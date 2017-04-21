Verizon: Don't Chase The Yield

At 4.73%, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has the juiciest yield of all the stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, I won't be buying the stock anytime soon and neither should you. A major part of my rationale is that Verizon's dividend has grown into unsustainable territory, which will be the focus of this article. In recent years, this has been a result of three main factors:

Verizon's acquisition of Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wirless (one of Verizon's business units) drastically increased annual dividend payments and left Verizon over-leveraged. Verizon's dividend payment continues to grow even in uncertain times. There are a number of stocks that are bought almost exclusively for the dividend they provide and the belief that payments will continue increasing and I believe Verizon falls into that category. Performance is slumping. Verizon's revenue declined in 2016, which led to lower free cash flow. Based on Q1 2017 results, this trend appears to be ongoing.

Verizon Historical Operating Snapshot:

If Verizon Got 1 Wish, This is What They Would Ask For:

Verizon would probably ask for a do-over on the $130 billion acquisition of Vodafone's 45% interest in Verizon Wireless. It's quite clear now that Verizon paid way too much money. If they could do it over again, I'd bet they would either have agreed to pay far less or wouldn't have done the deal at all.

Looking at Verizon's Financial Snapshot, here's what that acquisition did to their financials:

The acquisition was funded with debt and common equity. In the table above, you can see the large increase in debt from 2012 to 2014 and the large increase in common shares from 2013 to 2014.

The dividend per share stayed the same. As you'll see shortly, this had the effect of drastically increasing how much cash was paid out to shareholders every year.

Verizon no longer had to attribute 45% Verizon Wireless earnings to Vodafone and also no longer had to pay them special cash distributions. This had the effect of increasing EPS and overall cash flow. According to Verizon, the acquisition immediately added 10% to EPS.

There's a few reasons why Verizon owning all of Verizon Wireless made sense at the time:

Verizon was a huge company even before the acquisition. The problem with large-cap companies is there are very few acquisition targets that will actually have an immediate impact on net income and EPS.

The wireless business was the most profitable of all Verizon Communications' different segments. It also was growing nicely at the time.

The deal was expected to provide opportunities for greater financial flexibility and better operational efficiency.

Here's the reasons why the deal didn't make sense:

There was very little strategic value to the deal. Verizon already had a controlling ownership position of Verizon Wireless. The acquisition didn't remove a competitor and it didn't expand or diversify their product offering.

Financing a deal with stock can be very advantageous in certain circumstances. It's worked very well for tech companies since they can sometimes make full acquisitions only using overvalued stock. In Verizon's case, the acquisition had two negative consequences. They partially funded this with stock, but there was a cost to that given it automatically increased their dividend payment obligations. Second, they financed the rest with debt, which as since left them over-leveraged.

The biggest reason will always come down to the massive premium they paid. Vodafone got the better end of the bargain.

The worst part is that the wireless business just declined in the first quarter of 2017. It's too early to tell if that's a long-term trend, but it's an ominous sign.

So to sum the acquisition up, here's what I'd say:

Verizon paid a premium for a business they already owned a majority of, which is now declining, has left them over-leveraged, and with little cash reserves to use going forward.

Verizon's Dividend is in Unsustainable Territory

Note (1) - I've included "Net Wireless Licenses" in the "Modified Free Cash Flow" calculation. This includes any purchases or sales of wireless licenses. Purchasing (and sometimes selling) these licenses is core to Verizon's business, which is why I've included them.

Note (2) - I've also included "Special Distributions" in the "Payout Ratio" calculation. These were payments that Verizon was making to Vodafone who previously owned 45% of Verizon Wireless.

As you'll notice in the table above, Verizon didn't produce enough modified free cash flow in 2016 to cover its $9.3 billion dividend payment (i.e. this equaled a 181% payout ratio). Verizon was able to make up the difference by selling some their landline business to Frontier.

There's a few big issues in the future for Verizon's dividend:

Verizon won't have the option to continue divesting businesses like they did in 2016. That would just erode revenues and reduce operating cash flow over time. If Verizon didn't divest any businesses, they would have likely needed to increase debt to make up the difference. In my opinion, there is no bigger sin than a company financing dividend payments with debt. Verizon had only $2.9 billion in cash reserves left at the end of 2016. This is almost nothing for a company with a market cap of close to $200 billion. This leaves little room for error. Any degradation in performance will likely lead to increased levels of debt. Verizon has built up a reputation as a leading dividend provider. Not only is there expectations for the dividend to be paid, but many investors expect the dividend to continue increasing.

2017 Outlook and Q1 Earnings Release:

According to Verizon's Q4 2016 earnings release, organic revenues and EPS are expected to be fairly consistent with 2016. Verizon also expects capital spending for 2017 in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion, which is similar to 2016. Based on those figures, I'd estimate approximately $10 - $12 billion in free cash flow, an increase from 2016, but consistent with historical averages. This is just enough to cover dividend payments, but basically means a payout ratio close to 100%, which I consider risky. I like to see payout ratios 70% at most.

The bad news is that Verizon missed Q1 2017 estimates by a wide margin, which included a 4.5% consolidated revenue decline (excluding divestitures and acquisitions). As I mentioned earlier, the wireless business showed some weakness as well, declining from figures reported at the end of 2016. If this trend continues, this will lead to weaker free cash flow, and could lead to consecutive years where Verizon is scrambling to make dividend payments.

Conclusion

I look for dividend stocks with the ability to increase dividends going forward and with strong free cash flow that results in lower than average payout ratios. This provides a security net if performance slips. When companies begin having difficulty making dividend payments, this becomes a core discussion with leadership and the board, which I don't like. Dividend payments should never shape important executive decisions, ever.

With that being said, do I believe Verizon will take the prudent step and cut their dividend until they are on firmer ground? No, I don't believe that. Verizon has built a reputation on their large dividend. I'd bet on Verizon rolling the dice and hoping that performance improves. If performance doesn't improve, I'd bet they finance it with debt or find more assets to sell. Chevron has financed dividend payments for the last four years, so this isn't an unheard of situation, I just think it's a mortal sin for financial health.

If you're interested in a communications stock, I'd recommend AT&T (NYSE:T) over Verizon. Valuation multiples and yield are similar, but AT&T is expected to grow, they have a superior balance sheet and have made better acquisitions. For all these reasons, I won't buying Verizon anytime soon.