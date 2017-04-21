Tower Bersama Infrastructure: Attractive Long-Term Fundamentals But Concerns On Near-Term Valuations

However, 20% share price increase in 2017 has priced in market's confidence in TBIG to gear up and expand its operations.

TBIG continues to enjoy strong access to the bank and bond markets, primarily due to its stable and growing EBITDA.

Large and youthful population, coupled with low smartphone penetration, supports secular growth of data usage (and consequently, telecom towers demand) in the middle term.

TBIG is one of the largest telecommunication towers owner/operator in Indonesia, with its key clients being the top 3 telecom operators in the country.

Description

Listed on the IDX and traded over the US OTC markets (stock: OTC:PTFRF; ADR: OTCPK:PTFRY), Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG) is one of the largest telecommunication towers owner/operator in Indonesia.

The company leases space for antennas and other equipment for wireless signal transmission at tower sites and shelter-only sites under long-term lease agreements with telecommunication operators. In addition, TBIG provides telecommunication operators with access to its Distributed Antennae System (DAS) networks in shopping malls and office buildings in major urban areas.

Key clients include Telkomsel, Indosat (OTC:PTITF), and XL (OTC:PTXAF), the top 3 operators in Indonesia.

Highlights

Favorable demographics support the secular growth of the Indonesian telecommunications tower infrastructure industry in the long term

Indonesia boasts a large (258m), growing, and youthful (median age of <30) population. More importantly, smartphone penetration remains comparatively low at only 21% of total population, which is comparatively lower than other Asian nations.

With rising affluence and the increasing usage of smartphones in Indonesia, data usage in the country is expected to experience strong secular growth in the middle term. This is supported by both the growing internet users (internet users grew 15% to 88.1m in 2015) and the focus on the mobile phone as an avenue for internet surfing (70% of webpage views in Indonesia are from mobile). The growing data usage translates to demand growth for telecommunication towers, driving both tower density increases and growth in tower numbers.

Existing industry dynamics favorable to incumbents

The Indonesian telecommunications tower infrastructure industry favors existing incumbents due to various factors, including:

Foreign ownership restrictions: Foreign investors are not allowed to own or operate telecommunication towers, as per a May 2016 article by Clifford Chance

Foreign investors are not allowed to own or operate telecommunication towers, as per a May 2016 article by Clifford Chance Significant upfront capital investments needed

Fixed line and cable access are costly and remain in many areas prohibitive, owing to the nature of Indonesia's geography

Long-term contracts, supported by high certainty revenues from creditworthy customers

TBIG's leading position as a telecommunications tower provider has allowed the firm to clinch long-term contracts (10 to 15 years) from the top 3 telecom operators in Indonesia (Telkomsel, Indosat, and XL). As of December 2016, 83% of its revenues are long-term contracted revenues from large operators (including the top 3 players).

Furthermore, the viability of the demand from the operators is supported by end-user demands as Indonesians' usage of traditional telecommunication services (SMS, voice) has remained strong (primarily in areas out of Java) while data usage in Java island has grown strongly as the residents in this part of the country are increasingly using the internet as part of their daily lives.

This sustainable demand growth provides TBIG's strong revenue visibility, which supports its debt servicing ability and dividend payouts.

Further room to gear up to expand its operations

As of December 2016, TBIG has a gross debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.2x, which is 1.05x lower than its covenant ratio of 6.25x. While some brokers have viewed that this does not present much room for expansion, we have a slightly different view.

With its December 2016 annualized EBITDA of IDR3,291bn, we estimate that TBIG could increase incremental debt of c. IDR3,460bn before it breaches its covenants. To illustrate, TBIG's competitor Sarana Menara Nusantara (OTCPK:SMNUF) had acquired 2,500 towers from XL Axiata in July 2016 for IDR3,570bn.

Furthermore, TBIG's revenues are generated from long-term stable contracts, which allows the firm to enjoy stable EBITDA margins (>80%) and growth. A stable EBITDA profile mitigates the risk of TBIG breaching its debt covenants. Hence, we believe that TBIG continues to have the ability to grow its operations both organically (i.e. by building new towers) and inorganically (via acquisitions of legacy assets from telecommunication operators).

Strong revenue visibility (in both IDR and US$) has supported the firm in accessing both the bank and bond markets for its refinancing needs.

Case in point: TIBG received demand of >US$700m for its US$200m Revolving Credit Facility (priced at Libor + 175bp) in March 2017. In April 2017, TBIG further managed to raise IDR700bn from the bond markets. This was IDR200bn higher than its initial target of IDR500bn, which was raised following the strong demand from local investors. Recent successful financing exercises have also increased its cash balance, which should help with expansion plans.

Further opportunities to acquire towers from telecom operators to drive earnings growth

Indonesian telecom operators have plans to dispose of their towers to reduce their debt loads. Indosat had divested 2,500 towers to TBIG in 2012, while XL had divested 2,500 towers to Sarana Menara Nusantara in 2016. With foreign ownership restrictions on telecom towers, acquisitions would likely be conducted by the large local players (i.e. TBIG or Sarana Menara Nusantara). Announcement of any potential transaction could potentially catalyze telecom towers operators' share prices.

Protection from US$ volatility with multiple hedging strategies

As of December 2016, TBIG has US$1.4bn gross financial debt outstanding. Unlike numerous Indonesian firms, which we have researched, TBIG uses life-of-debt derivative hedging instruments to mitigate the FX impact of its US$ debt. Furthermore, TBIG has long-term contracted revenues of US$40m annually, which act as a natural hedge to support US$ interest payments.

Key risks

Inability to find new tenants

Should TBIG be unable to find additional tenants for its newly built towers, this will translate to falling tenancy rates. Given that majority of costs are fixed, lower tenancy rates would result in falling EBITDA margins, and this could affect its debt servicing ability. In the worst case, a severe fall in EBITDA would result in TBIG breaching its debt covenants. However, we believe that this risk is mitigated via the continued growth in data demand from end users.

Slowdown in expansion plans of telecommunication operators

A slowdown in the network expansion plans of the telecommunication operators will translate to slower base transceiver station (BTS) roll-outs. This will affect TBIG's growth outlook as its revenues and EBITDA growth are largely dependent on securing building new sites.

Consolidation of the Indonesian telecommunication operators industry

Indonesia's telecom minister Pak Rudiantara has set out to consolidate the telecoms industry, targeting no more than four operators by the end of 2019. As at end 2015, there are seven players.

We view that the consolidation will likely be successful as the top 4 players are firmly ahead of the others (in terms of connections). The change in the industry competitive landscape could potentially reduce the bargaining power with telecommunication towers operators, despite the growing demand for data. We believe that this is gradually taking place, as tower rentals have fallen from IDR14-15m per month to as low as IDR10m per month (rental between XL and Sarana Menara Nusantara in 2016 as part of XL's sale of 2,500 towers to Sarana Menara Nusantara). While lower rentals are unlikely to affect existing long-term contracts, they could potentially result in renewed and new contracts to have lower margins.

Conclusion

We are bullish on the middle-term fundamentals of TBIG, as the growing demand from telecom operators for telecommunication towers remain sustainable amidst the secular growth in usage of the internet and mobile phones in Indonesia.

Despite the changing landscape of the telecom operators industry, which has impacted rentals and could potentially reduce EBITDA margins from the 80% range, we believe that TBIG will continue to enjoy high EBITDA margins (>70%) as a significant portion of its towers are locked under long-term contracts. Furthermore, foreign ownership restrictions and large capital restrictions favor the large incumbents in terms of negotiations.

However, TBIG's share price has increased by c.20% in 2017 and c.10% in just one month, partially supported by its share buyback program and also the fact that TBIG was able to raise bank financing, which we believe had contributed to the c.10% increase in the last one month as the market's doubt over its room to gear up further was partially removed. With the strong share price run-up, we believe that the market has priced in the fact that TBIG will be able to gear up further to grow its EBITDA. It currently trades at 14.2x EV/FY16A EBITDA, the highest in the Indonesian telecom tower sector. Hence, despite its attractive long-term fundamentals, we are not looking to invest in the firm at the moment on valuation concerns.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to readers and does not constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.