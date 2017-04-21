Visa: Think Of The Power

What I think is most important is performance relative to expectations as well as policies related to dividends, buybacks and the outlook for the name going forward.

Earlier this year I initiated coverage on Visa (NYSE:V) with a buy rating. Since that time the stock has appreciated 10%. Recall I like the name because it has been one that I have long done business with as a cardholder and as a business accepting Visa. I was motivated to initiate coverage as I had covered its rival MasterCard (NYSE:MA) a number of times, which is a name I wish I bought five years ago. I recently discussed my remorse over failing to buy that one. Compared to MasterCard, Visa is still comparatively 'cheaper' trading at a lower trailing twelve month price to earnings and only trading about 6.5 times book, whereas MasterCard trades at around 18 times book. While trading metrics are important, the fundamentals of the underlying business matter more to me. What I think is most important is performance relative to expectations as well as policies related to dividends, buybacks and the outlook for the name going forward. That is the power of a name like Visa, because it fires on most of all of these cylinders. Think of the power.

That said, Visa just announced its earnings. I am impressed because the results indicate that the company is still on a path of slow and reliable growth, much like its counterpart MasterCard, and reinforcing my thesis on the name. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.47 billion, a 23.1% increase over fiscal Q2 2016. This was primarily due the inclusion of European operations as well as growth in the volume of processed transactions. Processed transactions jumped 42% versus last year to 26.3 billion. When we back out the inclusion of Europe, we still see that processed transactions spiked 13%. This is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like Visa. These revenues were up nicely and beat expectations by $160 million.

As always, when revenues rise at such a dramatic clip we have to be on the lookout for the impact on what it costs to produce those revenues. Not surprisingly, with the inclusion of European operations, expenses rose significantly year-over-year. But as previously discussed, the primary takeaway here is whether that the pace of revenue increases was greater than the increase in expenses. In this case they were about even, although the absolute amount is of course higher for revenue. However, we really have to consider currency changes. When we adjust for changes in currency, we see operating expenses were flat. Total operating expenses were $1.5 billion.

Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it reported net income of $430 million, dropping 75% as reported. Once again, adjusting to a constant currency basis and accounting for special items, adjusted net income actually was up 27% year-over-year. This translated to earnings per share of $0.86, or $2.1 billion, which beat estimates by a strong margin of $0.08. All in all, it was a strong quarter with higher transactions, payment volume growth, greater data processing and cross border volume growth, all of which increased relative to last year independent of the European inclusion

This quarter continues a string of relatively solid quarters over the years. Revenues were up nicely year-over-year and beat estimates. Earnings delivered a beat thanks to fiscal discipline and the revenue boost. The name is powerful and continues to take care of shareholders, although I have argued for increased dividends, despite this being a growth play. During the quarter Visa bought back 19.1 million shares for approximately $1.7 billion. The board of directors has authorized a new $5.0 billion class A common stock share repurchase program and the company currently has $7.2 billion of funds available for share repurchases. The company now pays a $0.165 quarterly dividend, or $0.66 annually. This only translates to a 0.8% yield. While a dividend is shareholder friendly, I expect this dividend to grow in the coming years. Stay long.

