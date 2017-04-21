What Do You Call $1 Trillion In 3 Months? A 'Supernova'

Someone bought $1 trillion in assets in the first three months of this year alone.

Here's something that might surprise you: Heisenberg has a deeply ingrained aversion to conspiracy theories.

Those who frequent the Heisenberg Report are acutely aware of this, but to those whose exposure is confined to this platform, it might seem as though I'm the type that takes a liking to such things.

My disdain for conspiratorial thinking is a "once bitten, twice shy" type of thing. That's about all I care to say about it, but you can add that to the list of things we can discuss on my back porch if you ever come visit the island.

The reason I bring that up on a Friday evening is because it seems like the retail crowd still thinks the notion that central banks are deliberately propping up markets belongs in the same category as "the moon landing was staged" and "there are alien corpses at Area 51."

What's really astonishing about that is that far from being a conspiracy, global central banks have gone out of their way to communicate precisely how hell-bent they are on keeping asset prices buoyant. Just to be clear: there is absolutely nothing secret about this effort at all.

In fact, central banks are so transparent about it that in addition to discussing just how many trillions they've spent buying assets at each and every policy meeting and press conference they conduct, they go out of their way to make television appearances and do interviews with mainstream financial media outlets to remind you about what they're doing and tell you what they're likely to do going forward.

And in case that's not enough for you, the likes of Bloomberg run big, giant front-page articles with titles that contain phrases like "The $13 Trillion Gorilla In The Room"...

I was (literally) shocked a few weeks ago when I penned a few posts on this only to discover via the comments that there are actually a lot of investors who didn't even know that the Fed reinvests the proceeds from maturing assets to maintain the size of their balance sheet.

Worse, I even showed you visuals that depicted how the Bank of Japan times its equity ETF purchases to coincide with dips in the stock market. It literally "buys the dip" - with money it just printed. And not only is it not a secret, it's explicit government policy (in Japan, it's part and parcel of one of Abe's "arrows").

Well, anyway, in keeping with recent precedent, I'm aiming for conciseness here, so I just wanted to highlight a bit of commentary out Friday morning from BofAML that kind of reinforces what I mean when I say that this is not only not a secret, it's, in fact, common knowledge. Read the following and try not to laugh at how straight to the point it is:

"Liquidity Supernova" is the best explanation [for] why global stocks and bonds both annualizing double-digit gains YTD despite Trump, Le Pen, China, macro.

Just sit back and think about that for a minute. Central banks bought $1 trillion (with a "t") in assets in the first three months of this year. That's a record.

See those columns there in the table? See how one says "stocks"? Right. The next time someone tells you they don't believe central banks are supporting stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and every other market, please refer them to the above.

Just to be clear, no one would deny this if it weren't central banks doing it. That is, think about the folks you hear saying this isn't propping up markets. Now, imagine that instead of central banks, this is some giant hedge fund that somehow has $3.6 trillion (that's the annualized figure for Q1's central bank buying spree) to throw around.

Can you seriously imagine those same skeptics claiming that $3.6 trillion (again, with a "t") in purchases wasn't impacting markets? Of course, not. But, there's something about it being "central banks" that causes retail investors to tune out and plug their ears.

But make no mistake, those purchases are real. $1 trillion real was spent buying assets in January, February, and March. And above, you've got BofAML telling you in almost a kind of "we're bored with this at this point because any clients receiving this have known this for years" type of way, that "yes", when there's a group of people with printing presses buying trillions in assets, that has the effect of making sure those assets don't ever decline.

Imagine that, right? When there's a multi-trillion dollar buyer, that tends to support prices.

Who knew?

Apparently not everyone.

