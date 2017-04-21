12 Reasons Why You Should Consider Water Now

This problem is significant, and problem-solvers could become the stock market's biggest winners. This creates significant opportunity for investors.

There is a variety of ways to invest in fixing this major problem, providing some level of diversification.

The lack of water supply may be the world's most significant problem today and in the future.

We are all looking for long-term Berkshire-type returns from a somewhat diversified source.

Thesis

The thesis of this article is based on the premise that water-based technologies and companies are a worthwhile long-term growth consideration. This article will primarily focus on this theme, rather than individual stock and ETFs that make up this theme.

But my initial research will cover stocks and ETFs, and will include the Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW), the PowerShares Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO), Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK), Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). I will spend time in subsequent articles analyzing each of these.

Support to Thesis

You know about Michael Burry by now, even if you don't remember his name. The eccentric hedge fund manager, famous for his story line being played out in Hollywood's "The Big Short," now is well known for putting everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, on the line to short the housing market by betting against mortgage-backed securities.

I never suggest investors put everything on the line. But we can see with investors like Burry, when you're convicted and know you're right, it can be hard to stay balanced and objective.

So where is Burry placing his bets these days?

Water.

Let's stick with Burry for a minute. He basically bet the whole market for home mortgages would collapse - turn upside down in a huge way. There is plenty written about the science of collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), but these financially engineered instruments weren't all they were cracked up to be. There just weren't a whole lot of people focusing on the leaks in the boat.

Though a bit early, Burry called it the whole way.

In 2017, the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009 seems fairly obvious now. Many of us even wonder why we didn't see it coming, or at the very least, why we didn't pay attention to some obvious issues to the mortgage and debt markets (and the issuing banks that were propping up these doomed financial instruments).

And we could, in the same spirit of retrospective insights, discuss the Tech Bubble, WorldCom, Enron, the Dutch tulip craze, and nearly every other market debacle, cycle, and ultimately, opportunity.

Burry made nearly a billion bucks on his call. So it begs to ask, what is the boy up to now?

Looks like he's throwing down on water, and again, it doesn't seem exactly rocket science and much of the thesis here is based on reality we can see happening all around us.

Now it's sort of a guess what he's doing, because he's not exactly out there on CNBC telling the whole world what he's up to. (He has made some vague claims about investing in water embedded in food, check it out at the New Yorker here.)

The play in water is most definitely the long play. And if that doesn't interest you, it's not much different than the long play that Berkshire Hathaway has been. For all those multi-millionaires that have come out of direct investment in Berkshire, the long play seems to have worked out just fine for them.

12 Reasons Why You Should Consider Water Now

Population growth will grow human water usage. I don't know if human population growth is as dire as the message in "Inferno," but we are growing. And that shows no sign of slowing down, with a worldwide population approaching 8 billion people. In 1900 the world was comprised of 1.6 billion people. It took 100 years to grow to 6 billion in 2000. We are at 7.6 billion today - only 17 years later. Think we're slowing down anytime soon? According to the United Nations, global water use per capita was 350 liters per day in 1900. By 2000, it had nearly doubled to 640 liters. Exponential growth compounds when two forces like this collide - the exponential growth of water usage and the exponential growth of the human population. In 1900, humans were using 560 billion liters of water each day. Today? If the U.N.'s stats are correct, we are using 4.864 trillion liters each day. Population growth will grow plant and animal use. We consume a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains, roots, fungus and legumes. Livestock is two-edged sword when it comes to water depletion. Livestock, our greatest source of protein, needs significant amounts of water for the food that they consume and the water they must drink. As the world creates more wealth and the population leaves third-world status, they choose to spend more money on protein. Many forces at work here. Only 1% of the world's water is currently available for drinking, out of the 2.5% total freshwater on earth. Scarcity drives demand. And demand drives profit. Widespread commercial use of water in everything from hydraulic fracturing to manufacturing is growing. This is due again to human population growth (the need for more fossil fuels and tangible goods) as well as our amazing capacity to innovate. Increased inquiries and price-quoting activity from the consultants and engineers that initiate big water projects is growing significantly. The world is struggling with groundwater issues. Flint, Michigan. China. India. All over the world. Google it. The world's populist movement (Brexit & Trump, and now France this weekend), regardless of conservative or liberal slant, are yelling for infrastructure upgrades. Just in America, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), more than 1/3 of all water infrastructure/pipes need upgraded or replaced. That's only in the United States. Infrastructure investment has been put off by politicians since the financial crisis of 2008, while our infrastructure issues continue to grow, as outlined by The American Society for Civil Engineers in their report, "Water and Wastewater." China has 20% of the planet's population but only 7% of renewable water resources. As featured in Barron's March 20, 2017 article, "How to Invest in Water: 5 Picks", Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, co-manager of London-based Impax Asset Management, states stocks within this theme-based strategy have grown in value, based on earnings, but not on multiple expansion (P/E expansion). This still could come as investors embrace this theme. Water is in fixed, limited supply. Until we figure out how to create supply, then this reality creates significant friction, causing many problems, against the reality that our human population is growing in population and in consumer habits.

Counter Argument

There are several counter arguments to consider to this thesis - the primary being that of timing.

I believe timing makes up much of the success of short- and mid-term investing (day-trading to 12 - 24 months). But in long-term investing, as they say, it's all about time in the market rather than timing the market.

Having said that, we may be calling it too early. The equities mentioned in this article, as a whole, have outperformed the S&P500 since March, 2017, but this is hardly worrisome or anything to form a decision on. You haven't missed the boat. So then the question, as mentioned, is "are we too early?"

Realizing water is a long-term problem that needs solving, say over the next twenty, thirty, forty years and beyond, brings weight to "time in the market," and allows us to consider owning and holding, and even dollar cost averaging into the stocks and ETFs that make up this theme. We may be too early. But we may not. Burry was too early for the mortgage collapse. And though that made his ride pretty bumpy at times, it paid off in the end.

Worldwide governments could step in to solve these problems, in essence, kicking private enterprise opportunity to the curbside. Though governments around the world are looking to cut spending and reduce taxes, they still must continue to deal with very real issues that put the success of their people's future at stake.

Another problem is you can't just invest in water. You have to get creative here. Water pipelines? The food and companies that move water from one place on earth to another (Burry's theme)? De-salinization plants? There are plenty of possibilities here, providing diversification within the theme but also making success all that more tough to achieve.

Lastly, just in nano-, micro- and small-cap investing, this space is quite crowded with many different sub-themes within it. There surely will be winners. But there will be losers. And it is quite possible there will be more losers than winners.

I will be expanding on this thesis in 2017, stay tuned.

