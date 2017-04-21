What Can We Learn From Schlumberger's Insight In The Oil Markets?

Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard gives us a quick overview of what he's seeing in the global oil markets.

Welcome to the earnings breakdown edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported disappointing earnings today. While we don't own the stock, we pay very close attention to SLB's outlook every quarter as it gives us a better overview of where global oil production is headed.

In the Q1 2017 earnings call, Paal Kibsgaard, chairman and CEO of SLB, gives us more insight into what he's seeing for non-OPEC production globally.

Third-Year of Significant Underinvestment

"At present, the region in the world showing clear signs of increased E&P investments in 2017 is North America land, although investment levels in the Middle East and Russia are also expected to remain resilient this year. However, for the rest of the world, which still make up more than 50 million barrels per day of oil production, we are heading towards a third year of significant underinvestment, which increases the likelihood of a medium-term supply deficit as produced reserves are not replaced in sufficient volume. In particular, the market continues to focus on headline decline numbers that suggest that production is holding up well, while a closer examination of the underlying data clearly shows that the rate of depletion of proved undeveloped reserves is rapidly accelerating in several key non-OPEC countries." - Source: Q1 Transcript

The bolded part at the end explains a thesis we recently explained in our Weekly Oil Markets Recap. As producers globally scramble to do everything in their power to keep production from declining, the underlying reserve base depletion rates have started to spike resulting in shorter reserve life. The downfall to keeping a resilient production is that it's beneficial to cash flows in the near term (1-3 years), but extremely detrimental to long-term reserve life (3+ years). What we begin to see is that, as depletion rates start to spike, these same producers that sacrificed long-term reserve life for short-term cash flow will start accelerating production declines to offset the accelerating depletion rates.

This is an important point to understand, because this is the real basis for why oil prices will move higher, and why global oil production follows upstream capex spending.

Capex Spending Led by North America and Increasing Servicing and Product Pricing

"Looking next at our business outlook by region. The recovery will clearly be led by North America land, where investment levels are expected to increase by 50% in 2017, leading to a strong increase in activity and an overdue correction to service and product pricing." - Source: Q1 Transcript

Upstream capex rebound is being led by North America with rig counts higher year over year and activity returning to the shale regions. While SLB will be offering better equipment for producers to combat higher proppant prices and higher water usage, the pricing for services and equipment will undoubtedly rise this year eating into shale breakeven averages.

This is also another important point to illustrate as pricing pressure could undermine shale producers' ability to grow in this low-price environment.

Conclusion

Unlike the previous earnings calls, SLB didn't give any more insight as to where it sees servicing cost pricing pressure or oil market fundamentals. We thought the two sections we pointed out were notable to oil market followers as higher depletion rate combined with servicing cost pressure could undermine the bear oil thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.