Platinum Shows Signs Of Life

It was not an impressive rally; it was a rebound that one might expect from a commodity that has been a laggard and a poor performer in a sector that has been moving steadily higher throughout the course of the year. On April 10, the price action in platinum was horrible. The precious metal fell to lows of $938.40 per ounce, just $2.20 off the lowest level since the first trading session of 2017.

In its sixth year of a deficit, the metal has a myriad of industrial uses and a long history as a store of value for investors. Platinum looked ready to fall once again and extinguish any hope of a rally that might, for the first time since 2014, revive its reputation as "rich man's gold." Platinum did not make a lower low, and in the sessions that followed, the metal that does not tarnish turned around and moved to the upside, reaching highs of $993 one week later on April 17. It was a reversal of fortune for platinum, albeit a fleeting one. On the same day, gold and silver traded to their highest prices of 2017. Platinum's high for the year on the July NYMEX futures contract at $1,050.40 per ounce on February 27 remains elusive, and the metal continues to lag price action in other precious metals.

The lagging precious metal

Platinum's nickname is "rich man's gold," but the precious metal has not traded at a premium to the yellow metal since way back in 2014. Over the past 40 years, the highest premium platinum has garnered over gold was more than $1,200 per ounce in 2008. The lowest discount came last year when platinum traded at $360 per ounce. The average level of the premium of platinum over gold for the past four decades has been around $100 to $200 per ounce. However, platinum has been a laggard, and it has refused to shake off a long and painful period of underperformance in the precious metals sector.

In 2016, gold rallied by 8.7%; silver posted a 15.6%, and another platinum group metal, palladium appreciated by 21%. Last year, platinum managed a lethargic 1.58% increase in price.

In Q1, it was more of the same for platinum as gold surged 8.6%, silver was up by 14.5%, and palladium rallied by 17.5%. In Q1, palladium was the best-performing commodity of all. During the first three months of 2017, platinum managed to post a 5.2% increase making it once again the worst-performing precious metal that trades on the futures exchange.

Another try at $1,000

Last week, after falling to lows of $938.40 on April 10, platinum staged an impressive rally that took the price to highs of $993 on April 17 before it ran out of steam. Platinum's peak in 2017 has been $1,050.40 on the nearby July NYMEX futures contract on February 27. Platinum made another attempt to make it up to the psychological $1,000 per ounce level last week, but it failed and fell back to around $970 per ounce later in the week.

The performance of platinum is especially disappointing considering that while gold and silver both pulled back from highs made on April 17, platinum's peak was over $55 off its 2017 highs, while gold and silver both made new highs for the year last week.

On the weekly charts, gold, silver, and platinum have all been making higher lows and higher highs since the beginning of 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows, it has been a bumpy bullish road for gold, but the price as of the end of last week at the $1,286 level is less than $100 per ounce below its 2016 highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial for COMEX silver futures shows that the price at $17.90 on April 21 was around 50 cents above the midpoint of the trading range from December 2015 to the present time. Source: CQG

The plight of NYMEX platinum futures is a lot less interesting than its precious cousins. The midpoint of the trading range from the lows of late 2015 to present stands at $1,005.85. Last week's close at $976.50 is $29.35 below the midpoint, and the trajectory of the price of platinum has been a disappointment when compared with other precious metals.

Rare and expensive to produce

Platinum seems to have everything going for it these days except for the price. Platinum is in its sixth year of a deficit where demand is greater than supply. While gold and silver production comes from all corners of the earth, the vast majority of platinum output comes from just two countries, South Africa and Russia. Platinum is more than 10 times rarer than gold; annual production for platinum is around 250 tons compared to 2,800 tons of gold. Platinum occurs deeper in the crust of the earth making it more expensive to extract that gold. Platinum has a higher density and melting point than gold making its industrial applications greater than the yellow metal. On a per ounce produced basis, platinum demand is much higher than gold. However, gold and silver have one thing going for them that platinum is lacking these days. Investors are going for the gold and silver and have been ignoring platinum like the plague. Investment demand tends to be the most important factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of precious metals. Platinum has been lacking in that regard.

Palladium putting upside pressure on platinum

Meanwhile, the other platinum group metal that trades on the NYMEX exchange futures market was the best performing metal of 2016 and Q1, outperforming even gold and silver. Increasing vehicle sales around the world have been supportive for the price of palladium, which has recently put in a new high at $816.45 on April 5. European and Chinese automobile sales experienced growth in 2016. In Europe, sales of new passenger vehicles rose by 6.8% last year, and in China, the increase in sales were 13.7%. The demand for cars bolstered demand for emission devices with palladium-based catalysts.

Palladium is cheaper than platinum, but the metal is fast gaining on the namesake platinum group metal. As the monthly chart highlights, in 2008, platinum traded at a $1,600 premium to palladium, but over recent years, palladium has been gaining on platinum, and it recently traded at a $150 discount. If palladium continues to gain on platinum, it is possible that the traditionally more expensive precious metal could soon serve as a more economical substitute. Palladium's ascent is bound to put some upside pressure on platinum.

It is only a matter of time

Platinum has just about everything going for it these days but price action. Last week, platinum once again displayed a sign of life when the price reached $993 per ounce, but once again, it could not conquer the critical $1,000 level.

I believe that it is only a matter of time before platinum reasserts itself as the rare and valuable metal that is a both a precious and industrial metal at the same time. Platinum was trading at around a $310 discount to the price of gold at the end of last week. At that price, I believe swapping some physical gold holdings for platinum and receiving a credit make lots of sense for long-term investors. Platinum will have its day in the sun once again, and it will be "rich man's gold" at some point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.