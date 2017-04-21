Patience On Unilever: Earnings Review (Video)

Unilever (NYSE:UL) is starting to see clearer skies. Ben notes that emerging market stabilization and relative European political calmness are catalysts for the stock. Pricing is the main headline that comes with first quarter earnings. Their prices increased 3% since last quarter. This is influenced by macroeconomic trends such as wage growth producing less price sensitivity by the consumer.

Unilever projects an aggressive three to five percent sales growth over the remainder of the year. Management is saying they will increase its operating margin to 20% by 2020 (currently 17%). The target is currently to increase the margin by eighty basis points every year. When Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stated they would be willing to buy Unilever, management quickly rejected the offer and started to tighten operations. Management is definitely piquing interest and we will keep an eye on Unilever.

