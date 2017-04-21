Regis - Trading Below Replacement Value

I really enjoyed reading John Zhang's short thesis on Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS). However, I disagree with his assessment that Regis is overvalued. Regis's valuation is low enough and likely reflects most of the headwinds the business is currently facing. I find the risk/return potential from shorting at the current levels to be unfavorable.

John's thesis In a nutshell is that SSS are in decline, economics for some franchisees are poor, that activists already unsuccessfully tried to turn around the company for 4 years, and that expected forced selling by the largest investor will serve as a catalyst to push the share prices lower. Due to this, the company should only expect valuation equivalent to its tangible book value, which would be 80% downside - this is effectively saying that the business is doomed. John's most optimistic scenario results in 50% downside. I agree with all the described headwinds, but disagree on the valuation conclusion reached by John.

Why Regis is not doomed?

Despite the fact that the business is indeed going through a tough period, there are many things to like about Regis:

Firstly, Regis has a number of nationally-recognized beauty salon franchises under its belt, with a total of 6750 owned units and further 2550 franchised units. Even if all the units operated unprofitably (which is not the case), there clearly is some value in the brand names. The balance sheet is clean with a $35m net cash position and the company so far continues to generate positive FCF despite negative comps. Over the last two years, the company bought $150m in stock and repaid $173m of debt.

Combined, this is almost half of today's market cap. The company has significantly cut its costs, so there has been at least some success in the turnaround. H1 2017 costs across the board have declined by 6% YoY (including all G&A and COGS items), whereas unit count decreased only by 1.5%. Thus, efficiency is improving. Overall company profitability also benefited from these cost cuts. Despite declining top line, both operating income and cash from operations improved in H1 FY2017.

Franchised units generate $47m in annual revenue. Part of this revenue might relate to product sales, but the majority is royalties going directly to the bottom line. This is clearly a valuable revenue stream, which alone could justify a big part of the current market cap. Company-owned units operate profitably. On average, each unit generates $38k in cash operating profit before corporate overheads. Corporate overheads at $178m consume the largest part of this profitability, but even after corporate overheads, the units are still cash flow positive (all data from financial statements).

These figures stand in stark contrast to John's quoted numbers of $120k of average annual revenue for SmartStyle units (average sales for all owned units stands at $260k in FY2016) and -50%-80% negative margins. Some units might be unprofitable, but judging from data in financial statements, that seems to be an exception rather than the trend.

SmartStyle FDD unit economics presented by John also show that on average each franchised unit generates $14k in operating cash flow or $29k if royalty and other fees to corporate are excluded. Presence of stores with negative operating earnings allows for an opportunity to improve the bottom line by closing down the unprofitable units.

I am not trying to convince anyone that Regis is a great long at the moment. However, all of the points outlined above show that business is clearly not collapsing yet and there are many valuable parts within it.

Replacement Value

John is using tangible book value as a proxy of potential liquidation value. This is false assumption as tangible book value in Regis's case is just an accounting entry that is meaningless in assessing the value of the assets. The majority of currently owned units were acquired and part of the acquisition cost is recorded as goodwill on the balance sheet.

On top of that you have depreciation and amortization deductions, which are likely not representative of the true economic costs. So if there is any point in valuing the company based on its balance sheet figures, then using book value instead of tangible book value would make much more sense. Incidentally, book value stands at $519m, which almost identically matches the market cap today.

However, a much more appropriate approach in trying to assess if the market still overvalues the assets is by looking at unit replacement value. This approach also makes sense from the M&A/refranchising perspective, with potential acquirer weighing costs between starting a new unit from scratch and buying/refranchising an existing one from Regis.

So what is the replacement cost? The table below indicates the approximate costs of starting up a new Supercuts unit. I would expect similar costs of starting any similarly-sized beauty salons. Further sources indicate comparable cost levels (here, here and here).

Source: Franchise Direct

Taking only the lower estimates of the absolutely essential costs (leasehold improvements, furniture and fittings and opening inventory) brings you to a $90k investment required to open a new unit (upper estimates result in $180k). This is for a unit that would have zero established traffic, just a box with necessary fittings inside.

Regis is currently trading at $74k per owned unit if one assumes zero value for the franchised business, which would be overly conservative. The franchised business is likely worth at least 5x revenue i.e. $200m. Deducting this figure from the enterprise value results in owned business valuation of $44k per store.

Valuation of $44k-$74k per owned store is already significantly below the replacement value indicated above. Of course, Regis units are not completely new and some fresh capex would be required to retrofit these, but at the same time, each unit already has some established traffic and strong brand recognition that comes on top of the value of the 4-wall-box.

Are there any strong arguments that Regis units should be worth far less than their bare-bones replacement costs of $90k-$180k? Only if one assumes that the brands it owns are damaged beyond repair and no one will ever want to buy, let it be a competitor or a potential franchisee. This is clearly not the case looking at the average revenue per unit of 260k - traffic is still there and consumers continue to visit the stores.

Also worth keeping in mind that each unit is on average quite profitable, as per my comments in the previous section, it generates $38k before corporate overheads. Obviously, some of these corp expenses will always be inevitable. However, potential acquirers would look at unit profitability first and then assess how much of the corporate overhead would be necessary to support the operations. Based on this profitability, the current valuation of $44-$74k per owned unit looks more than reasonable.

Also for anecdotal evidence, I managed to find one expired listing Supercuts franchise shop for $55k, with $138k in revenue (average for Regis is $260k in revenue per unit) and $25k in cash flow. I was actually surprised by the lack of listings of Supercuts franchises for sale, which might indicate that existing franchisees operate profitably enough so that no one is willing to sell-out (e.g. there are plenty of Wingstop franchises for sale). However, there might be some other contractual reasons why public listings of Supercuts franchises are not allowed.

Final word

The bottom line is that Regis is already trading significantly below the replacement value of its real estate and valuing it even lower looks way too conservative, especially if one considers that a nation-wide network of 9k beauty salons is supposed to have at least some kind of additional value coming from the brand recognition and established traffic.

Interestingly, $10/share is also a multi-year bottom stretching back to 2008, so the market seems to always downgrade Regis towards current levels when the business is facing headwinds and a bit of good news easily lifts the shares by 50%-100% upwards. Same-store sales have been negative for at least last 7 years, and the financial profitability also looked similar back in 2012-2013. So from this perspective, it is really hard to find reasons why would the market value the company any differently than over the last few years (range of $10-$20/share). Company can easily withstand similar business performance for foreseeable future.

I also doubt that the Birch Run position liquidation (hedge fund with 23% ownership of Regis) would be done in the open market. I would expect Birch Run to easily find willing buyers of its stake at current share prices. And if that happens, the market might react positively as the overhang would be removed.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.