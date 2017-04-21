Harley-Davidson: Limited Supply Of New Bikes Will Stimulate Demand?

"Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG)" is still facing headwinds (weakness in oil-dependent areas, lower used bike prices) amid a soft motorcycle market, however it managed to meet management expectations which were to our mind quite conservative thus easy to achieve.

In fact, as reported in the latest 8-K, worldwide retail bike sales were down -4.2% compared to the first quarter at 55,049 with U.S. sharply down -6% at 33,316 and International slightly down -2% at 21,733. Nevertheless, motorcycle registration pulled back stronger than Harley sales suggesting that HOG market share increased again in the U.S as well as in Europe where it was at a faster pace.

Source: Company website

Motorcycles revenues, which represent 83% of total revenues, plummeted -16% at $1.1 billion. The large negative difference between retail bike sales and motorcycle revenues is due in large part to much lower Touring sales (highest margin generator and biggest chunk of shipments) which was partially offset by the impact of higher pricing. Consequently, Parts & Accessories (13% of revenues) edged down -8% at $170 million.

Gross margins decreased by 150 basis points at 35.9% compared to Q1 2016 largely due to lower volume, mix (lower margin generator sold better than higher margin) and manufacturing fixed costs. Recent price increases and favorable currency effects, thanks to a balance sheet remeasurement at the end of the first quarter, were not sufficient to prevent the margin deterioration. Although SG&A decreased by a mere -7%, operating income sink by -28% to 18% which we believe was the primary reason that alarmed investors.

On the balance sheet, management highlights better Cash & cash equivalents of $80 million but we must emphasize that accounts payables increased by $185 million with accounts receivables up only $50 million. Hence, we are not buying in management's statement that cash levels have improved as it looks like an accounting gimmick to us while other items such as inventories were supposed to drop further. Indeed, HOG decided to significantly reduce shipments of 2017 bikes in order to push sales of 2016 year models threw U.S. dealers in order to clean their inventory before the peak season next quarter when high demand for the Milwaukee-8 model will boost demand for new bikes.

Harley Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) is a separate activity within the company that has its own reporting structure due to its size and importance for the company with historical purposes to financing customers for motorcycles. We think we need to keep a close eye at this activity as provision for retail motorcycle loan losses increased during the first quarter. First, the 30+ day delinquency on balance sheet receivables reached 3.2%, the highest level for the past 5 years and the rate keeps increasing for the past couple year with the largest increase being this quarter. Secondly, the annualized loss rate on receivables reached 2.3%, an all time high since Q1 2011.

Despite these warning signs, HDFS originations continued to increase by +4% during this first quarter and above all it offered preferred financing in January and February in order to move out the model year 2016 as described above. Basically, the motorcycle market share gains during the quarter were supported by finance offers (0.99% financing and no down payment) in order to move some of the slower-moving inventory.

Source: Company website

The question is double: Will this strategy give enough inventory room to U.S. dealers to order large scales of 2017 models and if customers still have the appetite for new models to visit their U.S. dealers in the peak season after the recent aggressive financing terms offered by HOG?

In this context we believe there are some concrete bright signs that make us optimistic about Harley Davidson.

First, the company is increasing its customer base at a fast growing rate of +10% increase in the number of riders trained. Last year it trained 65,000 riders and this year's plan should outperform previous year targets as the company is building the next generation riders which will be outreach customers who grew at a compound annual growth rate of 5% in the US.

Secondly, as mentioned in our introduction used bike prices are soft (down about -1.5%) which should slightly accelerate with the launch of the Milwaukee-8 but in general prices are down for the ninth straight quarter for the industry. However, we were pleased to read that auction prices finished the first quarter positively meaning that the brand equity of HOG is not fading and customers are still ready to pay a premium compared to competitors.

Talking about competition, "Polaris (NYSE:PII)" made an unexpected announcement that it will discontinue its Victory model for which it started liquidating during the quarter. That obviously had an impact on HOG sales in the first quarter as well as market share in the industry. However, the negative impact should reverse soon when Victory's inventory is liquidated and it will be compared with previous years when Victory was generating sales which makes us confident about the second half of the year.

In conclusion, we are confident the company will reach its full year plan. Management remains conservative and expects shipments to be down -4% to -9% during the peak season (Q2 2017). The fact that the company has raised its dividend for the last 5 years to currently yield 2.4% is interesting to us as we believe it will continue enhancing shareholder value. Current prices are favorable for further share repurchases within its program, we can thus expect a positive earnings growth in the next 2 years which is relatively attractive at 1.3 times.

If you have enjoyed this article, feel free to hit the "Follow" button for more articles with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.