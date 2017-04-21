Dividends & Income Digest: What Are You Doing To Mitigate Risk?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

This week, contributors answer the question: "What are you doing right now to mitigate risk?".

Every issue, SA explores a dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlights recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis.

In our last Digest installment, authors and commenters shared stories of the biggest investment risks they've ever taken. Many of the stories were synonymous with their biggest mistakes, or investments gone very wrong - such as betting that Coleco stock was going to crash right before the company released its blockbuster Cabbage Patch Doll, or letting a small loss on the Renren (NYSE:REN) IPO balloon into a very big one. (Seriously, go read the article and the comments if you haven't already - there are some real doozies in there!)

The conversation inevitably turned to lessons learned, and there were plenty of pearls of wisdom dropped. RoseNose wisely reminded us that "there is much less risk if you understand the investment's qualities and attributes." High Yield Investor quipped: "Risk is the inability to think outside the box." Commenter metal27 waxed prophetic with "The biggest risks are those you do not know you are taking until too late."

And SA author The Fortune Teller suggested a follow-up question, which is the subject of this week's Digest: What are you doing right now to mitigate risk?

Below are the responses from some of our D&I authors. Please share your own thoughts in the comments below.

The Fortune Teller

Let me start by saying that this is a subjective matter. While there are general-universal aspects to risk mitigation, the specific-individual implementation may vary between portfolios and depends on the level of risk each portfolio carries. General-universal means to mitigate risk may include any of the following: Reduce exposure to the more/most risky assets in your portfolio. The most simple way to reduce risk is simply to reduce the exposure you already have out of whatever you hold. Just as investors increase exposure (to the market) at bullish times, it's better to reduce exposure at uncertain/risky times. Increase the level of cash and/or shifting into safe(r) assets/sectors. Maintaining dry powder is always warranted, especially these days. Take profits and/or cut losses more quickly than usual. What investors (are supposed to) do on a regular basis should be expedited. Replace stocks with high(er) Betas with low(er) Betas. The less correlated your portfolio to the market - the more likely you'll better weather a storm, should we have one. Employing more hedges, on both the macro and micro level. In both cases, trading options - buying PUTs and/or selling (covered) CALLs in this instance - is a good way to mitigate risk. On a macro level, one may buy inverse (=negative correlation) ETFs. On a micro level, pair trading might be an efficient way to reduce the risk associated with a single (riskier) position. Specific-individual implementation may include any of the following: Shaving 10-20% (on a portfolio nominal level) from your existing exposure to high-Beta equities, small caps, low-rated and/or long duration credits, etc. We have reduced our equity exposure by ~40% since the end of 2016 and we are now long large caps versus small caps, i.e. expecting small caps to underperform. Safe assets may include instruments like US and/or German debt, Japanese Yen and/or Swiss Franc, high-rated corporate credits, etc. We sold out of any credit with duration greater than 6 years. As a matter of fact, we are now long short duration and short long duration. The risk/reward of an investment is ever-changing, and what was an attractive investment 12 months ago may not be so anymore. Many investors stick to certain stocks for the wrong reasons, e.g. income stream, while ignoring the bigger picture, e.g. risk to the principal. In too many cases, we see investors allowing the tail to wag the dog. Sectors with high Betas include: Materials (XLB, 1.35), Energy (XLE, 1.30), Financials (XLF, 1.26). Sectors with low Betas include: Health Care (XLV, 0.82), Consumer Staples (XLP, 0.61), Utilities (XLU, 0.22). While we're suggesting neither to automatically dump stocks belonging to the former group nor to buy stocks belonging to the latter group, we do believe that a high correlation to the market should be a factor (among other factors) when it comes to risk mitigation Since the overall trend is still up, we see no reason to panic or to bet against the market. We view the 2320-2405 for the S&P 500 as a significant range that can break either way. Nonetheless, we see higher probability for the break to be to the downside. Therefore, we employ various hedges through both inverse ETFs, e.g. TZA, as well as maintaining our long-term strategy preferring BDCs (and mREITs, although we're currently more cautious about this segment) versus eREITs.

BDC Buzz

The lending environment is becoming increasingly competitive as investors search for yield, which is responsible for yield compression among business development companies ("BDCs") as discussed earlier this week in "Yield Compression Driving Dividend Cuts For BDCs In 2017." When pricing for corporate loans is competitive, companies tend to refinance early in search of lower borrowing costs. For many BDCs, this results in declining portfolio yields and reduced dividend coverage, which can lead to problems down the road, including dividend cuts and/or "reaching for yield" with riskier portfolios. Each quarter, I assess the dividend coverage potential and risk profiles for many BDCs. Part of this process includes stress testing the sustainability of dividend coverage using worst case scenarios with lower portfolio yields to assess if the company needs to reach for yield in the coming quarters. I also use a portfolio vintage analysis to assess call protections and repayment risk. This takes into account upcoming maturity dates and current yields on each investment as well as which BDCs have "call protections" on loans made to portfolio companies. There are quite a few BDCs that will likely have large amounts of prepayments driving declines in portfolio yields in 2017, putting pressure on upcoming dividend coverage. One of these BDCs is FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC), as discussed in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters," which will likely not cover dividends in the coming quarters due to recent repayments of higher yield loans and lower leverage that has resulted in declining dividend coverage. Management discussed this on the recent earnings call: "We expect to use a portion of the accumulated and undistributed net investment income if there is a need to bridge any resulting shortfall between net investment income generated in the quarter and our first quarter distributions. Given the current issuer friendly environment and tight market conditions, we may experience an increased number of re-financings in the portfolio. While this could drive a short-term up-tick in fee income received from prepayments and the redeployment of capital into new direct originations. It may also place longer term pressure on our distribution if we must reinvest in what proves to be a persistent tight yield environment." To mitigate the risk of investing in BDCs, I follow industry trends, listen to management calls and closely analyze financial results including real-time portfolio intelligence such as the recent repayment of FSIC's largest investment, Ascent Resources, discussed in the previously mentioned article. Also, I continually assess overall BDC pricing relative to other yield-related investments looking for "oversold" or "overbought" conditions, and I am active purchaser of higher quality managed companies during oversold periods.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor

To mitigate risk, I work risk management into my investment process. That involves analyzing quality, valuation, diversification, growth, dividend growth, and maintaining a cash position. As a dividend and value investor, it's difficult for me to wrap my head around companies that rely on high commodity prices to do well. For example, even though some investors see gold as a safe haven, I don't see it as a necessary piece of my permanent portfolio for diversification purposes. Same with energy stocks that rely on high oil and gas prices to do well. Instead, I maintain a list of quality Canadian and U.S. companies with a proven history of stable, growing earnings and dividends in my premium service, DGI Across North America, and have identified the best three places for dividend income. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an example of a quality company, having increased its dividend for 54 consecutive, and its payout ratio is only about 45%. In the last three years, J&J increased its dividend by 6.6% per year on average. Going forward, it has the capacity to continue growing its dividend by about 6% per year. Unfortunately, J&J is very well known. So, most of the time, its shares are pretty pricey. It's not like it doesn't experience dips, though. As recently as Tuesday, the shares pulled back 3%. The question is if investors are willing to pay up for its stability and quality. For myself, I aim to pay a fair or, better yet, a discounted valuation for a company no matter how quality it is. Many times, that means when a company has experienced a meaningful pullback (probably over months) and is facing higher uncertainty such as playing out one or more of their risks. When you have a portfolio of quality dividend growth stocks bought at reasonable valuations, you've already mitigated some risks. Dividends received also reduces your risk. Having a flexible cash position helps to mitigate your risk as well. If there are fewer buying opportunities on the market, hold a larger cash position. Cash can soften the blow of a down market as well as be used to buy quality companies on the cheap when bargains become available.

Adam Aloisi

I'd say that I'm more circumspect in what I allocate to and reserved in how I build positions, accepting that a new valuation paradigm and generally slower DG limits upside and increases potential downside systemic risk. To somewhat compensate, I'm utilizing call options and holding a bit more cash today than a few years ago. While it may seem counterintuitive for risk mitigation, given the transitory economy we live in, I'm finding myself concentrating on positions of forward conviction and underweighting sectors that I see struggling in the years ahead. I think an index mentality will disappoint in a market that becomes increasingly stock-picker oriented. Index-hugging stock pickers may sleep well at night, but they're not likely to grow wealth or income in dramatic fashion over the next decade. For example, though I generally see retail as a diseased space, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is one of my top positions given its various attributes. I also own Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), a lower tier mall owner that investors are starting to price as a total failure I don't think will happen. Two very polar sentiment situations. In the case of Washington Prime, I think it will be extraordinarily difficult to differentiate between values and value traps as time progresses. Thus, for more conservative types, I would probably err in investing at too steep a price in a quality stock than getting sucked into allocating too heavily into value or high-yield vortexes. Investors need to evaluate growing polarity with a great deal of prudence.

High Yield Investor

What is risk? We have to first identify what we consider risk. For most investors risk is capital preservation. With price as someone's focus, they need to predict market direction and trade in and out of stocks, always trying to capture price gain. Price is shaped by market perception, which can change on a dime - and that's the reason I'm not a trader. I'm a long-term investor basing my decisions on income generation and not price. As a high yield 7% to 18% investor the stability and generation of income is what I consider as risk, not price. Once the risk is established, the question now becomes "What is being done now to mitigate income risk?" I have applied this question to portfolio management and identified three risk factors below. The first leg to reduce risk is to create a portfolio consisting of BDCs and mREITs that will produce income during a bull and bear market. It is based on the concept that BDCs outperform when the markets are flat to up and agency mREITs outperform when markets are flat to down while collecting yields above 8%. Both types of stocks are pass-thru investments established under the 1940 Registered Investment Company Law that avoids double taxation. They are special income investments that are required to payout 90% of their earnings as dividends. The investor is responsible to pay taxes as ordinary income and best held in an IRA or ROTH account. The second leg to reduce risk is to have a portfolio containing many income-producing assets. My current portfolio contains a total of 40 income generators. With 21 BDCs, I indirectly own over a 1000 individual companies through loans in the middle market, including venture capital investments. The 19 mREIT investments bundle MBS debt that is packaged like bonds in the residential and commercial market. The Agency Mortgage Backed Securities are backed by the full faith of the U.S. government. In times of market stress, investors move their assets to these types of vehicles for safety. What's left besides business and real estate? I'm represented in the full spectrum of the economy. Diversification is represented by both asset classes. The third risk factor is income allocation. What this does is try to have each investment produce the same level of dividend income equal weight between each investment. The theory behind this method is best explained by an example. If I have two stocks, the first at 7% yield and the second at 14% yield, the first stock would have twice the capital invested with an assumption that the second stock contains more risk than the first. There you have it: the basic concept of my mitigation of risk and how I have planned for the uncontrollable market in any situation. As an income investor I have come to realize the market is no more than a place to purchase assets and expect a return for capital exposure, just like in any business.

Again, please share your own thoughts in the comments below. What are you doing to mitigate risk right now?

Also, please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you!

