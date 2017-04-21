Realty Income: What's The Point?

Given the title of this article I'd better declare my viewpoint quickly. I think Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a great company. I don't own it, but that is more to do with my trading style than my view of the stock.

It's just I read 'Realty Income: Back To Its All-Time High' earlier today, and the author, Leo Nellisen, made some persuasive arguments for a rally in O based on its relation to bonds. Which got me thinking, why not just buy iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) instead? The prices track each other, they both pay monthly dividends, and the yields are not too different.

You may not think TLT's 2.5% and O's 4.09% yields are comparable, but when you adjust positions sizes for beta, the spread narrows.

Let's look at a some data:

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

This software creates two beta adjusted portfolios and tracks their performance and correlation. O is red and TLT is blue. At this moment there is no difference in the portfolios (dividends are re-invested). The correlation is 0.84 over 200 days and rises to 0.91 in the shorter term.

Of course it depends where you choose to make the comparison from. Here is the view over 100 days, which shows O outperforming as it rallies, even when the value of TLT in portfolio 2 is adjusted with a much heavier weighting.

These are relatively short periods, but they do highlight the correlation in price moves. It confirms what Leo Nelissen said in his article and if you are looking for new highs in O, TLT must also rally.

But What About The Longer Term Returns?

In the short term, O and TLT are a bet in the same direction. But O is much more of a longer term investment vehicle, for obvious reasons. How do the longer term returns compare to TLT?

Again, the start date of the comparison makes a huge difference. If we compare since TLT's inception date, there is absolutely no contest:

data from dividendchannel.com

This is no surprise really. Comparing a stock in its growth phase to a Treasury ETF is a bit unfair.

However, at some point, the growth rate of all stocks will begin slow. O's market cap is currently $16.8bn and it is harder to keep doubling this every few years. Certainly there is room to grow, but a rising rate environment will be a headwind.

This can easily be seen by the share price movements since the 2013 bond "taper tantrum" which led to a O's largest decline since the financial crisis. Consider O's 2017 opening price was merely 1.7% higher than the 2013 high.

Apologies for the "chart art," but I wanted to show the perfect cup and handle pattern and how the late 2016 decline re-tested the 2013/2015 highs.

A chart of TLT from the same period isn't quite as pretty, but the comparison below shows how O and TLT became closely correlated following the bond rout:

Starting the DRIP returns calculation from the taper tantrum gives these results:

Now the returns look more comparable, and TLT actually outperformed for most of the period. Perhaps it's unfair to start the comparison at O's 2013 highs, but remember TLT experienced the heaviest decline since the financial crisis at the same time. Higher beta works both ways.

All this proves is timing matters. I could actually cherry pick the dates so a $10k investment in TLT outperforms O over a three and half year period (21st May 2013-2nd November 2016). This may be very unlikely as you'd have to be extremely unlucky to buy and sell on those dates, but it is surprising all the same.

What all this data shows is holders must believe in the long-term growth prospects for O. If you are buying for a short-term trade because you think bonds are going higher and will pull O up with them, then be careful. You may catch a nice move if you are right. But if you are wrong you could experience much heavier losses and actually underperform bonds for a long time as a result.

Conclusions

O is a great company and there are numerous reasons to buy it. If you believe it can continue to grow then a long-term position will beat TLT hands down. However, if you are buying O as short-term directional bet because of your view of rates then it is risky. It's a bit like buying shares in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) because you think tech (NASDAQ:QQQ) is due a rally.

If you are bullish O, and bonds, for different reasons, then so much the better. Buying the right stocks when the wind is at your back can be very profitable. And that's surely the point.