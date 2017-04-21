Existing Home Sales Hit 10-Year High

Overall, a strong report but the trend has not changed and I still remain bearish for the 1-2 year outlook for the housing sector/housing stocks.

Lack of supply, not demand, continues to be the driver of price increases.

Despite 10 year highs, EHS are still 40% below the 2005 peak (with a larger population).

Overview:

In March, Existing Home Sales (EHS) hit a 10 year high at 5.710 million (seasonally adjusted annual rate) vs. expectations of 5.6 million. Source: National Association of Realtors (NAR) (Source for all graphs)

The year over year growth rate increased from 5.4% last month to 5.9% in March and 3/4 regions showed month over month increases. The West was the only region that showed a month over month decline.

Average home prices continued to rise as well. Here is a breakdown of Y/Y home price increases by price bracket.

Lower priced houses showing weaker/negative price growth is not surprising given the lack of wage growth for 80% of the population and the rise in asset prices that only go to about 10% of the population who own large assets (stocks, real estate etc.)

The long run chart of average US home prices shows prices just recovering to the levels seen 11 years ago in 2006.

Year over year average prices ticked down slightly last month but the trend of flat(ish) to slightly increased price growth continues.

I outlined in past articles the dynamic between home supply and demand. Demand remains weak (relative to history) with EHS 40% below where they were in 2005 (even with a larger population) but supply is at historic lows both on an absolute basis and a y/y basis.

Home supply is at multi-decade lows with only 3.8 months of supply on the market. (Under 5 months is considered low)

On a Y/Y basis, home inventory is substantially lower than a year ago. It is clear that large downturns in home prices are correlated to a flood of supply, driving prices lower.

The homeownership rate is at the lowest levels since the 1970's so given the fact that very few people own homes, it is difficult for supply to increase. Supply will only increase when homeowners are forced to sell due to affordability issues or liquidity issues. With demand 40% lower than 2005 levels, any flood of supply will mathematically cause sharper and more dramatic price declines than past cycles. (More on this later)

US Home Ownership Rate data by YCharts

Regional Breakdown:

The table shows the year over year trending (~1 year) direction of both average home prices and Existing Home Sales (demand)

Region % of Total EHS EHS Y/Y Trend (Demand) Home Price Y/Y Trend USA 100% ↓ ↑ South 42% ↑ ↑ West 21% ↓ ↑ Midwest 23% ↓ ↓ Northeast 13% ↓ ↓

This table demonstrates weak trending demand across most regions but increasing prices. This is not arbitrary. Trending direction is calculated by taking the 12 month moving average of Y/Y growth rates and comparing it to the growth rate one year ago. If it is higher, than it is trending up and vice versa.

Here are the charts to augment the table above:

As mentioned before, and empirically evident above, the overall trend of EHS demand is lower while supply is keeping prices up.

My view is that demand will stay weak (wages are weak - I refer to this chart a lot as I believe wages drive everything) and as the business cycle rolls over, supply will increase as homeowners are forced to sell. This will cause a sharp and drastic decline in home prices.

Source: BLS

Conclusion:

I remain bearish over the long run (~1 year) on housing. On March 20th, I expressed this view in an article through ITB.

Since March 20th, as of this writing, short ITB is almost exactly flat vs. -0.77% for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the same time frame.

Also, my TLT recommendation from March 31st is up 2.75% vs. -0.66% for the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame.

Positive alpha on both positions so far.

I think the majority of the gains on both of these positions is still to come.

Today's EHS report was strong in isolation but the trend remains bearish and I would recommend holding both of these positions until the data changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.