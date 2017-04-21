Hibbett Sports Likely Has More Downside Ahead - But There Are Better Retail Shorts

I had thought there was some value in Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last year, but after the company's Q3 and Q4 reports I'm skeptical that Hibbett's business is going to stabilize going forward. HIBB stock is cheap, trading at 9.8x the midpoint of FY18 (ending January) EPS guidance plus the company's $1.76 per share in cash. And there are opportunities relative to the 'omnichannel' capabilities put in over the past several quarters.

But comparable sales have weakened sharply, and I'm not sure I trust the company's strategy to pivot more toward the crowded apparel space away from depressed, but less competitive, sporting goods. Aggressive share repurchases have hidden declines in net income - but those declines are accelerating. Other more rural-focused plays like Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) and even long-time darling Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) appear to be struggling with e-commerce, and DTC (direct to consumer) competition seems likely to be an issue for Hibbett as well.

To my eye, the question is whether to add HIBB to the basket of attractive retail shorts - but at $28 I don't think the case is as strong as others in the space. If the price gets higher, or if early returns from the company's omnichannel efforts disappoint, that might change. For now, however, there look to be better opportunities elsewhere.

Levers For Earnings Growth

For investors more constructive on retail than I am, I can see how HIBB might look attractive at current levels. Earnings seem relatively stable: Hibbett generated $2.92 in EPS in FY16, which included a $0.05 benefit from a litigation settlement, and $2.72 in FY17, which included ~$0.15 in expense related to supply chain and e-commerce investments. Backing out those one-time effects, EPS was flat year-over-year, and guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for FY18 implies 1% growth in FY18 YOY.

Meanwhile, Hibbett has some levers to pull. The company continues to believe it has room to expand its store count from 1,078 as of January 28 to 1,500 or more. Most notably, the company has just three stores in California, and it sees significant whitespace in that state. The company rolled out store to home capability in Q1, and actually raised full-year comp guidance modestly in its Q4 release to "low-single digit" from flat to LSD. Per the Q4 conference call, that hike is coming from optimism toward early results in e-commerce.

Finally, the company is working on a "store typing" initiative, tailoring assortments in individual stores based on market demand:

source: Hibbett presentation, April 2017

All told, there's a case that Hibbett will be much better-positioned come FY19, in particular. Indeed, I made a roughly similar case last January with the stock at $29. The company has been late to e-commerce, by its own admission, but the new capabilities should boost demand. Hibbett's stores average only 5,000 square feet, so the new store to home offering, along with recently launched store to store options, should help in footwear, in particular, where the company simply couldn't stock as many sizes as a larger peer like Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

The new e-commerce capabilities should boost comps, which have decelerated dramatically. Same-store sales grew 9.8%, 6.8% and 6.9% in FY11, FY12, and FY13, respectively; the figures since have been 1.8% in FY14, followed by +2.5%, -0.4% and +0.2% last year. That in turn should drive some operating leverage - or at least avoid recent deleverage - and in concert with share repurchases drive EPS growth in FY19 and beyond.

Staying Skeptical

One of the recurring arguments I've made in justifying my overall bearishness toward brick-and-mortar retail is that omnichannel efforts generally are margin-dilutive. That's not to say retailers shouldn't add those capabilities - the alternative to not having a substantial e-commerce presence, ship to store/home, etc. is a steady sales decline. But shifting in-store sales to DTC channels pressures margins, as retailers need to have a larger (and more expensive) infrastructure to generate roughly the same level of sales.

Hibbett is going to face that problem as well. The company is expecting product margin to decline in FY18, due to shipping costs required in omnichannel sales. The company is guiding for some offset elsewhere in terms of store occupancy and logistics - though I'm skeptical on that front - and for SG&A leverage excluding the last of the supply chain spend. But that leverage in FY18 is coming from unspecified "additional revenue and expense savings," and CFO Scott Bowman said the company would need 4% comps in FY19 to get SG&A leverage then (and likely a similar level going forward).

Hibbett is coming off a FY17 where EBIT margin compressed 193 bps to 10.0%. ~60 bps of that or so came from one-time omnichannel investments, but the overall trend has been negative. And even if Hibbett can gain some bounce in comps off the ~1% average of the last four years, margins most likely will continue to decline. An increasing emphasis on lower-margin footwear sales only adds to that pressure. That leaves a very narrow path for Hibbett to keep net income stable over the next few years: a 200+ bps increase in comps, plus a ~2% annual increase in store count still means margin compression needs to kept to ~40 bps a year to keep net income flat.

That's not impossible - but it's hardly likely, either. After all, Hibbett's margins, and profits, already are in an accelerating decline. As noted above, adjusted earnings per share seems rather stable of late. But adjusted net income tells a different story:

FY15 EPS of $2.87 increases 6.2% year-over-year; net income increases 3.8%.

FY16 EPS is flat excluding the $0.05 legal settlement; net income declines almost 6%.

FY17 reported EPS falls to $2.72 from $2.92. But backing out the $0.05 settlement benefit the year before, and a guided $0.15 (the midpoint of post-Q2 estimates of $0.14-$0.16; the figure wasn't updated subsequently), EPS is flat. The share count declined 7%, however, implying a 7%+ drop in net income - a slightly steeper decline than the year before.

FY18 EPS is guided to $2.75 at the midpoint, up 1%. But backing out the investment impacts from the year before, a $0.09-$0.11 benefit from the 53rd week in FY18, and removing $0.04 (the high end of guidance) in omni spend, EPS looks closer to $2.69 against $2.87 - a 6%+ drop. And with the company guiding for $50 million in buybacks at the midpoint - reducing the share count a bit over 8% - normalized net income is guided down ~14% year-over-year.

Clearly, the trend is getting worse already. Expecting Hibbett to get even to flat net income FY19 (backing out the 53rd week benefit) means the omnichannel efforts have to not just work, but work well enough to offset other headwinds. E-commerce competition clearly is intensifying, with CEO Jeff Rosenthal saying that the impact of 'Cyber Week' was far more pronounced in Q4 FY17 than in past years. The shift toward fashion in some of the typed locations moves Hibbett closer to the disastrous Stage Stores model (where the weakness is not just due to the oil and gas bust, as much as SSI management protests otherwise). Increasing emphasis on footwear similarly means Hibbett has to compete with the extensive DTC efforts of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in particular, along with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Driving any real upside from current levels means that Hibbett's comps need to re-accelerate - and even with the omni capabilities being rolled out, the company itself is expecting low-single digit comps this year. At ~10x EPS, as 'cheap' as that number sounds, Hibbett simply doesn't have much room for error. Certainly, I don't think it has enough room - or enough potential upside.

Valuation

Essentially, a short of HIBB at $28+ is a bet that the strategy won't be as effective as management hopes - which recent history in retail suggests is probably a pretty good bet. Guidance incorporates a decent benefit from omnichannel; if Hibbett stumbles on that front, EPS comes down toward the $2.50 level and the stock probably moves toward $25.

The problem is that's not enough potential gain for a short in a sector where even after big declines, there are still targets with more room for downside. I'd much rather short Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL), for instance. Finish Line has poor management, more regional mall exposure (less than 20% of Hibbett stores are in enclosed malls, per Hibbett's 10-K) and the same concerns about DTC competition and, potentially, slowing footwear demand.

And there's still a chance Hibbett can change its narrative with the omnichannel rollouts. Some success on that front makes HIBB seem more like TSCO than SSI. And while TSCO has come down in terms of its stock price, earnings have been growing - just not at the clip that justified the mid-20s P/E multiple assigned to the stock a year ago.

I'm hardly ready to chase Hibbett, even with the stock near a six-year low. But the short case simply isn't quite there, given valuation and some early optimism toward ship to home. Hibbett's earnings are declining, and I expect them to continue to decline going forward. But I don't see the decline as quite steep enough to drive real downside in the stock - and there's always the chance that I could be wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.