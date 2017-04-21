Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On The State Of Solar Manufacturing In The U.S.

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on BreitBurn Energy Partners, geothermal power, and Evolution Petroleum, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to highlight some recent news about Suniva, a Georgia-based manufacturer of solar cells and modules. On Wednesday, April 19, the private company filed for bankruptcy, citing tariff issues and "plunging prices for solar power cells." In light of this news, some in the solar industry are lamenting the "long, slow death of U.S. solar manufacturing," while others wonder if Suniva's bankruptcy could "spark another solar trade dispute."

What are your thoughts about the Suniva bankruptcy? Do you think solar manufacturing in the U.S. is in real trouble? Please leave your thoughts and opinions below in the comments section.

Energy Articles of Note

"BreitBurn Energy Partners: The Restructuring Case Drags On" By Elephant Analytics

"Geothermal Power - Ormat Technologies, Toshiba And ENGIE Have Major Projects In Indonesia" By Keith Williams

"Evolution Petroleum: Too Many Positive Catalysts To Ignore, Don't Wait On This One" By Michael Fitzsimmons (Please note that a Pro subscription is required to read the full article.)

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended April 21, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

