Term Structure In Oil Provides Clues

In the world of commodities, the forward curve offers market participants clues about the fundamental structure of a market. One can often glean important signals about supply and demand from watching changes in the prices of one futures contract when compared to another within the same commodity. The forward curve represents the term structure of a commodity. Some traders call the forward curve or term structure a calendar spread, but all three names amount to the same thing which is an understanding of the prices for delivery of a commodity at different time periods.

Backwardation is a market condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. Backwardation often highlights a market that has tight supplies. When nearby prices are higher than deferred prices, the market is signaling that either increasing short-term demand or declining supply is causing the backwardation condition.

Contango is a market condition where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. Contango is present in markets that are in equilibrium or where an oversupply or glut condition exists. Equilibrium occurs when nearby supply and demand is in balance. An excess happens when nearby supplies overwhelm demand.

When it comes to analyzing term structure for a commodity market, subtle changes in the nearby versus deferred spreads can often signal fundamental shifts in the raw materials' price. In 2016, when crude oil was heading down to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel, the contango rose to over 25% on one-year spreads, which was a sign that the market was overwhelmed with supplies. As the energy commodity recovered and doubled in price over the months that followed, the spreads narrowed in a sign that the OPEC production cuts caused supply concerns by market participants.

The forward curve provided clues

There are times when the forward curve signals a change in price direction of a commodity and times when it follows. However, the term structure of futures markets can be a real time indicator of supply and demand fundamentals, and it behooves all market participants in the commodities markets to follow the ebbs and flows of changes in the forward curve.

The forward curve is particularly important for those raw materials that swing back and forth from contango to backwardation. In a commodity like gold, where the metal is a hybrid of a commodity and financial asset, the forward structure of the market is often a function of interest rates. However, in the crude oil market, term structure is a living and breathing trading instrument. Some of the most influential traders of crude oil in modern history prefer trading spreads to speculating on the outright price movements of the energy commodity. I worked with Andrew Hall for almost a decade, and one of the world's most influential and aggressive oil traders chose oil spreads over long and short positions to express his market view more often than not. Hall once told me that the spreads and the term structure of the oil market provided the best clues for price direction and allowed him to "feel the pulse of the fundamentals" in the international petroleum market.

June 2017-June 2018 spreads have been making higher lows and higher highs

The price of crude oil has been in a trading range since December 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the trading range has a mild upward bias as the energy commodity has been making higher lows since 2016. At the same time, the one-year oil spread has been exhibiting a different pattern since OPEC announced its production cut in late November 2016. Source: CQG

The chart of the June 2018 minus June 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures spread shows that the market is currently in a contango of $1.48 per barrel. Deferred June 2018 crude oil futures are trading at a premium to nearby June 2017 futures. As the chart highlights, the contango moved lower when OPEC announced its production cut in late 2016, and the spread briefly moved into backwardation of 54 cents per barrel in December. However, since those lows, the oil contango has been making higher lows and higher highs which create a contradiction with the weekly oil chart that has a bullish bias. The trend of higher highs in contango is most likely a bearish signal for the futures market.

One significant thing to notice about the movements in the June-June one-year spread is that it peaked on March 27 at a contango of $1.60 per barrel. On that day, crude oil reversed from under $48 per barrel and worked its way up to over $54 per barrel on the June 2017 contract on April 12. On April 11, the day before the recent high in oil, the contango on the one-year spread hit its most recent low at 44 cents. The low preceded the turn in the oil price by one day.

No shortages on the horizon

The trend in the one-year spread that appears to be making higher lows and higher highs in contango tells us that there are no shortages on the horizon in the oil market. However, to confirm that perception, it is critical to analyze the current level of the Brent spreads as two-thirds of the world's oil production, including most OPEC members and the Russians, use Brent as a pricing mechanism. As of April 20, the June 2018 minus June 2017 Brent spread was trading at the $1.26 per barrel level. The Brent spread is tighter than the NYMEX term structure because of OPEC oil cuts and the political premium for oil produced in the Middle East, which is one of the most turbulent regions in the world. The contango in Brent is another sign that there are abundant supplies of the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, it has become apparent that a triad of dominant producers in the world is now controlling the price of oil, and that is likely to continue for the months and perhaps the years ahead.

A triad of producing nations controls the price

OPEC, the world oil cartel, had varying degrees of influence over the global price of petroleum in past years. However, the swoon in oil prices in 2016 to the lowest price since 2003 caused panic amongst many of the members of the cartel as oil revenues fell. The Saudi-led strategy of combating U.S. shale production by flooding the market with oil failed miserably. Last year, another one of the world's leading oil producing nations Russia got involved with the cartel and convinced the members to abandon their failed strategy and instead trim production. The price rallied from $26.05 lows in February 2016 to its current level above the $50 per barrel level. The three largest oil producing nations in the world are Saudi, Russia, and the United States. At prices north of $50 per barrel U.S. shale production is profitable. At prices below, output declines. Therefore, $50 has become a pivot point for the energy commodity, and it is a price that satisfies both consumers and producers alike.

The result of Russian intervention in the OPEC negotiations and its success in arriving at an agreement has put Russia in a central role when it comes to world production and control of the oil market. The goal of energy independence and technological advances in the U.S. has put the nation in a leadership role alongside Russia and Saudi, the country with abundant reserves and low production cost. Saudi's plans for an IPO of Aramco in 2018 have increased its willingness to cooperate to maintain a stable petroleum price around the $50 per barrel level. Stability for the price of oil will allow Saudi to achieve an optimal valuation for Aramco and will enhance its ability to sell shares in the state oil company at the most attractive level. It is in the best interest of all parties and the triad that are the world's dominant producers that oil remains around its current price.

$50 per barrel for the rest of 2017

Oil has been trading around the $50 pivot point price since the OPEC production cut at the end of November 2016. While there is always the risk of an unexpected event in the Middle East that could cause price volatility and shocks to oil supplies or logistical routes, the chances are that the current pivot point in the oil price will remain intact through 2018.

The divergence between a weekly oil chart that is tilting to a bullish trading pattern and one-year spreads where contango is making higher lows and higher highs presents conflicting data that could support the continuation of a tight trading range for the balance of this year.

Term structure in oil futures sometimes follows price changes, and at others, it provides clues or guidance as to a short, medium, or long-term price trend reversal. Always keep your eyes on the forward curve when analyzing price trends in the energy market as it is one of the most significant pieces of market structure. I look at the crude oil market as a giant jigsaw puzzle with many moving pieces. Solving the mystery is the goal of every oil analyst. So the more information you can collect, the more robust your solution.

I want to inform you about an upcoming price increase for The Hecht Commodity Report. On May 1, we are raising our price for the first time. Current subscribers and anyone who signs up before April 30, 2017, will lock in our legacy price. For any new subscriber, I am offering a two-week free trial for the report. The Hecht Commodity Report features a detailed report on the major commodity sectors, covering over 30 individual commodity markets, with analysis on the technical and fundamental state of each market. I also share ways to play those conditions. Sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report and have a look before the price goes up!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.