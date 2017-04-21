Francesca's Holdings - An Attractive Long In A Depressed Industry

Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) is one of the few apparel retailers that has been able to report solid growth numbers in the last 2 years. The company operates a flexible business model based on relatively small boutiques and a fast growing commerce website. Growth is not expected to fade away soon and balance sheet is strong. At less than 14 times earnings, I think the stock is an attractive long.

Business Overview

Francesca's holdings is a specialty retailer that operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. As of January 28 (most recent available data), the company operates 671 boutiques in 48 states and the district of Columbia, through which it offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts, mainly targeted towards women between the ages of 18-35. Francesca's holdings also operates a fast-growing e-commerce business, through its website www.francescas.com. Although their business model is nothing particularly unique or innovative, the company is not the usual apparel retailer. The company's stores range in size from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet, with an average size of 1,391 square feet, much less than standard specialty retailers. Nonetheless, Francesca's stores tend to have more flexible formats, with the aim of securing highly visible locations in malls, street locations, lifestyle centers, strip centers and outlet centers. The company tries to make each store feel like an independently owned boutique rather than a homogeneous chain. Moreover, each store carries a relatively limited number of items and brings new items often (5 days a week, according to management) to create a feeling of scarcity and uniqueness of the goods it sells and to keep the shopping experience fresh and interesting. These stores primarily offer a unique assortment which primarily consists of exclusive items under the company's proprietary brands, with the addition of a small selection of a few nationally-recognized brands in some categories.

An Exception in the retail space

The business model is simple, the growth model is even simpler. Francesca's growth model largely depends on the opening of new boutiques each year and on growth in the e-commerce channel. So far, it's working pretty well. Revenue has grown for years, although with some volatility in the growth rate, supported by rising comps, growth in the e-commerce business and an increasing number of boutiques. Even in the recent quarters, which have been characterized by an extremely weak retail environment, the company has continued to report positive growth. Francesca's has been one of the few apparel retailers reporting positive revenue growth and comps in 2016, although comps were flat in Q4.

FRAN data by YCharts

This retailer has held up well in a difficult 2016 (and 2015, in part) delivering positive revenue growth and flat comps even in its worst quarter, while many retailers were dealing with significant declines, sometimes in excess of 5%. When we analyze the state of retail and apparel retail in particular, Francesca's seems to be a nice exception in a depressed industry. It's not easy to indicate a reason behind the relative strength. Probably the company has positioned itself on the right side of current fashion trends, or maybe their continuous renewal in offerings has created a nice shopping experience that customers like to repeat. It could also be that their flexible store format let them exploit a variety of geographies with different characteristics and demographic trends. Nonetheless, 50% of their boutiques are located in malls, so they were not immune to the effects of declining foot traffic in that segment. The relative strength is surely due to a combination of factors, but what's interesting for me is the fact that the company can attract consumers and the brand is gaining popularity. How do I know it? Besides the clear expansion shown in reported numbers, our friend Google Trends helps us - as we can see in the chart, the interest for "Francesca's" is booming.

Valuation

What multiple would you give the stock of a growing company that has been one of the few good performers in a depressed industry? If your answer is something like "a multiple that implies a premium over the worse performing peers" I totally agree with you. Although the market doesn't. Comparing FRAN to similar stocks in the apparel industry, it's strange to see that it's relatively easy to trade at a premium over FRAN, even for companies with lower margins and revenue growth.

Revenue growth and margins:

FRAN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Price to Earnings multiples:

FRAN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I also find it strange that the stock can trade at a P/E multiple below 14, while the median for the industry is more than 50% higher, at 21. I think there is not much to justify the difference. Even if we assume that the market is giving a premium to bigger companies due to their scale advantage or brand power, I think this is still a low valuation for a growing company in this market.

Takeaway and Risks

Francesca's holdings is a nice company. They have a flexible business model and very good margins and growth, compared to the rest of the industry. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation, considering the company's performance. The company's growth is being driven by three main positive trends - a growing number of stores, a growing e-commerce business and rising comps. Only comps have slowed down in the last few quarters, while e-commerce growth has accelerated and the number of boutiques keeps rising. Store count has grown at a 16.84% CAGR in the last 4 years, and management expects a 7.4% increase in 2017 (50 more boutiques). E-commerce is growing in excess of 40%, while comps were flat in Q4, but are not expected to decline. For 2017, Francesca's management expects a 8% to 12% revenue increase over last year, and a 9% EPS growth, from $1.11 to $1.21. If growth doesn't fall short of expectations, the current price is an interesting entry point.

The risks of this investment are basically the same of any apparel/fashion stock. The company operates in a fragmented and competitive market, which is subject to changing trends that may occasionally help or threaten one company or another. An import tax under the current government could harm the business profitability but, besides that, I don't see particularly high risks. The company has a solid balance sheet and its biggest supplier accounts for just 6% of the products sold. I am long with a 1-2 year horizon.

