Is It A Winery Or An Investment Holding? The Curious Case Of Baron De Ley

The investment portfolio has a value of 150M EUR, reducing the enterprise value of the company to just over 300M EUR.

Introduction

Baron de Ley (OTC:BDEYF) is the name of the holding owning the El Coto wine brands, in Spain's Rioja region. As it's one of the more popular (and known) brand names in Spain and other European markets, the company actually enjoys a loyal following.

Baron de Ley is trading on the Madrid Stock Exchange with BDL as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 470M EUR, and the average daily volume is a few thousand shares per day. Last week, the company experienced an extremely busy day with in excess of 100,000 shares changing hands, which is approximately 50 times the average daily volume. This has pushed the average daily volume up to 6,000 shares, for an average daily dollar volume of $720,000.

As the company is quoted in EUR and reports its financial results in EUR, all numbers and amounts in this article are expressed in EUR, unless otherwise indicated.

What does Baron de Ley do, and why did it catch my attention?

Baron de Ley produces wine from Spain's Rioja region. Whilst I personally prefer Priorat and Montsant wines, the Rioja district has traditionally been one of the preferred regions on the Iberian peninsula. Baron de Ley owns the El Coto brand, which is freely available in for instance Canada (although I have no idea if BdL has a distributor for the American market). If you come across a bottle of El Coto, I can strongly recommend you to try it, as it will be one of the better sub-$10 bottles you will have tried in your life.

I can be very brief about how the company originally got my attention. As a wine lover (an 'amateur', not a 'connoisseur'), I noticed and liked the company's El Coto wines. I did some additional research and found out I wasn't the only one who was impressed with the company's quality wines (well, it's not a Chateau Petrus 2009, but the price/quality ratio is excellent). This article is a really good read about how people 'accidentally' come across golden investment opportunities.

So how cheap is this company?

We can only figure this out by looking at the company's financial statements, and fortunately, these have been provided in English.

Baron de Ley reported a total revenue of 95.4M EUR, which is an increase of approximately 3% compared to the previous financial year. The operating profit increased by approximately 30% to 23.8M EUR, but this was caused by a change in the company's inventory value. Whereas it recorded a 2.2M EUR value reduction in 2015, the value actually increased (as some wines became more valuable. The wine produced in 2016 will also be subject to a price adjustment based on for instance the quality of the wine after aging in the barrel, and after perhaps the Rioja board declaring it to have been an exceptional year).

The pre-tax income increased by in excess of 7M EUR to 38.5M EUR, resulting in a net income of 28.5M EUR for an EPS of 6.64 EUR, compared to 5.46 EUR in 2015. That's very intriguing, but you might be wondering why I'm so interested in a company, which is trading at almost 17 times its net income?

One of the answers can be found in the cash flow statement.

Baron de Ley generated 31.1M EUR in operating cash flow, and paid 5.6M EUR In taxes, which is approximately 4M lower than the total amount of taxes it owes the government. If I'd take this into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was 21.1M EUR, and after paying the 4.3M EUR in capital expenditures (once your winery is up and running, the business isn't capital intensive anymore at all), the adjusted free cash flow was 17.2M EUR (remember this number).

Great, but once again, why would I care about a company trading at a free cash flow yield of 3.66%?

The devil is once again in the details. Baron de Ley also generated a net financial income of approximately 13M EUR, so the company's total free cash flow wasn't 17.2M EUR, but almost 30.5M EUR. This completely changes the picture as the FCF increases from 4 EUR per share to 7.3 EUR per share for a free cash flow yield of approximately 7.5%.

However, you should keep in mind a large part of the interest income and financial gain was undoubtedly caused by taking profits on the bond portfolio (see later), and the 30.5M EUR will be non-recurring.

So what do I expect from Baron de Ley this year, excluding all those one-time items?

A) Assuming a 4.25% revenue increase (which is consistent with the CAGR revenue increase of 4.5%+ in the 2013-2016 era), the company's revenue will increase to 101M EUR (100M EUR normal revenue + the annual 1M EUR in 'other income', although it's unclear where this is coming from).

B) The operating expenses will also increase, but at a slower pace. A large part of the revenue increase will be caused by price hikes as Baron de Ley is able to sell more bottles at a premium price (which has been confirmed with the increased value of the inventory last year). If I would assume an increase of 1.5% of the operating expenses to 75M EUR, Baron de Ley's 'normal' operations will generate a pre-tax income of 26M EUR.

C) The company has invested 163M EUR in bonds. Assuming an average interest rate of 3.5% on these (corporate) bonds, an additional 6M EUR will be added to the pre-tax income, which then ends up at 32M EUR.

D) The corporate tax rate in Spain is 25%. 32M EUR in pre-tax income results in an after-tax result of 24M EUR.

E) To figure out the cash flow, we need to add the depreciation and amortization charges (approx. 7.5M EUR) and deduct the capital expenditures (4M EUR), and you'll end up with 27.5M EUR in sustaining free cash flow. I have rounded this number to 28M EUR, as the incoming cash flow from the operations this year will also be invested in bonds, which will generate an additional 0.2-0.5M EUR in interest income.

Based on the current market capitalization, the free cash flow yield would be approximately 5.8%, which is good, but not great. However, I would also like to present two different scenarios.

The first one would be a scenario where everything stays the same, and Baron de Ley considers its bond portfolio to be as good as cash. This would mean BdL has a net cash position of almost 160M EUR (as you can see on the next image, the cash position + LT and ST financial assets have a value of 174.5M EUR, whilst the ST and LT debt is less than 15M EUR), which results in an enterprise value of 310M EUR. Applying a 28M EUR sustaining free cash flow on a 310M EUR enterprise value represents a 9% free cash flow yield. And NOW you understand why I consider Baron de Ley to be a hidden gem.

A second scenario would be to value Baron de Ley based on its winery activities only. If we would assume the company liquidates its bond portfolio (rather than keeping it), the enterprise value of the wine-making activities would still be 310M EUR. However, I would now have to isolate the wine-making cash flow from the total cash flow.

Fortunately, that's not a tough task, as I already calculated that earlier in this subtitle. I would just have to use the 31.1M operating cash flow, add the exchange differences (1.9M EUR) to come up with 33M EUR, and subtract the tax (5.6M EUR) and capex (4.3M EUR), to end up with approximately 23M EUR.

So based on the pure value of the winemaking activities, Baron de Ley is correctly valued at a free cash flow yield of approximately 7.5%, and it really is the investment portfolio, which provides the additional 'punch'.

Changes in the investment portfolio will result in a more streamlined asset base

What's really interesting is the fact Baron de Ley is actively managing its bond portfolio, and the entire strategy was overhauled in 2016.

As you can see on the previous image, the total bond portfolio now consists of private market bonds. Unfortunately, Baron de Ley hasn't given any explanation or more details about the companies whose debt securities it has been investing in, but it's interesting to see the portfolio being streamlined as it will be easier to follow up on one type of bonds rather than keeping an eye on the Spanish public debt and the Irish and Slovenian government bonds as well.

It's really not easy to 'guesstimate' the average yield on these bonds, but I have assumed an average Yield to Maturity of 3.5% on the debt portfolio (also keep in mind the company hasn't mentioned the maturity dates of the bonds it has invested in, so the 3.5% I'm using is arbitrary, and every 1% difference will have an impact of approximately 1.2M EUR on the free cash flow).

The power of compounding and buying back stock

Baron de Ley isn't paying a dividend at all, and it's spending its cash on A) reducing its (gross and net) debt, B) share buybacks and C) buying more securities for its investment portfolio.

In 2016, the total size of the portfolio was reduced to 162M EUR (long-term + short-term) compared to 171M EUR in 2015. That's indeed just a small decrease, but this was predominantly converted into hard euros, the cash position increased from less than 1M to 11.5M EUR) whilst Baron de Ley also repaid almost all of its debt. A total of 24M EUR was repaid, as you can see in the next image.

Additionally, Baron de Ley is buying back stock and cancels the repurchased shares. In 2016, the company has purchased 33,357 shares, but acquired an additional 22,350 shares subsequent to the end of the financial year, which means the company owned almost 56,000 shares, which is approximately 1.25% of the share count. On top of that, I think Baron de Ley might have repurchased more stock in the past few days as the trading volume was definitely above average. We'll probably know more in the next few days, but I wouldn't be surprised to see BDL having bought more shares to cancel them at the AGM.

This means the share count will very likely decrease by an additional 1-2%, which will further boost the EPS and FCF/share from next year on. And the more cash gets reinvested in the investment portfolio, the more the interest income will increase as well. A win-win situation!

What are the risks involved with an investment in Baron de Ley?

Even though Baron de Ley sounds like it could be a very appealing investment (and it is), there obviously also are some things you will need to take into consideration.

A first risk is the weather. You might chuckle, but a bad summer could ruin a harvest, and thus, ruin a year for Baron de Ley. The company wouldn't have to worry about its operating costs during a bad year, as it still has plenty of wine in its inventory it will be able to sell to cover its expenses. But, you should realize the cash flows are depending on a good harvest, and a good qualification from the Rioja board. Should a vintage be catalogued as 'exceptional', Baron de Ley will be able to hike its sales price for that specific vintage.

The company is still pretty much in the hands of the family. The family ownership isn't as high as we saw at Hunter Douglas, but with in excess of 46% of the stock in the hands of the Mazuelo holding (which is the investment holding of Eduardo Santos-Ruiz Diaz, Baron de Ley's chairman and CEO), the company will continue to be ruled with a strong hand (which I don't necessarily mind).

And finally, due to the size of the investment portfolio, the company is exposed to fluctuating interest rates. The majority of its profit is generated by making and selling wine, but every 1% increase in the average interest rate it receives on its bonds will have an impact of 1.25M on the free cash flow result.

Additionally, if the interest rates increase, the value of the bonds decreases. This might have an impact on the total value of Baron de Ley's investment portfolio, but I do think this impact will be negligible. Should the value of the bonds decrease by 10%, the impact will be approximately 16.5M EUR. That's bad, but wouldn't change the thesis at all as 1) the financial cushion will still remain intact, 2) maturing debt will be invested in higher-yielding securities, and 3) an impact of 16.5M EUR is just over half the expected annual free cash flow, so the balance sheet will 'repair' itself automatically with the incoming cash flow.

Investment thesis

Whilst the value of the wine-making activities is 'okay', the real value of Baron de Ley is created by the combination of the winery and the investment portfolio, which mainly consists of investments in debt securities. Using an average interest rate of 3.5% on the securities Baron de Ley has invested in, the gross annual interest income will be in excess of 5M EUR, which will only increase as BDL continues to invest the majority of its cash flow in its financial assets.

Based on the current enterprise value, Baron de Ley is trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 9%, which will only increase from here on as the majority of its cash flow is usually invested in more (debt) securities. This makes BDL a very appealing investment; I owned shares in the mid-fifties range but sold at the end of last year. However, I would be looking to re-initiate a position in the lower-100 EUR range as this company clearly is a value investment.

And meanwhile, I will continue to boost Baron de Ley's revenue by consuming a bottle of El Coto every once in a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDEYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.