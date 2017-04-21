Macy's: 5% Dividend Yield And A Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Macy's real estate is worth $21 billion. The company's current enterprise value is $14.3 billion.

Despite this, Macy's stock has significant negative sentiment surrounding it, pushing down its valuation.

Macy’s generated $1.2 billion of free cash flow last year with an 18.5% ROIC.

Macy's is not burning through cash like the most troubled retailers.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend on April 21st, 2017

It is no secret that the retail industry is under assault. Leading the charge, is Internet retailing giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon is on a mission-to take over retail. Very few have been able to stop it.

Along the way, there have been a number of retail bankruptcies, such as Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority, and RadioShack.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) could be following a similar path.

With so many retailers unable to compete in the new era, there will likely be more bankruptcies to come.

That said, not all retailers are doomed.

For example, Macy's (NYSE:M) stock has declined nearly 30% in the past one year.

The future looks bleak for Macy's, but the overwhelming sense of pessimism may be overdone.

Macy's has an attractive 5% dividend yield. It has increased its dividend six times in the past five years. In five more years, Macy's will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Macy's still has several levers it can pull, to bring about a turnaround. In the meantime, Macy's high dividend yield pays investors very well to wait.

Macy's is not as safe as many of the high quality dividend growth stocks Sure Dividend normally covers. With that said, it does have a compelling risk/reward proposition thanks to the pessimism surrounding the company.

Business Overview

Macy's is a global department store, operating under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, and Macy's China Limited brands.

It has diversified product offerings. Sales are spread across the following merchandise categories:

· Women's Accessories, Intimates, Shoes, Cosmetics & Fragrances (38% of revenue)

Women's Apparel (23% of revenue)

Men's and Children's (23% of revenue)

Home/Miscellaneous (16% of revenue)

This is certainly a challenging time to be a department store, even one with Macy's brand recognition.

Macy's total sales dropped 4.8% in 2016. Comparable sales, which measures sales at stores open at least one year, declined 3.5% for the year.

Looking back further, Macy's sales growth has declined substantially since 2011, which is when Amazon accelerated its onslaught.

Source: 2016 Fact Book, page 30

The deterioration of U.S. malls, and Macy's falling sales, has compelled it to close 100 stores.

Earnings-per-share declined 38% in 2016, but this looks worse than the reality. Macy's incurred significant non-recurring costs last year, pertaining to its store closures and restructuring.

Excluding these, adjusted earnings-per-share were $3.11 in 2016, down just 3.4% from 2015.

Sales are likely to continue declining in 2017. Management expects comparable sales (on an owned plus licensed basis) to decline 2%-3% in 2017.

Conditions are difficult, but it is a mistake for investors to write-off Macy's as just another retailer headed for certain doom.

The company has several potential catalysts that could restore it to positive sales and earnings growth going forward.

Growth Prospects

Times have changed, but Macy's has proven the ability to adapt with a changing environment. Through its predecessor companies, Macy's has been operating department stores since 1830.

It has a huge global footprint, with more than 800 stores spread across 45 U.S. states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. In addition, Macy's operates Bloomingdale's in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, through licensing agreements.

Macy's vast store count in the U.S. gives it the benefits of scale, and a highly profitable business model.

As a result, it has the financial flexibility to cut costs when necessary. Last year, Macy's cut capital expenditures by 23%.

Macy's generated $1.2 billion of free cash flow last year. It had a return on invested capital-or ROIC-of 18.5% in 2016.

This is what separates it from retailers going bankrupt, which are burning through cash. It also allows Macy's to shift resources where it needs to, such as e-commerce, and higher-growth markets.

Macy's digital channel posted double-digit growth last year. It will use $250 million of the cost savings from last year's store closures, to accelerate investment in digital moving forward.

Plus, in 2015, Macy's entered into a direct-selling joint venture in China. Macy's owns 65% of the joint venture, which simultaneously helps boost its e-commerce and emerging market businesses.

That same year, Macy's acquired Bluemercury, one of America's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and spa services retailers.

Source: 2016 Fact Book, page

Macy's increased its Bluemercury store count by 31% last year, to 101 stores. It plans to open another 16 stores by the end of the year.

And, conditions are still ripe for overseas expansion. Macy's is opening a new Bloomingdale's in Kuwait this year, along with new Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates next year.

Another factor currently weighing on Macy's is the strong U.S. dollar. Unfavorable foreign exchange has not only impacted Macy's international sales, but it has also caused tourism to decline.

If the huge rally in the U.S. dollar eases in 2017, it will benefit Macy's.

Management expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.90-$3.15 in 2017, excluding one-time gains and expenses.

At the midpoint of guidance, earnings-per-share are expected to decline another 2% in 2017, which is a fairly modest decline.

Dividend Analysis

A high dividend yield can sometimes be sign of danger. High yields can often be a symptom of a deteriorating business.

High-yield stocks can sometimes cut or eliminate their dividends, which means investors need to be careful to pick the companies with sustainable dividends.

In this case, Macy's 5% dividend appears to be secure.

Macy's dividend required $459 million of cash last year. This was just 38% of the company's free cash flow.

Macy's generates more than enough cash flow to invest in new growth initiatives, maintain a strong balance sheet, and reward shareholders.

In addition to its 5% dividend yield, Macy's aggressively repurchases its own stock. It has reduced its average share count by nearly 100 million shares since 2012.

Macy's also has a strong balance sheet. At the end of 2016, Macy's had $1.3 billion in cash on hand. It ended the year with a debt-to-EBIDTA ratio of 3.3, which is a manageable level of debt.

And, there is Macy's tremendous real estate value.

In 2016, activist investment firm Starboard Value gave a presentation detailing their belief that Macy's real estate value is worth $21 billion.

According to Starboard's valuation, Macy's flagship Herald Square location alone is worth nearly $4 billion. Macy's collection of seven downtown stores, including its Chicago store, are in total worth $3.3 billion.

Consider that Macy's entire enterprise value is $14.3 billion.

Macy's real estate could be significantly undervalued, let alone the value created by the business itself.

Final Thoughts

Macy's is down, but it's not out. Sales are declining, due largely to the threat of Internet retail. But the declines are moderating.

And, Macy's is making the necessary investments to fuel its turnaround. It has tremendously valuable real estate, and its beauty and spa business continues to perform well.

It should also see continued growth in emerging markets.

Macy's stock could be undervalued, and it offers a 5% dividend yield. As a result, it is an attractive stock to buy on valuation, and for dividend income.

