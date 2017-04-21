EWI: Italy Is Ready For A Relief Rally After The French Elections

Italy is often seen as one of Europe's weakest countries.

Elections & populism

Although Italy is the world's eighth-largest economy, it is often seen as one of Europe's weakest (economic) links: high unemployment rates, high debt, low growth, a financial sector in troubles due to non-performing loans, etc.

Before it joined the Euro, Italy regularly devalued its currency (lira) to remain competitive. This is no longer possible.

This year there are elections in The Netherlands, France and Germany and in all three countries the fear existed that populist and anti-European Union parties could win. This would be bad news for the weaker countries in the EU because it would become more difficult for them to get the needed support from their European allies.

In The Netherlands the populist party of Geert Wilders was not able to achieve the desired result. In France, this weekend the first round of the presidential elections is held. It is widely expected that the two contenders who will go to the second round are Emmanuel Macron and Marie Le Pen. The former is clearly pro-Europe, the latter fiercely anti-Europe. It is obvious that a Macron presidency is the favorite outcome for Italy…

We expect that the more it becomes clear that Macron becomes the next president of France, there will be a relief rally in Europe and that the weaker countries will benefit the most of this upswing.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries Italy has to face:

EU-break-up,

financial sector woes,

increasing protectionism,

trade wars,

a global recession,

rampant inflation,

high unemployment rate,

corruption, etc.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Economic environment

Also the economic figures in Italy confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight. Both the Italy composite and the services PMI remain in healthy territory.

The Markit Italy manufacturing PMI rose to 55.7 in March of 2017 from 55 in February.

Graph 3: Italy manufacturing PMI

The seasonally adjusted Markit Business Activity Index in Italy declined to 52.9 in March 2017 from 54.1 in February, but remains in expansionary territory.

Graph 4: Italy Services PMI

Also the Eurozone Composite PMI is in very good health.

Graph 5: Eurozone Composite PMI

Sectors

The iShares MSCI South Italy ETF (NYSEARCA: EWI) is quite heavily exposed to Financials & Energy, with well-known companies like ENI, Intesa SanPaolo, Unicredito and Generali. If populist, anti-European Union parties keep losing the elections, the prospects of the troubled banks will improve.

Graph 6: iShares MSCI Italy sector-exposure

Valuation

It's no secret that Europe is much cheaper that the United States. Compared to the Eurozone, Italy has an even cheaper valuation, as you can see in Table 1.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe this undervaluation is undeserved and expect Italy to get a valuation more in line with the Eurozone. On top of that: the Eurozone's valuation itself has room to grow!

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI Italy ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in Italy "bargain hunters" using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind, improving earnings forecasts, positive price momentum and a cheap valuation

should reward investors, certainly when pro-Europe politicians keep winning the elections: BUY the iShares MSCI Italy ETF!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

