Is Navios Maritime Partners Making The Right Move?

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) has been very active since I wrote this article back in January this year.

First some good news

On February 15, they started off by doing the most important thing they could do, and that was to refinance their $400 million Term Loan B. The loan pushed this debt three-and-a-half years out, priced at LIBOR plus 500 basis points. Management of NMM has done a good job in reducing the debt.

Then some bad news

On February 22, NMM acquired a loan of $27 million from its sponsor Navios Holding (NYSE:NM). I am very skeptical to these inter-related transactions. The reason for this is that despite what they say about "the transaction was approved by a conflict committee," I question the integrity and true independence of any such committee. Does it look after all the unit holders? I seriously doubt so.

On March 14, 2017, NMM agreed with investors to sell 47.6 million common units for an aggregate of $100.0 million in a registered direct offering at $2.10 per common unit.

On April 6, NMM announced that they had just purchased two Panamax vessels of about 75,000 deadweight, built in Korea in 2007, for an aggregate sum of $27 million. These ships do not come with any charter employment.

Are containerships the right way to go?

Yesterday, the latest news to come out from NMM was that they have agreed to purchase a whole fleet of container vessels. 14 vessels in total, at a price of just $113 million. As of December 31, 2016, the book value for the seller of this fleet was $500 million. This is a good example of how distorted the book value is in this industry.

The seller is Singapore-based Rickmers Maritime Trust, which is winding up as they were unable to come to an agreement with creditors on converting debt into equity. They also were not able to find investors willing to inject fresh equity into the company.

Source: Rickmers

On March 23, 2017, the renowned shipbroker Clarkson's Research department stated,

"Apparent improvement in market sentiment in early 2017

• In February, containership charter rate assessments remained at historically low levels. However, some limited improvements were recorded among the featured vessel sizes below. The one year rate assessment for a gearless 2,750 TEU containership rose by 2.4% m-o-m to stand at $6,300/day at the end of February, while the one year rate assessment for a geared 1,000 TEU boxship remained steady relative to last month, at $6,000/day. Meanwhile in the larger sizes, the charter rate assessment for a narrow beam 4,400 TEU boxship increased 7.1% m-o-m to stand at $4,500/day. Containership charter rates subsequently improved further into the second half of March.• The Clarksons Containership Timecharter Rate Index increased by one point in February, to stand at 39 points at the end of the month. However, the Index remains down 8% relative to one year ago. Nevertheless, in the early part of this year, there does appear to have been an improvement in market sentiment."

Source: Clarkson Research - Shipping Intelligence Network

It is important to understand that a shipowner's liability for a ship which is not earning money is greater than simply zero income.

The ship will need insurance, anchorage fees, a minimum crew to look after the ship, fuel to run generators, etc. My estimate for this is roughly $1,000 per day. Another aspect is that without any maintenance, the ship's condition will deteriorate fast. I have seen small containerships sit at anchorage for roughly one year without maintenance. It's not a pretty view. The value can drop dramatically.

Here is a cash-flow calculation of the Rickmer fleet:

Source: Tudor Investment

The contribution to EBITDA for 2017 from this acquisition is quite clear. However, it is from next year that things start to become more murky. Should MOL decide not to renew the charter, NMM might have to trade in the spot market or lay up the ships like the rest of the fleet. In one year from today they will gradually lose the employment of 1 vessel each quarter.

Conclusion

I would have no objection to the kind of deal NMM just did, if it was backed up by longer charters and for all the ships, even if they had to pay more. This is a pure gamble that container market in this particular segment (3,500 to 4,500 TEU) will recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.