Travelers: You Can't Control Disaster

Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has long been a stock that I have held and is a nice dividend machine. I have recommend it several times and I continue to do so. It is a winner. No it is not a get rich quick name. But it is a long-term wealth builder in a competitive but profitable sector. It continues to be a solid, core position in my portfolio. Now, recall way back in mid-2015 I told you that I was waiting for a pullback pick more up. In early 2016 you had an opportunity to add to holdings as the stock was just over $100 following the market meltdown to enter the year. Now the stock has pulled back 7 points off a 52 week high. Is this your change? I think this is one of the best plays in the insurance sector. It pays a 2.3% yield and trades at just 11.6 times earnings. There is room for growth here, as it trades below the insurance sector average which is around 13 times earnings. The name is successful, and as the stock pulls back, I become increasingly bullish. We own this name for the dividend and slow capital appreciation.

But of course, performance data is key. And on that note, we turn to the just reported quarter of this quietly outstanding company. The quarter wasn't overly spectacular, but it was solid. Nothing in the report is cause for concern. The name continues to be one recommended for the long-term. This is because the company's fundamentals are intact for the long-term. That said in the quarter Travelers reported net income of $617 million, or $2.17 per share. This is actually down 7% from last year. Operating income, which is now referred to as core income, came in at $614 million, or $2.16 per share, also down year-over-year from the $698 million or $2.33 last year. These earnings missed expectations by $0.19.

So what the heck happened here? Well both net and core income were impacted by significant catastrophe losses of $226 million after-tax and $347 million pre-tax. What about the customer base? Well there was positive news here. Net written premiums were a new record and came in at about $6.5 billion in the quarter. This is a very favorable metric. The metric, of course, saw a benefit from a strong retention and positive renewal premium changes in each business segment, as well as a lot of new business revenue on the personal insurance side.

On top of these positives, the quarter benefited from a strong underlying combined ratio. The combined ratio was up quarter-over-quarter to 96%. That is pretty stellar and was a result of strong performance in business insurance and auto. There were some higher catastrophe losses, but with a strong underlying combined ratio of 91.7%, the performance was strong, and better than expected. I have to point out once again that this is a key metric to watch for in insurance companies and one you should examine when trying to decide which to invest in, along with other key indicators like trading multiples, earnings figures, dividend yield, and growth potential.

Now look, the quarter spooked some folks, but this is how the sector is. The insurance industry is always hit or miss. If there are losses, there are losses. The company can't control disaster, but it can mitigate risk and set premiums accordingly. This is the strength of a company like Traveler's. As a side note, this is why you should shop around for the best insurance rates because rates fluctuate based on losses to the company in your area, in most cases. However, when investing, you look for value and stability. While catastrophic losses have occurred, generally speaking Traveler's has quietly been one of my best performing holdings over the years. The stock is still "cheap." It is trading at just 11.6 times earnings and so it is "cheaper" than the sector. Finally, I want to add that the company is also very shareholder friendly. Travelers has paid shareholders billions over the years. The company has just raised its dividend again another 7.5% to $0.72 per quarter, which brings the yield up to a respectable 2.42%. It also repurchased $286 million in shares. That is impressive, and will help grow per share earnings over time. I maintain a long-term buy, especially on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.