General Electric: Doing What's Necessary

GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt has brought this company through a period of modest overall economic growth with low business capital expenditures and transformed the company into one emphasizing information technology.

While that is good, it misses the bigger picture of a company moving back to a double-digit return on equity that is sustainable for the future.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2017 against an expected $0.17 amount.

So, the short-termers should be happy.

More important to me is that General Electric continues to move into the future. I believe that GE is still a "value" investment and is slowly moving into the longer run. I think, in GE's case, that we need to stop focusing on just these quarterly changes. Something more is going on here.

The gage here is GE's return on shareholder's equity, which has been moving upwards and is expected by many to exceed 15.0 percent this year. General Electric has not had a return on shareholder's equity in excess of 15.0 percent since 2008 when this measure was just above 17.0 percent.

The most important story here, as I have written about quite a few times, is the turnaround and maturing of GE leader Jeffrey Immelt. I believe, as I have written about many times, that the Jeff Immelt story is how he has restructured General Electric and moved the company on into the future.

I believe that the longer-term ROE numbers are starting to reflect the changes he has made to the company.

And, this is in spite of the mediorce economy he has operated in since the end of the Great Recession. He and GE has faced an economy that is only growing at a annual compound rate of 2.1 percent and business capital expenditures have been very, very low.

Furthermore, the oil and gas industry has been hit with a very low level of prices that was unexpected and has lasted for much longer than anyone really thought.

Secondly, Immelt has put General Electric through a massive restructuring of the company he took over in 2001. General Electric is a huge company and it takes time for these restructuring's to work through.

Third, Immelt is moving the company into new areas. The emphasis being put on the software and digital technology areas is huge and will, I believe, be the real foundation block of the future General Electric.

Take a look at the highlights of the Digital Technology Leadership Program GE is offering:

"We are 300,000 people collaborating across oceans and industries, and Digital Technology is the glue that holds us together. From high-profile corporate projects, to real-time work out in the field-digital at GE is all about finding creative ways of connecting technology, machines and people to make the world work better. Digital technology is the foundation for GE as a Digital Industrial company. Digital technology combines the best of software & information technology (NYSE:IT) and is critical to the future of GE. With more than 11,000 professionals in roughly 50 countries, digital technology is a major area of focus and investment across the company and is essential to maintaining our leadership, competitiveness and success."

And, GE is not forgetting the security aspect of the information technology space with the GE Information Security Technology Center:

"In today's global, digital world, cyber threats are growing in intensity and scale. The environment is complex, continues to be challenging and is here to stay. At GE, safeguarding our intellectual property, financial information and the Company's reputation is a crucial part of doing business. It requires that we continuously evolve and discover new, innovative ways address cyber risks."

I wish more of the larger banks would take over leadership in this area in the financial world as Mr. Immelt and GE has in the industrial world. The financial world is changing, but nowhere do I see the leadership standing up as is exhibited in this company.

Many are starting to talk about Mr. Immelt coming to the end of his tenure. In my opinion, he has done a massive job up to this point. I believe that he is has successfully guided GE through the transition period the US, and world, economy has been going through. I believe, that he has set the stage for the next generation and although I hope that his time is not up, I think that GE will be in a good position for the new leadership to move on into the future.

GE performance, to me, should not be judged on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Yes, this quarter's earnings exceeded expectations. But, the movement in the company's ROE appears to be moving into the area that indicates that a market competitive advantage has been established. And, I believe that we will see that this competitive advantage is sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.