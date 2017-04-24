Market Challenge: Oil Below $50

Offer your analysis below!

Are there challenging days ahead for the commodity? Or is this a bottom?

Oil closed below $50 a barrel last week.

Update: Mixed feelings on the direction of oil.

Oil is headed higher - Demand will pick up - 36.9%

36.9% Unsure - This is a tough market to gauge - 20%

20% Let’s see what OPEC does next - 9.2%

9.2% Oil is headed lower - Too much capacity, not enough demand - 33.8%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!

*****

Oil tumbled below the psychotically important $50 mark last week. Does that spell future trouble for the key commodity?

Is there too much supply? Will OPEC extend its production cut? Is there enough demand?

We asked readers last month what they thought of oil markets. Most suggest oil was headed lower.

Loading...

Your thoughts on what's next for oil? Is the commodity headed lower or higher?

Offer your ideas below!