Basic Energy Services (BAS) CEO Roe Patterson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 21, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kate Lynn Ross - IR

Roe Patterson - President & CEO

Alan Krenek - CFO

Analysts

Trey Stolz - Coker Palmer Institutional

John Watson - Simmons & Co

Matthew Johnston - Nomura

John Evans - SG Capital

John Daniel - Simmons & Co.

Kate Lynn Ross

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Basic Energy Services First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate you joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's comments are forward-looking statements reflecting Basic Energy Services' view of future events and therefore potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the Company in its registration statement on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Further, refer to these statements regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release from yesterday. Please also note that the contents of this conference call are covered by those statements. In addition, the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, April 21, 2017, and therefore you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Roe Patterson, President and CEO.

Roe Patterson

Thanks, Kate Lynn. And welcome to those of who you dialing in for today's call. We appreciate your interest in our Company. Joining me today on the call is Alan Krenek, our Chief Financial Officer. First, I'll cover what we saw in Q1 operationally and where we stand today. Alan will then discuss our financial results in more detail. And I'll wrap things up with some final comments about Q2 and the remainder of the year.

As I mentioned a month ago on our previous call oil prices have rebounded from the lows and activity is picked up in several basins and we are fortunate to have very large possession. The increased level of activity that originated in the Permian Basin and the STACK and SCOOP areas in Oklahoma, is now spreading into other basins strengthening our base of business. As a result of more stable oil prices, our customers are taking advantage of this improved environment to increase and/or restart their CapEx program. This led to our first quarter revenue increased of 17%, ahead of our original expectations of 13% to 15% sequentially.

Pumping and coil tubing revenues led the majority of the improvement but we experienced better than anticipated activity in every segment including production services. Customer optimism remains high and incoming request for services are increasing. This pickup in activity also led to a material improvement in first quarter margins of 300 basis points of what we saw in Q4. Margins improved in all of our service lines due to increased utilization and some modest price improvements. The margin expansion was tampered somewhat by the redeployment and training cost associated with bringing stacked equipment into our operating fleet and staffing those assets.

Additionally, margin shrugged off the annual reset of unemployment taxes which had a negative impact on margins of approximately 190 basis points. We are pleased that our business appears to be heading in a very positive direction. We currently anticipate that margin improvement will continue in the second quarter as pricing and utilization continue to rise and the impact of payroll taxes dissipates. Longer daylight hours will also benefit our utilization levels. Our fixed cost should remain in check for the most part, allowing increased operating leverage.

During the first quarter, we unstacked all of our remaining frac horsepower. As a reminder, the 74,000 of idle frac horsepower that we bought in February makes up essentially two full spreads. One is in the field this month and the second will be active in May. It appears the general attrition rate of the overall US frac fleet over the past two years have been deep enough that the current drilling rig counts are quickly catching up with available frac capacity. Currently, our calendars -- our frac calendar in our large coil tubing spreads are sold out through the end of Q3. And will soon be booked through the remainder of the year. We are currently booking dates into 2018.

We also unstacked four additional well servicing rigs in the first quarter and we've already unstacked more here in the second quarter as we started to experience some rate traction in March.

Our Fluid Service equipment has also seen an increase in activity led by a surge in frac water flowback calling and a significant pickup in hot oiling activity.

With that I'm going to turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Krenek

Thanks, Roe. Good morning. I will provide some details on our first quarter income statement, as well as discuss selected balance sheet and cash flow items. I would like to cover a few components of our revenue and segment profits. In our Well Servicing segment, Taylor rig manufacturing generated $230,000 in revenue compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter. Taylor segment operating margin was $17,000 compared to a loss of $9,000 in the fourth quarter.

In the Completion and Remedial Segment for the first quarter 63% of the revenue was generated from pumping services compared to 58% of last quarter. 18% from coil tubing, same as last quarter and 19% from rental tools compared to 22% last quarter. Nearly 80% of the pumping revenue in the first quarter was from our frac service line. The reported net loss for the first quarter was $38.6 million or $1.49 per share. This compares to net income of $141.9 million, or $3.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter. Special charges in the first quarter included a $14.2 million valuation allowance on tax net operating losses, $1.6 million pretax or reorganization expenses and a pretax $1.4 million write-off or retention bonuses that were associated with our restructuring process. Excluding the impact of special items, Basic reported net loss of $22.6 million, or $0.87 per share compared to a net loss of $60.2 million, or $1.41 per share in the fourth quarter which also excluded special items.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter were $26 million, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $1.2 million, or 0.7% of revenue compared to a negative $5.2 million, or 4% of revenue in the fourth quarter. Excluding cost associated with the bankruptcy and restructuring and retention expenses, G&A expense in the first quarter was $31.2 million, or 17% of revenue compared to $27.5 million, or 18% of revenue, in the prior quarter. The sequential upturn in G&A expense was due to a full quarter impact of the equity awards associated with the MIP that were granted under the restructuring support agreement. The amount of non-cash stock expense in the first quarter was $4.9 million. We expect G&A expense in the second quarter to be around $32 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $25.4 million versus $54.1 million in the fourth quarter as depreciation expense in the first quarter was impacted by the adjustments of our fixed intangible assets from the fresh start accounting process. Due to the capital expenditures made in the first quarter and the anticipated additional capital expenditures in the second quarter, we expect depreciation and amortization expense to be around $26 million to $27 million in the second quarter. Then increasingly --accordingly as we add capital expenditures during the remainder of 2017.

Net interest expense was $9.1 million in the first quarter compared to $29.4 million in the fourth quarter. Interest expense was also significantly impacted by the fresh start accounting process and includes approximately $1.5 million of accretion on discounts taken on the company's term loan and capital leases as part of the fair value process. We expect quarterly net interest expense to be approximately $10 million in the second quarter. The operating tax benefit rate for the first quarter was 36% excluding the valuation allowance related to the temporary impairments of the company's tax NOLs.

On an operating basis, we expect that the full year of 2017 tax benefits rate will also be 36%. However, the tax benefits rate for 2017 on reported financial statements will be impacted by the valuation allowances on or approximately $630 million of tax NOLs until we get to positive pretax income.

Our cash balance is $50.6 million at March 31. No amounts for outstanding under the credit facility. We have $52 million of letter of credit outstanding for insurance collateral at March 31, leaving $23 million of availability under the facility.

Our DSO at the end of March was 62, down from 65 at the end of December due mainly due to payments from our larger customers. Our 90-day receivables only represented 4% of our total accounts receivable balance at March 31.

Total debt at March 31 was comprised of $164 million for term loan due in 2021, $90 million of capital leases and other notes were total of $254 million, which is offset by $17 million of unamortized discounts and deferred debt cost resulting in total reported debt of $237 million. $42 million of our debt was classified as current at March 31.

During the first quarter, total capital expenditures were $48.3 million, including $22.4 million for capital leases and finance purchase. First quarter spending was comprised of $23.7 million for sustaining and replacement projects, $24.4 million for expansion and $0.2 million for other projects. Expansion projects of $24.4 million included $19.9 million for our completion and remedial services segment, $4.2 million for well servicing and $0.3 million for fluid services. We continue to expect that capital expenditures for 2017 will be in the vicinity of $115 million, of which $70 million will be in the form of capital leases, with $45 million of expansion capital and $70 million for sustaining and replacement projects.

I would like to end up by reminding everyone that last week we filed two S-3 registration segments with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First, the universal shelf that would allow us from time to time to sell up to $1 billion of mixed securities. We consider this multipurpose shelf registration to be good corporate governance. And a shelf offering that would allow for certain of our former bond holders to sell approximately 9.5 million shares in registered transactions from time to time without other security law limitations. And I'd add that the SEC has not indicated whether it want to take a review process with respect to either of these S-3 filings.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Roe for his closing comments.

Roe Patterson

All right. Thanks, Alan. So as we look forward I believe that stable oil prices in the $50 per barrel range will be needed to hold the current pace of recovery in our business. So far our customers have shown a steady demand for our services and willingness to work through oil price fluctuations. This gives us the certain degree of optimism about the near term. As Alan stated, remaining CapEx is currently estimated to be around $67 million for primarily maintenance projects if activity levels meet the current outlook. But we can change this quickly if demand for our services goes up or down. On the personnel front, we've been blessed to retain one of the finest workforces in the services sector through its downturn. However, as we reactivate equipment, hiring experienced personnel continuous to be difficult and costly as much of the field level expertise is left the industry for more stable employment in less cyclical career. Competition for experienced personnel will continue to push labor rates and serve as the primary driver for overall pricing increases. As a result, pricing for our services is currently being quoted on a spot basis in order to give us flexibility to adjust our rates for increasing labor and other input cost. We've been approached to lockup some services with contracts and we are considering those opportunities. If we do sign any agreements causes for adjusting prices for increased input costs will have to apply. We are determined to pass through cost increases.

Overall, the steady pace of this recovery has been promising. We currently expect second quarter revenues to be 18% to 20% higher sequentially and we expect to deliver positive EBITDA in every month of the second quarter. As I said our services are largely committed through 2017 and we are very pleased with this outlook. As I mentioned a month ago, many balance sheets have been reset paving the way for more acceptable and attractive transactions. We have and will continue review potential transactions that make good sense for our shareholders.

And with that operator, we'll open the call to any questions if there are any.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Trey Stolz with Coker Palmer Institutional. Please proceed with your question.

Trey Stolz

All right. Well, I guess question on the revenue guidance for 2Q, the 18% to 20% sequential growth. You all mentioned production related businesses starting to turn up. How much is that is reflected in the 18% to 20% sequential growth?

Roe Patterson

The majority of it is in the completion and remedial segment. And then followed by well servicing which is probably somewhere around 8% to 9% range. And then fluid services is probably 5% or so.

Trey Stolz

All right. And as utilization picks up on those businesses, how are incremental margins differing there versus pressure pump side?

Roe Patterson

So for the production oriented businesses, well servicing and fluid services those incremental margins will be in the range at 30s and we are still sticking to the 45% range for completion and remedial incrementals. Now be careful when you go from first quarter numbers to second quarters, to get those incremental margins you have to add back the impact of the payroll tax reset to the first quarter numbers and then take those incrementals I just talked about and apply to those adjusted first quarter margin.

Trey Stolz

All right. And then I guess my last one is do you all care to mention at all an update on pricing -- frac pricing I guess across your different regions? What it looks like currently versus say a few weeks ago or beginning of the year?

Roe Patterson

So for the first quarter I've said it is up about 30% from the end of Q4 to the end of Q1 generally. It changes from basin to basin a little bit but I'd say generally that's what you can expect and we expect that pricing improvement to continue kind of on the same trend line going to the second quarter. It's driven a lot by labor obviously by sand cost that sort of plateaued a little bit but chemical cost continue to inch up but labor is the primary driver for those rate increases.

Trey Stolz

So a similar 30% climb is possible in 2Q is what you are choreographing?

Roe Patterson

I think that's probably a good expectation.

Trey Stolz

And how much of it offset by higher labor at this point?

Roe Patterson

I'd say the pricing increase probably about half of that.

Trey Stolz

Is that a temporary as you hire on new crews and pay for that first month or is that a go forward kind of impact?

Roe Patterson

No. It dissipates over time. We start to add back some incremental from the price increase.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Watson with Simmons & Co. Please proceed with your question.

John Watson

Good morning, guys. Roe, you touched on this briefly but can you quantify the margin headwind in Q1 from unstacking horsepower if there were any? And then maybe any color on possible margin headwinds in 2Q as you put that other two fleet back to work?

Roe Patterson

So right around 200 bips is what unstacking and training new hires cost us in margins in the first quarter. I don't expect really to see any of that in the second quarter. I think the overall activation cost of this 74,000 horsepower or so should be muted pretty much by strong activity level. So it could be as much as say 50 bips or so but I just don't expect it to be material enough for us to even comment on in the second quarter.

John Watson

Okay. Great. And then in the release and in your prepared remarks you mentioned that you are experiencing a ramp up in activity for fluid services. Do you think that will lead to improve pricing during 2Q or3Q?

Roe Patterson

Yes. I think so. It's coming in a little slower than well servicing and of course the completion and remedial segments, I think that's just a function of just a number of competitors and the amount of capacity that's out there. But it's coming in and we are seeing it so yes I expect fluid service rates to continue move up.

John Watson

Got it. And then lastly on the new equipment side you announced a number of orders already this year. Have there been any more over the past month or so or do you have plans for other further orders?

Roe Patterson

No. Other than the coil that's coming in, that will be here in Q3, we really don't have any new build plans right now. The expansion plans are all on hold. I think if you are going to grow your fleet at this point in a cycle, you need to buy it; you don't need to build it.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Johnston with Nomura. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Johnston

Hey, good morning, guys. So it's interesting that you're already starting to see demand for your completion service equipment into 2018. I'm wondering as you talked to your customers, do you think they've already made all their arrangements on the pumping side for 2017? I am just trying to get a sense around whether or not if we continue to see the rig count move higher, is that already kind of baked into their own plans with respect to going out and sourcing crews or do you think maybe there some incremental demand that is yet to materialize for this year?

Roe Patterson

Well, I think there is a lot of incremental demand that yet to come. Unfortunately, we probably won't be able to take on a lot of it because we are booked up but I think that -- so - but I think other frac companies are going to experience the same level of inbound that we are. So I think generally we are expecting a strong incremental demand for the remainder of the year. And I think that's why you are seeing I think a little bit of sourcing for 2018 occurring now because customers see that horsepower is probably going to get tight and anybody that think there is plenty of horsepower out there is not paying attention.

Alan Krenek

Yes. I mean we feel we more benefit from increasing utilization with that tightening of the demand. We've definitely benefit from pricing that will be higher than probably what we expect.

Matthew Johnston

Sure, yes, exactly. So how much further do you think pricing needs to improve on the frac side before you start maybe contemplating building some new equipment? I know you mentioned it, it's not in your plans now but can you envision pricing maybe getting to a point where you would start thinking about it and how far away from that point you think we are?

Roe Patterson

I think we are ways away. Our feeling is that the market needs to consolidate and a new build is something that is we are long away from it. So for us it's not necessarily just about pricing. It's just overall return on capital and we are not there yet. I almost think that kind of look at our numbers, return on capital projections from here would have also have to double before we would be incentivize to even consider new build. And I don't -- now buying horsepower if you could find it for the right price would be something that we would find more compelling. And that's existing horsepower but building new build we are ways away so --

Our next question comes from John Evans with SG Capital. Please proceed with your question.

John Evans

Hey, Alan. I was just curious to understand to make sure I am getting this right so basically you are talking about completions going for about $80 million to $111 million sequentially. Is that kind of right?

Alan Krenek

It's in the territory

John Evans

Yes. And so that's roughly about $30 million of new revenue so is it that $30 million and 45% so you get $13.5 million of EBITDA for that?

Alan Krenek

No, no. Basically --the incremental margin -- [Multiple Speakers]

John Evans

So when you are talking about 45% incremental margin--I am sorry I missed it, I apologize

Alan Krenek

Yes, no problem.

John Evans

And then the other question is just on the well servicing side. Have you started to see any price list there or where if you do the 8% to 9% sequential kind of where will that put you from utilization? And should that set you up to get pricing starting in Q3 or no?

Alan Krenek

Yes. So as I said in my remarks, we have seen some pricing improvement in well servicing. It's probably been from the end of Q4 to the end of Q1 about 10% pricing improvement right around that number, and that's broad because it shifts from market to market we are in about seven distinct well servicing markets so it changes from market to market. But that's a broad brush that you can paint that with. I think that in 2Q, we will see some additional improvement in utilization. I expect utilization to start to hit something with the six handle sometime in Q2. We are not there yet but so something 60% plus for utilization hit that mark in Q2 at some point. And I expect to see another 5% to 10% of pricing improvement in that segment during the quarter.

John Evans

Okay. And Alan I am just sorry my phone broke up, I apologize but so if you do $30 million in incremental revenues in completions in Q2, what do you we think that $30 million drop to the EBIT line? What's the incremental margin on that $30 million in revenue?

Alan Krenek

Well, if you got $30 million of incremental revenue, the incremental margin on that is 45%. So that drops down to roughly --

John Evans

So that's $13.5 million in EBIT in the completion side, correct?

Alan Krenek

Right.

John Evans

Okay. And so that's with the payroll tax there is nothing else if with what you are seeing in pricing right now that's what should drop?

Alan Krenek

That's correct.

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Daniel with Simmons & Co. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hey, thanks, guys. Roe, real quick on just acquisition strategy. At this point, would you say you are more wise to consolidating within the C&R segment or is there more appetite to do other production service businesses?

Roe Patterson

Let say the appetite is wherever the best value is. But -- as which we've always said. And we want to buy where the best value is. The problem with buying in the completion and remedial segment is that everything cost too much right now. There maybe some opportunities down the road but I think a lot of particularly in say frac horsepower, a lot of the estimates out there for value are based on what some of these IPOs have traded at lately. And that's just too expensive to go buy. And that may get cheaper later in the cycle. So we would be interested but right now I'd say the best value creation that you can find is in production services businesses where things have gotten as -- so we would be more interested right now to chase value in the production oriented services rather than the completion and remedial oriented services.

John Daniel

Okay, thank you. And then just one additional one for me is on inputs on the frac business. There is honestly lots of interest out there on the frac sand on day in and day out there. Can you just speak to the availability of sand not only today but just where you will be when all these other fleets are reactivated and thoughts on continued price increases in the frac sand space?

Roe Patterson

Well, for us being spot on all of our pricing, it is an immediate pass for whenever sand goes up. I mean it's day to day for us. So it goes up tomorrow we are going to raise the rate next day. So we don't get caught speeding that way like some of these other guys that lock in prices. I think sand availability right now is good. We are finding the sand we need. We are doing a good job internally of making sure that we have plenty of sourcing out in through the frac calendar. So right now we see no issues with availability. I know of lot of sand that's coming to the market down the road. So as far as I can see my crystal ball goes the sand looks like it's going to be okay. We are going to have availability and pricing is not going to get too out of lack and everything is going to moderate.

Roe Patterson

Okay. Well, thanks for everyone dialing in and we'll talk to you next quarter.

