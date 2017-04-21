L Brands: A Solid Retail Cash Cow

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) are down about 35% over the past 12months, and that makes me somewhat giddy. I love seeing a company that has this kind of operating history and international potential trading at such a discount to its future growth potential.

In my view, investors are in greatest danger when they buy in based on optimistic narratives, and they are at the point of maximum opportunity when they buy in based on overly pessimistic narratives. L Brands is a stock that represents a great deal of opportunity in my view. I'll go through my reasoning based on the operational history of the company, and I will model my future price expectations based on sustainable dividend growth.

Operating History

When I review the operating history of L Brands going back to 2011, there's not much to dislike. For instance, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 3.27% since then. Although net income slipped somewhat in 2016, relative to a very good 2015, it has still grown at a CAGR of about 5.3% since 2011. Any company that has the capacity to grow its net income at a faster rate than its revenue is a good investment in my view as it suggests the scalability of the firm.

Turning to the capital structure, I don't like the fact that long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 8.6% since 2011, but at least 84% of the outstanding debt is due after 2020. Additionally, the company has fully 34% of this debt in cash on the balance sheet now, suggesting to me that there's little reason to worry about a credit crisis.

Additionally, it seems that management is quite shareholder friendly in that they have returned just shy of $9 billion to shareholders since 2011 ($2.8 billion from dividends, and just over $6 billion in stock buybacks). It's the future of dividends that I'll use as the basis for trying to work out a reasonable future price for the company, below.

Modeling Future Price

Obviously predicting the future is an exercise that is fraught with difficulties. As a species, we are notoriously bad at it, but we remain overconfident in our abilities, so we keep doing it. One way that I've found helps me is to hold all variable but one constant, and work out what I expect based on that changing variable. I'll typically focus on a variable that I consider to be a significant driver of value, in this case, the dividends paid out. I'm going to hold all else constant and grow the dividend at a conservative rate, and then infer something about future price.

The dividends per share from L Brands have grown at a CAGR of ~22% since 2011 and I can't assume that rate will continue. In the interests of being conservative (because it's always better to be pleasantly surprised than the opposite), I'm going to shave the dividend growth rate by half (which is still probably optimistic) and by ¾. In my model, then, dividends will grow by 11% and by 5% from now to 2020.

When I indulge my need to forecast the future, and apply these dividend growth rates, I come up with a total return between now and 2020 of between 43% (CAGR 9%) and 77% (CAGR 15.5%) from a combination of dividends and implied capital gains. These returns (assuming everything else remains constant), plus the reasonable payout ratio here, plus the fact that the company's debt is due far into the future, suggests to me that this is a good risk-reward tradeoff at the moment.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for LB turned bullish yesterday with a close above $49.00. The price action signaled a bullish breakout from an Inverted Head and Shoulders Pattern which we view as a bottoming pattern for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $57.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we bought LB Call Options which will provide us with approximately 8x leverage on our long trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $47.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $57.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe LB is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

As I've said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, the more investors pay for a future stream of cash flows, the lower their subsequent returns will be. The corollary, of course, is that the less you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the greater your return may be (we need to remain vigilant against value traps). In my view, investors who buy shares in L Brands will do well over the coming four years.