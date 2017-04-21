GE: Another IBM

Analysts may be smelling weakness here, which further makes the stock a tough buy in my opinion.

GE has a negative tangible book value; its intangibles and goodwill are clearly not producing adequate profits if any.

This article summarizes why it may be of a piece with IBM, which also can torture its financial results to "beat", but then see its stock drop.

GE as another IBM

Sometimes things come around with just the name changing.

For example, here is the lead company-specific article on Yahoo! Finance (NASDAQ:YHOO) Friday afternoon:

General Electric shares fall 1% after earnings beat Street's expectations

As if those earnings were not the fake non-GAAP numbers, and as if anyone should care whether by late April, the Street had finally figured out how to make sure its consensus estimate was beatable.

But that's the level of thinking we get today from the financial media, lapdogs if ever there was such a thing.

(This is a CNBC article and video, but the video link on CNBC.com had problems, so I had to link to Yahoo! Finance).

The interviewee began the video saying something like, "poor Jeff Immelt, this is a transition he's been working his whole career."

Sorry to argue with that gentleman, but look what Steve Jobs did with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2.0 in just a few years after returning in the late '90s. Look at the nice turnaround in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - still maybe an overvalued stock but clearly operating better these days - when Steve Ballmer was finally shown the door. Look at the turnaround at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) when Mr. Schultz had to return as CEO. And so on. How many years has it taken Jeff Immelt to take GE (NYSE:GE)... where?

Why this is reminiscent of IBM (NYSE:IBM) was summed up in the title of my first IBM article for Seeking Alpha in July 2013 after its Q2 earnings report, followed by my concluding two sentences:

IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results ...It now is a troubled company that feels forced to resort to obfuscating its results rather than presenting them clearly. It is unclear that with these difficulties, IBM will do any better for investors than a Treasury security. It would appear that better and less-complicated risk-reward opportunities can be found elsewhere in the investment universe.

Adjusted for a cyclically stronger global economy now than in summer 2013, when both the EU and Japan were weak, I could use something like that to also describe GE.

GE, like IBM, spends incredible amounts of time on its financial engineering. It does do its presentations somewhat differently than IBM. I prefer IBM's way. It basically tells you short and sweet that it is shrinking, using Orwellian language such as "workforce rebalancing." GE, on the other hand, gives you immense detail, with both a 12-page and 14-page earnings-related presentation to slog through.

The 12-page one is the press release, but it's not written in text as IBM's is. It's just a series of data-filled graphics that obscure GE's poor operating results.

I had to get to the Seeking Alpha transcript of the conference call to learn about actual layoffs (p. 12; emphasis added):

Steve Tusa ... And then on the restructuring, with the $800 million of restructuring and other, is there anything in there that's not pure payback kind of headcount restructuring? And if so, what's the volume of that? I think you had a disclosure in your 10-K around that -- around the breakout of restructuring.

GE's response included this comment:

About $500 million of that is really related to workforce capacity, okay, $500 million of $800 million.

So, just as has been the case endlessly with IBM, the company is laying off not just some workers, but boatloads of them, enough to cause a half-billion-dollar charge in just three months. That's real money, including for GE. But severance costs and the like are normal costs. If some of those costs are to save money by then hiring staff to do software work for GE in India, GE will crow about its growing profitability. But it then has to acknowledge that it cost a lot of money to fire one group of workers and hire others. IBM and many other stultified famous names and institutions love to prop up do the same thing. But you and I are on Seeking Alpha in part because we do not have to play that game; not playing it is a good way to avoid negative alpha in my humble opinion (by not buying their nonsensical approach).

In addition, GE plays the game that ordinary business activities that very large companies engage in routinely, as normal and ongoing, recurring parts of their business, are somehow different from other normal costs of doing business and should be stripped out from them, also saying in the same response:

We got about $300 million, roughly, that's associated with plant capacity, consolidating footprint, et cetera.

To complete a trifecta of fake "non-recurring charges" that are all just normal costs of running this gigantic enterprise, Mr. Bornstein continued and pointed out:

And then on -- the balance to get to $1 billion charge in the quarter is $200 million of BD [business development]. And that's really all Baker Hughes, water, industrial systems and some of the digital acquisitions we closed in the quarter. So to answer your question, $800 million is all investment with payback.

Now, three points about the above.

First, non-GAAP numbers from GE are worthless. All the above billion dollars are normal costs. Second, the idea that firing people at a $500 MM cost is "investment with payback" shows that GE, like IBM, has forgotten how to grow. The main thing is financial engineering now. Third, why is it buying Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI)? Is this the right time to be buying a money-losing oilfield services company?

A related question is, does GE's management have any feel for the ebb and flow of the economy? It is buying BHI at a strange time. It also spun off Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in 2014 and now sees it trading up strongly, and SYF only has a TTM P/E of 12X. Maybe GE could have used those profits internally?

Whereas, the remaining financial services division of GE appears to be a mess. From p. 8 of the conference call::

Finally, I'll cover GE Capital. The verticals earned $535 million in the quarter, up 8% from the prior year...

But:

Other continuing operations generated a $582 million loss in the quarter, driven by excess interest expense, restructuring cost related to portfolio transformation and headquarters operating cost. Overall, GE Capital reported a net loss of $290 million.

As with IBM, GE promises there's light at the end of this tunnel:

As I've said in the past, these costs will continue to come down as excess debt matures and we rightsize the organization.

Maybe. But what will be going wrong if and when that happens?

And for those who may think that GE only has a small financial stub and is just an industrial company, here are two points that argue otherwise. From that same response on the conference call:

We ended the quarter with $167 billion of assets, including $43 billion of liquidity.

And that pretty much is it for the downsizing of the financial division. It's very large.

The second related point gets to the importance of GE Capital to the balance sheet of GE, the parent entity. From p. 6 of the press release, the balance sheet shows shareholder equity for the entirety of GE of $74.5 B, down from $75.8 B at the end of 2016.

Of that $74.5 B, goodwill and intangibles comprise $86.8 B, essentially unchanged from year-end. So, tangible equity is negative $12.3 B.

That's not so hot after all the sales of financial parts of the business. However, as part of its data dump, GE conveniently breaks equity down to the industrial and financial side. It turns out that GE Capital has $20.1 B of tangible equity.

It gets a bit confusing when looking at the GE side of the balance sheet (ex-GE Capital), but when one strips out the tangible equity of GE Capital, the industrial side of GE ends up indeed with about $33.5 B of negative tangible equity, as in -$33.5 B of tangible equity.

That's a serious problem. Yes, there are massive retained earnings, but also there are massive accumulated purchases of Treasury stock.

I have been exploring the world of megacap stocks with this sort of zero or often negative tangible equity. IBM is another one, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is another one. Over and over, I have found that these are companies that engage in huge amounts of deals, both acquisitions, licensing, and divestitures/spinoffs; and over and over, these stocks are favorites of the Street and are underperformers.

Thus, it's a little misleading when GE touts its "organic growth" due to divesting its appliances division. Because it gets to sell the weakest division. And shareholders want this large and well-regarded division to grow at least with global GDP; and then if it gets sold, they want to see tangible achievements in the form of dividends finally getting back to pre-Great Recession levels, a one-time large payout, or at least more cleaning up of the balance sheet.

They do not want to see a CNBC headline that GE "beat" but the stock is somehow down.

They do not want to deal with countless excuses, promises that Q3-4 will be great, etc. Out of either $28.7 or $27.7 B in revenue in Q1 (depending on which line one uses), they just are not satisfied that, bottom line, net income is a pathetic $619 million.

Even if the rest of the year is better, GE's market cap is about one quarter of a trillion dollars. How is it acceptable, so many years after beginning to shrink the financial part of GE, and with the Alstom acquisition lapped, that the company cannot manage even to earn $1 B in a quarter?

So, yes, some parts of GE are doing OK or very well. But that's with the EU growth rate at a six-year high; and GE is a very large company, so some parts will always be doing well. What happens if QE in the EU ends and the Fed actually lifts short-term interest rates to the rate of inflation, say 2%?

Analysts may be catching on, following the IBM selloff this week despite all of IBM's excuses. I perceived a skeptical tone in more than one of the questions for GE, including the one quoted above. In addition, there was this (there were some others):

From p. 10, the bulk of a tough set of questions from Andrew Kaplowitz:

And we know you have your management incentives in line toward delivering significant cash flow. So why isn't cash better? Why not maybe you're going to sacrifice some orders from difficult customers if you have to for better cash or maybe pressure suppliers even harder to generate more cash? I guess, the question I'm trying to figure out is whether your issues are transient and cyclical, which, we think, they are or sometimes, people think they're structural, especially in Power.

Just that this sort of question was asked, and represented to me a statement as well as a question, is telling. Also telling is that the response was almost a filibuster, a prolonged exegesis and set of explanations and perhaps excuses.

So I suspect that the problems are cyclical. Which further means that with the balance sheet so larded up with intangibles and goodwill, with a dicey BHI acquisition coming, I wonder what new money will buy into this chart:

GE data by YCharts

That's about a 16% one-year total return underperformance for GE in a 12-month period where both cyclicals and financials have outperformed SPY.

Conclusions - GE tough to buy, so the path of least resistance may be down

The GE as IBM analogy is not perfect, of course. But it works as an idea I toss out because both companies were great in their day, and retain several great characteristics. Neither one is dying, at least no time soon. Each one has profitable and growth aspects.

But I write these articles from the standpoint of how I see attractiveness of a stock for new money, such as my own. And I see IBM and its failing chart (my opinion) similar to that of GE and its chart, which is breaking down. With the Fed tightening, we begin to see, Warren Buffett-style, who's been swimming without bathing trunks on.

Coming into the classic "sell in May and go away" period, I see GE as having negative attractiveness, even to me as a retiree interested in dividend-paying stocks. I cannot project a fundamental buy target for GE. Technically, if it means anything given the SYF spin-off and dividends paid, the $24 range has support.

Thanks for reading. Please add any comments you would care to contribute. If I have made any arithmetic errors in the above, I'll correct them if you point them out.

