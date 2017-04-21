GNC Remains A Buy After Its Post-Earnings Pullback

By Parke Shall

It was just two days ago that we wrote our latest article on GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC), talking about the success that the company had turning itself around, as evidenced through the company's last quarterly report. We applauded the company's report as it shows a genuine turn around and is using some crafty ways to get there. However, after a brief spike, the stock seems to be under pressure again.

GNC Price data by YCharts

And we don't really have to look very far to hypothesize why there is pressure on the stock yet again. GNC was an extremely heavily shorted name going into the last quarterly earnings report and when we go to look for new short data next week, we will probably find out that it remains heavily shorted. There are a couple reasons for this:

The company is in the retail space, which the mainstream media is making out to be in full collapse, even though we don't think it is.

The company has a fair amount of debt right now that it needs to service and servicing this debt is reliant upon the company's cash flow staying positive.

Storefront and mall traffic numbers continue to decline as the secular shift to online shop and continues.

Potential buyout chatter involving Chinese firms is not being taken seriously.

When you combine all of this with the fact that the broader market appears to be "overdrawn at the bank" and interest rates are starting to creep higher, shorts continue to think that they smell blood at GNC and that is likely part of the reason that the stock hasn't been able to expand the way that we have wanted following this report. But we bought more shares yesterday at about $8.60 per share and we continue to reiterate that we think shares are worth $10 in the short term and could be worth as much is $15 by the end of this year, if the company continues to see traction in its turn around efforts.

What investors in this company need to understand is that shorts are generally a resilient bunch. Many that weren't short for the report may have taken the pop as their chance to pile in. Others who got caught short during the report may have added. All in all, we got a little bit of a short squeeze, but we don't feel like the boat has rocked enough in either direction yet for GNC to make a marked move in higher.

Here is a picture of what GNC short interest looks like:

GNC data by YCharts

If that doesn't make you continue to believe there could be a short squeeze catalyst in the future, we don't know what's going to do it for you.

We do believe that if the company can continue to deliver there is going to come an inflection point where shorts may finally give up on the name and short interest may come down significantly. If that happens, we expect notable expansion in the company's multiples and would expect shares to then be trading back in double digits, between our two price targets of $10 and $15.

Trading of late also seems to not take into account the various scattered reports about Chinese firms looking to buy GNC. Major Chinese conglomerates continue to focus on the health and well-being markets, as it is one of the biggest retail sales markets in China right now.

Assuming that there was at least a little interest in buying the company or part of the company a couple months ago, we have to assume that the ears of potential acquirers have once again perked up with the company's most recent results. Just because some time has gone by doesn't mean that we have completely written off the idea of a potential bid for the company.

Many people suggested a couple weeks ago that because insiders were buying that a buyout was off the table. We wrote a lengthy detailed article explaining why insider buying doesn't necessarily mean the company won't get bought out.

All in all, shorts are the ones fighting against the grain here. You have a company that is now leveraging retail behemoth Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a centerpiece of its turn around and its still trading with a valuation that we believe to be extraordinary conservative.

As we concluded in our last article,

Going into this report, the company was trading basically at severely distressed levels with a PE of 5.6X. We think shares easily deserve a multiple of 8X based on the contents of this report and the beginnings of what looks like a larger turn around. Applying 8X to next year's $1.28 analyst estimates would give us a share price of just over $10. If the company can hold this turnaround and show that the worst has definitely been over with, we don't think it is unreasonable that estimates may even come up a little and we don't think a 12X multiple, which is about as high as it gets in "distressed" retail right now would be inappropriate. This would put shares closer to $15 in the longer-term.

This is one instance where shorts piling back in has not deterred us.

We continue to believe that if the company shows consistent cauterizing of its wounds heading into the next quarter or two that fairly significant multiple expansion can happen. We don't think investors should be deterred by this pullback to the mid $8 range. We are buyers of the dip here and will continue to add to the position if the stock moves lower.