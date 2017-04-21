Tesla Admits SolarCity Is Undergoing A 'Financial Restructuring'

Elon Musk and the Rives had most of their bonds converted to private debt. Do we know what this even means? Might it help their position in the restructuring?

It is difficult to see how SolarCity will meet its obligations without both a financial and an operational restructuring as well as possible cash infusions from Tesla.

SolarCity has just redeemed some its Solar Bonds early. It told the holders it was due to a "financial restructuring." A financial restructuring is typically not a good thing.

It was surprising to see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) subsidiary SolarCity repay some of its Solar Bonds early, paying all interest that would have normally accrued until the originally scheduled maturity date. The explanation for this, which was given to Solar Bond holders in an e-mail from SolarCity, was as follows:

"As part of the financial restructuring necessary to combine the two companies, certain outstanding series of Solar Bonds are being discharged in advance of the stated maturity date in accordance with the bond indenture."

I find a few things odd with this statement. First of all, this is the first indication I have seen from the company that Tesla and SolarCity may be legally merged into one company (although "combine" is a bit ambiguous). Secondly, I am surprised that they used the term "financial restructuring," a term with very negative connotations, particularly for a company about which many feel the Tesla acquisition was a bailout. In almost two decades of bank lending experience, I did not even once hear this term used in a positive or even a neutral sense. Here's the Investopedia definition of a "financial restructuring":

"Restructuring is a type of corporate action taken when significantly modifying the debt, operations or structure of a company as a means of potentially eliminating financial harm and improving the business. When a company is having trouble making payments on its debt, it will often consolidate and adjust the terms of the debt in a debt restructuring, creating a way to pay off bond holders. A company restructures its operations or structure by cutting costs, such as payroll, or reducing its size through the sale of assets."

SolarCity's Corporate Structure

Many investors seem to be under the impression that SolarCity is one legal entity since the financial statements do reporting on a "consolidated basis." It actually has an extremely complex corporate structure with a "parent company" and well over 100 subsidiaries as of Feb. 10, 2016, according to an SEC filing. Most of the operating assets and much of the debt, including all non-recourse debt, are actually in the subsidiaries, not at the parent company level. Among the parent company's main assets are equity investments in the subsidiaries while the recourse debt generally is a direct obligation of this parent company.

One prime example of this relates to the MyPower loans. At December 31, 2016, the 10-K listed $134 million as outstanding under the MyPower revolving credit facility. It said the facility is to a subsidiary of the company (not the company itself). In addition, it stated that the facility "is secured by the payments owed to the company or its subsidiaries under MyPower customer loans and is non recourse to the company's other assets." The company lists a carrying value for MyPower notes receivable as $513 million at December 31 (The MyPower facility was replaced by a term loan in Jan. '17, but undoubtedly with a similar legal structure).

There are a few facts worth noting. First, the lender has $513 million in collateral for a loan balance of only $134 million, so presumably the lender is quite content and does not feel it needs "recourse" to either the parent company or to other subsidiaries. It also means SolarCity had a very large investment in this subsidiary. If that much in value disappeared, there would be bigger problems to deal with anyway. Typically, the lenders to the parent and other subsidiaries would not have recourse to the assets of this subsidiary either, with no cross default clauses etc. ("You stay off my turf, I'll stay off yours"). This simplifies life for everyone. Each non-recourse lender just needs to carefully value its own collateral, and not have to be concerned with other issues such as how the panel installation business is going or whether solar tiles will be profitable.

We also do not know how the MyPower payments will be applied, i.e. how much needs to be applied to principal and how much might need to stay in the subsidiary rather than being upstreamed to SolarCity, the parent corp.; it's not necessarily cash SolarCity can simply use as it deems fit. This issue is evident when looking at the SolarCity balance sheet. The "restricted cash" increased from $40 million to $75 million in the past year. This most likely relates to the restrictions in indentures related to the various securitizations of leased solar systems the company has done with a certain amount of cash required to be retained in the entity that has done the securitization (Each securitization is likely done out of a separate subsidiary).

Further complicating this issue a bit is the fact that SolarCity did some "cash equity" sales last year. Although details on these transactions are scarce, I believe they are selling future cash flows from some of these equity investments in exchange for cash up front. This has the effect of further limiting the future cash going to the parent company.

The Non-Recourse Debt

Many investors seem to think that non-recourse debt is something SolarCity and its subsidiaries are not responsible for, a misconception Tesla and SolarCity seem to encourage by their emphasis on non-recourse debt in public statements. Yes, it's true that the parent company isn't responsible, but, as the MyPower example above shows, the individual subsidiaries are responsible for specific portions of the debt and a default by any one of them would indicate a serious underlying problem. The non-recourse debt totaled almost $2 billion at Dec. 31, 2016.

The Recourse Debt

Let's now turn to the recourse debt, as displayed by category in the table below:

Recourse Debt Type Amount (000s) Maturity Rate Secured Debt: Secured Revolving Credit $364,000 Jan-Dec. '17 4-6% Secured Vehicle Loans $23,771 March '17-June '19 2.9-7.6% Total Secured Debt $387,771 Unsecured Convertible Debt: 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2018 $230,000 Nov. '18 2.75% 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2019 $566,000 Nov. '19 1.63% Zero coupon convertible senior notes due 2020 $113,000 Nov. '20 0% Total Convertible Debt $909,000 Unsecured Solar Bonds: Due Space X in March $90,000 March '17 2% Due Space-X in June $75,000 June '17 2% Due Musk and the Rives $100,000 Feb. '18 6.50% Due other investors $67,060 Jan. '17-Jan. '31 1.1-6.5% Total Unsecured Solar Bonds $332,060 Total Recourse Debt $1,628,831

With respect to the secured and convertible portions of the recourse debt:

The secured revolving credit facility is a short-term working capital facility backed by accounts receivable, inventory, equipment and other assets. This facility also potentially matures in tranches this year, including a reduction which was scheduled for January.

The vehicle loans, presumably for vehicles used to install the solar panels, are also secured, and are a relatively minor amount, at $24 million. It is interesting to note, however, that the rates are as high as 7.6% (subprime vehicle loans anyone?).

The convertible debt is all unsecured, but the debt holders had the conversion option changed to TSLA stock rather than SCTY, so their situation improved significantly as a result of the acquisition, although at the expense of potential additional dilution for TSLA shareholders. The zero coupon bonds due 2020 appear to have an adjusted conversion price of about $300/sh., so there is a possibility they may have been converted recently. $13 million of this issue is owned by Musk and Lyndon Rive.

This leaves the Solar Bonds, which are described in the 10-K as "senior unsecured obligations that are structurally subordinate to the indebtedness and other liabilities of the company's subsidiaries." This substantiates the point I made earlier that the lenders to the subsidiaries that own the bulk of the income-generating assets of Solar City are in a much stronger position from a credit perspective than the parent company debt holders and, in particular, the Solar Bond holders. These bonds were badly misrepresented to the retail investors who bought them, with the implication they were actually backed by solar systems and that the investors would "get paid back by the sun," or some such foolishness (Yeah, right, try to take the sun to court if it doesn't pay up).

SpaceX was repaid $90 million in March, with another $75 million due to be repaid in June. I assume these will be paid as scheduled; it would make no sense to renew them after just having prepaid other bonds of the same type.

This just leaves the Musk clan $100 million, and the $67 million in Solar Bonds bought by other investors. Based upon an article from Bloomberg, we know that the current outstanding balance of the ones bought by other investors is $38.3 million (including an undisclosed amount owned by Peter Rive, but not included in the "Musk clan" $100 million, according to Bloomberg). We also know that $19.7 million was prepaid, so this means an additional $9 million was paid at maturity since December 31.

This leaves two puzzling questions:

Why were only some of the Solar Bonds prepaid rather than all of them? If SolarCity is trying to restructure its debt, just prepaying some of them does not seem to accomplish much. If there is ever is a problem, the fact that various Musk entities are getting paid or even prepaid while some Solar Bond holders are not has the potential to create a restructuring mess and public relations nightmare.

What does the conversion of the Musk clan $100 million to "private debt" mean? These bonds were earning 6.5%, higher than any other issues and were only 14 months into their two-year term. Did they get the full interest on these bonds, like the other bondholders, before they were converted? If so, this is an annual yield of over 11%. Are these bonds now secured or have a better position in the capital structure?

Concluding Remarks

Presumably, the Solar Bonds were paid back through a cash infusion from Tesla, but we will not know for certain until the SolarCity 10-Q for June 30 is released in August (This assumes SolarCity will still need to report then). There will likely be a number of additional financial restructuring steps taken in the near future, as the company alluded to in the e-mail I quoted at the beginning of this article.

When I take into consideration the Byzantine legal structure of SolarCity and the multiple subsidiaries with various non-recourse debt holders, who, to a great extent, control the cash flow from these subs, I come to the conclusion SolarCity may be able to service its debt, but it will not have enough left over to cover selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A). The company still has 13,000 employees, which even at $50,000/yr. would be total annual salary expense of $650 million, much of which would be incurred by the parent company and not the subs. In addition, the minimum lease expense commitment for 2017 is about $60 million. There are numerous other operating expenses as well. As a result, in addition to financial restructuring steps, I would anticipate a high likelihood of significant operational restructuring as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a modest net short position in TSLA, mainly through through OTM calls.