't much that can be done when the commodity falls so dramatically from years past. Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard said the following:

"As we begin the recovery from one of the deepest downturns on record, we see four areas as critical for the industry to restore its strength and advance its capabilities. They are-the need for higher E&P spending to meet growing hydrocarbon demand over the coming years; the need to protect and encourage investments in R&E throughout the entire oil and gas value chain; the need for new business models that foster closer technical collaboration and commercial alignment between operators and suppliers; and the need for broader and more integrated technology platforms that combine hardware, software, data, and expertise. While our view of the fundamentals of supply and demand in the oil markets remains constructive, the continuing underinvestment in new supply is increasing the likelihood of a medium-term supply deficit as reservoirs are produced but reserves are not replaced in sufficient volume. In particular, the market continues to focus on headline decline numbers, suggesting that production is holding up well. However, a closer examination of the underlying data clearly shows that the rate of depletion of proven developed reserves is rapidly accelerating in several key non-OPEC countries."

These comments suggest the oil market is stable, with continued pressure keeping prices low. At the same time, the company and its management have gone on to say they recognize the need for the company to evolve, and will continue exploring the latest technologies as well as M&A activity. I have long been a fan of SLB management as this team is still among the best. They are pulling out all the stops to block the bleeding of cash and quell the decline in revenues. At the same time the company takes care of its shareholders. Even with the cost cutting and the pressure on revenues, the company continues to pay its dividend and bought back another 4.7 million shares at an average price of $78.97 this quarter. While we need help from oil prices, this is a solid hold. Stick with it.

