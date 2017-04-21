Thai Beverage: Discount To Global Peers Unwarranted With Catalysts To Narrow The Gap

Thai Beverage is the market leader in the Thailand alcoholic drinks market, but it trades at a discount to its global peers.

Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TBVPY) [THBEV:SP] is Thailand's largest alcoholic drinks company with leading market shares in the local spirits and beer markets and the fourth largest spirits producer in the world in terms of sales volume, but it is valued by the market at a discount to its global peers. This is largely attributable to the fact that Thai Beverage is perceived as a single-product, single-market player (unlike its well-diversified global peers), and its stakes in non-beverage businesses warrant some conglomerate or holding company discount. I believe that Thai Beverage's valuation discount is unwarranted as the market fails to appreciate the dominance of its spirits business, the growth of its beer business, and its transformation into a multi-product, multi-market, pure-play beverage company over the next few years. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price implies a 28% upside to Thai Beverage's share price of S$0.94 as of April 20, 2017.

Thai Beverage is a Singapore-listed beverage company based in Thailand, which also trades as an ADR in the U.S. Listed in 2006 on the Singapore Stock Exchange, Thai Beverage operates through four business segments: spirits, beer, non-alcoholic drinks, and food, which accounted for approximately 55%, 32%, 9% and 4% of its FY2016 (YE September) revenue, respectively. In terms of earnings, the spirits business is even more dominant, representing 89% of FY2016 earnings (excluding contributions from associates), with the beer business contributing the rest of its earnings; its food business was barely break-even, while its non-alcoholic drinks business was loss-making due to growth investments over the same period. Thai Beverage also holds a 28.5% interest in Fraser & Neave (OTCPK:FNEVY) [FNN:SP], a beverage company, and a 28.4% stake in Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. (OTCPK:FSRPF) [FCL:SP], a property developer.

In the sections below, I will use the growth-share matrix to analyze Thai Beverage's various business segments. Thai Beverage's spirits business is a cash cow with very high relative market share albeit with lower growth potential; its beer business is transforming into a star as its market share grows with the rebranding exercise of its flagship Chang Beer; last but not least, Thai Beverage's non-alcoholic drinks business is a question market, which holds a lot of potential. I also touch on the various catalysts that could lead to a positive re-rating of Thai Beverage's share price.

Spirits Business Is Stable Cash Cow

Thai Beverage's spirits business is a cash cow boasting high market share in both absolute and relative terms. According to a June 2016 Euromonitor report on the spirits market in Thailand, Thai Beverage's share of the Thailand spirits market was 81.6% in 2015, compared with a 1.5% market share for its closest rival, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF). This implies that Thai Beverage is more than 50 times larger than French competitor Pernod Ricard with respect to spirits sales volume.

There are three key factors contributing to the dominance of Thai Beverage's spirits business in Thailand. Firstly, Thai Beverage does not compete directly with international players like Pernod Ricard head-on. Thailand's consumers, particularly those from the lower income and rural segments, are attracted to spirits for their high alcohol content and their perceived premium status (consumers of spirits are seen as more sophisticated and trendy) relative to a mass-market alcoholic drink category like beer. At the same time, the bulk of consumers with relatively lower purchasing power are unwilling to spend more on imported spirits such as vodka and whiskies, which international players like Pernod Ricard sell at a higher price point (more expensive than Thai Beverage's white spirits products). As a result, Thai Beverage's spirits brands occupy a sweet spot in the market, as certain beer drinkers seek to upgrade to locally-produced spirits (those that Thai Beverage supplies) without burning a hole in their pockets (more expensive than beer but cheaper than imported spirits from companies such as Pernod Ricard).

Secondly, Thai Beverage's target customer segment for its affordable spirits with its flagship Ruang Khao brand is mainly people living in the low-density rural areas, where distribution is key to reaching out to consumers. This is validated by statistics indicating more than half of spirits in Thailand is sold via traditional trade distribution channels (as opposed to modern trade), while the traditional trade channel only accounts for approximately 27% of the Thai beer market. Thai Beverage has a key competitive edge with its wide distribution network of over 7,000 delivery trucks reaching more than 400,000 outlets in Thailand, complemented by over a thousand direct sales teams supporting 270,000 retailers across the country. This makes Thai Beverage's affordable spirits products easily accessible to its rural customer base. Due to the fixed-cost economies of route density, Thai Beverage's significantly larger revenue base in spirits allows it to be profitable with a dense distribution network because its trucks make more stops and earn more revenue (to exceed fixed cost) on a per-route basis. As a result, it is challenging for sub-scale competitors to build a competing distribution of comparable scale and be profitable at the same time.

Thirdly, Thailand's Alcoholic Beverage Control Act places a lot of onerous restrictions on advertising, which implies it is difficult for new entrants with no brand awareness in Thailand to grab market share away from incumbents with their decade-old (or even older) brands. Some of these advertising restrictions include only allowing advertising in the 10:00 PM-5:00 AM time frame and that the alcoholic drink product and its packaging cannot be shown in any advertisement except for the brand symbol, and any advertisement cannot make references to the benefits of consumption, among others.

This is a textbook example of how a relative market share advantage leads to an incumbent leveraging on economies of scale in production, product development, and marketing to widen its moat and extend its market leadership relative to its rival. Between 2011 and 2015, Thai Beverage's market share grew from 74.7% to 81.6%, while Pernod Ricard's share of the Thai spirits market halved from 3.2% to 1.5% over the same period.

The attractiveness and competitive advantage of Thai Beverage's spirits business are also validated by its superior profitability relative to its beer business. The EBITDA and net profit margins for Thai Beverage's spirits business are 25.5% and 19.0%, respectively for FY2016, compared with a FY2016 EBITDA margin of 8.6% and net profit margin of 6.3% for its beer business.

Looking ahead, I expect Thai Beverage's spirits business to continue maintaining its dominance of the local market. Euromonitor expects the overall volumes for Thailand spirits market to grow at a 2016-2020 CAGR of 2.7%, while this growth rate is decent but unexciting, the spirits business's consistent and predictable cash flow generation is expected to fund the growth of its other business segments going forward. Based on my estimates, Thai Beverage generates approximately Bt20-25 billion of free cash flow annually, largely contributed by the spirits business segment, which can fund the growth of its other businesses and M&A activities.

Beer Business Is A Star In The Making

The Thailand beer market is literally a duopoly between Boon Rawd Brewery Co. (with its Leo and Singha brands) and Thai Beverage (with its Chang and Archa brands). In the past few years prior to 2015, Boon Rawd Brewery Co. has always had a superior market share (59%) relative to Thai Beverage (33%), based on Euromonitor data. However, in the third quarter of 2015, Thai Beverage capitalized on the 20th anniversary of its flagship (Chang had a 28.1% market share of the Thai market compared with 4.2% for its other brand Archa in 2015) Chang beer to rebrand and repackage Chang Classic. The results of the branding exercise were impressive, with Chang beer's share of the Thai market rising from 28% to 40% in the first quarter of 2017.

Chang Beer has made an impressive comeback, thanks to a couple of tweaks that Thai Beverage has made.

One change is that Chang Beer simplified things and its brand value proposition for consumers. It used to have four separate Chang brands (Chang Classic, Chang Export, Chang Draught, and Chang Light), but chose to retain only Chang Classic as part of the rebranding exercise. Less is more when it comes to giving consumer choices. A widely-quoted Columbia Business School study suggested that consumers were 10 times more likely to purchase jam in a supermarket when the number of jams put on display was reduced from 24 to 6. In addition, Thai Beverage could now focus its marketing efforts and resources on a single Chang brand rather than multiple undifferentiated Chang brands.

Chang Beer also lowered the "barrier to entry" for consumers by reducing the alcohol content for Chang Classic from 6.0% to 5.5%. Recall earlier that beer is an entry-level alcoholic product for most Thai consumers, so this change will encourage more first-time drinkers to consider Chang Classic. Given the nature of habit formation, the increasing proportion of consumers choosing Chang as their first foray into the beer markets will result in a larger base of loyal fans.

Another tweak is that Thai Beverage changed Chang Classic's packaging from brown to emerald green. The effects of this seemingly cosmetic change should not be understated, since foreign premium brands like Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) have a similar look. This shifts the perception of consumers and makes them associate the new Chang Classic with quality and a premium positioning.

Old Chang Classic

New Chang Classic

Besides packaging, price is another critical signaling factor. Thai Beverage used to price Chang at a discount to Boon Rawd Brewery Co.'s Leo, which served only to reinforce consumers' existing perception that Chang was an inferior brand to Leo. In conjunction with the re-branding exercise, Thai Beverage raised the selling prices of Chang to be at parity with Leo, which is aligned with the premium look and feel that the new Chang Classic exudes.

Notwithstanding the significant progress that Chang Beer has achieved in the past 1-2 years, the beer business still has further market share gain and margin expansion potential.

Chang Beer's market share gain from 28% in 2015 to 40% in 1Q2017 is even more impressive, considering that Boon Rawd Brewery Co.'s "counter-attacks" have not been successful. U Beer, a new brand launched by Boon Rawd, targeted at the youth and marketed aggressively via social media, has had limited distribution (namely Boon Rawd self-operated stores) and failed to dent Chang Beer's market leadership position. Boon Rawd also tried to rebrand its Leo brand with a change to a new label (moving the white information tabs from main label to the bottle top to make the main label less cluttered), but left its packaging and taste unchanged. This seems to be a cosmetic change, which is unlikely to threaten Chang Beer's current positive growth momentum.

In fact, the current leadership position is not unfamiliar territory for Thai Beverage and Chang Beer. Chang Beer was started in 1995 and became the market leader in Thailand boasting 54% market share in 1998 at the expense of Boon Rawd Brewery Co.'s Singha brand. Chang Beer retained its market leadership for approximately eight years, before it was overtaken by Leo, the new brand launched by Boon Rawd Brewery Co. The tide has turned again this time but in Chang Beer's favor. I expect Chang Beer to at least maintain (and even grow) its market share in the 40s over the next few years.

Another key growth driver for Thai Beverage's beer business is margin expansion. Although the beer business's EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points from 8.6% in FY2016 to 11.3% in 1QFY2017, there is ample room for expansion taking into account the 25.3% EBITDA margin for its spirits business and the high-teens EBITDA margins (above 15%) that comparable beer companies listed in Southeast Asia generate. Going forward, as Thai Beverage and Chang Beer extend their market share in the beer market, its beer business should be able to realize the full effects of fixed-cost operating leverage on a growing revenue base as utilization improves.

More importantly, as Thai Beverage increases its earnings contribution from the beer segment beyond the current 20% as of 1QFY2017, the company's valuations should be positively re-rated as the market recognizes it as a more diversified beverage company beyond its dominant spirits business.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage And Food Businesses Are Question Marks But Act As Free Call Options

Thai Beverage non-alcoholic beverage (Sermsuk Group and Oishi Group) and food (Oishi Group) businesses contributed 11.8% of 1QFY2017 revenue with minimal contribution to the bottom line, as the food business is barely profitable with net margins under 2%, while the current non-alcoholic beverage business is loss-making due to the lack of scale and new investments.

Among the non-alcoholic beverage and food businesses, the bottled water sub-segment is the most promising and could be a future star (again, making reference to the growth-share matrix).

Thai Beverage's bottled water brand, Crystal, is the second largest player in the market with 14.5% market share for 2016, trailing Boon Rawd's Singha brand (16.2% market share) by a little. Similar to many developing countries where water safety is still a concern (note that The Bangkok Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has declared tap water to be safe for drinking), an increasing number of consumers in Thailand (as they grow wealthier with increased purchasing power) are likely to prefer bottled water over tap water, particularly those from recognizable brands like Thai Beverage's Crystal. The numbers speak for themselves, as Euromonitor forecasts sales volumes of bottled water in Thailand to grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2021. Note that this forecasted growth rate for bottled water is higher than that for spirits highlighted above.

As the non-alcoholic beverage and food businesses are not profitable and are attributed little value in any sum-of-the-parts or discounted cash flow valuations, investors are not paying for the future potential of these businesses at current valuations. This implies that these are literally free call options (such as the bottled water business) that could turn to be value-accretive for both the company and its shareholders. Furthermore, Thai Beverage appointed a new head for its non-alcoholic beverage business, Mr. Lester Teck Chuan Tan, an executive with its associate company, Fraser & Neave, as president of Sermsuk. A new leader at the helm of the non-alcoholic beverage business puts a new pair of eyes and fresh perspective, which could accelerate the growth and transformation of this segment.

Ambitious 2020 Targets Suggest Potential M&A Supported By Strong Balance Sheet And Robust Free Cash Flow

Thai Beverage has set a target of generating more than 50% of its revenues from non-alcoholic beverages and also over half of its sales outside Thailand (under 4% of FY2016 sales generated outside Thailand) by 2020, which have to be driven by M&A, rather than organic growth. Thai Beverage is also no stranger to inorganic growth, having acquired stakes in Oishi, Sermsuk, and Fraser & Neave in 2008, 2011, and 2012, respectively.

Thai Beverage's balance sheet is strong with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 times and a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.95 times. I estimate that the company has a debt headroom of at least Bt35 billion (or $1 billion) if it increases its net debt-to-equity ratio to 0.5 times. This net gearing ratio is still manageable considering Thai Beverage's resilient alcoholic drinks business and stable annual free cash flow generation of approximately Bt20 billion.

Planned Corporate Structuring To Transform Company Into Pure-Play Beverage Company

Thai Beverage's controlling group shareholder, TCC Assets, holds a 59.4% interest in Fraser & Neave, and Thai Beverage's management has indicated that it will do a share swap and exchange its 28.4% stake in Fraser Centrepoint Ltd. for TCC Assets' interest in Fraser & Neave before September 2017.

Assuming Thai Beverage acquires TCC Assets' entire interest in Fraser & Neave, it will hold an 87.9% interest in Fraser & Neave and consolidate its financials. Based on my estimates, Thai Beverage should be able to meet the 2020 target of generating more than 50% of its revenues from non-alcoholic beverages following the share swap, while its overseas revenue contribution will be closer to 20%. More significantly, Thai Beverage will remove its property exposure via its current 28.4% interest in Fraser Centrepoint Ltd. and be seen as a pure-play beverage company, which should command higher valuation multiples in line with global peers.

I arrive at a target price of S$1.20 for Thai Beverage based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation presented below:

Businesses /Companies Value (Bt billion) Assumptions Spirits 581.2 20x EV/EBITDA on FY2017 EBITDA estimate Beer 113.7 15x EV/EBITDA on FY2017 EBITDA estimate Non-alcoholic business (Oishi) 19.0 Market value based on 79.7% interest Non-alcoholic business (Sermsuk) 9.2 Market value based on 64.7% interest Fraser & Neave 24.2 Market value based on 28.5% interest Fraser Centerpoint 38.3 Market value based on 28.4% interest Minus: Net debt (31.3) Minus: Minority Interest (3.7) Sum-of-the-parts value 750.6 Number of shares (billion) 25.1 SOTP per share (BT) 29.90 SOTP per share (S$) 1.20 1 Singapore dollar:25 Thai baht exchange rate

My target price implies a 28% upside to Thai Beverage's share price of S$0.94 as of April 20, 2017.

Thai Beverage also trades at a discount to its global peers on a forward P/E basis:

Symbol Stock Forward PE Ratio SIN:Y92 Thai Beverage Public Company Limited 21.3 (NYSE:DEO) Diageo plc (ADR) 21.5 TYO:2503 (OTC:KNBWF) Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. 23.1 SHE:000568 Luzhou Laojiao Co. Ltd. 26.5 (NYSE:BF.B) Brown-Forman Corporation 26.6 EPA:RCO (OTCPK:REMYF) Remy Cointreau 35.8

Variant View

The key risk factors for Thai Beverage are Chang losing market share to Boon Rawd Brewery's brands, overpaying for acquisitions in a haste to meet 2020 targets, and a delay in restructuring plans to divest its stake in Fraser Centerpoint.

