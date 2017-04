Are there challenging days ahead for the commodity? Or is this a bottom?

Oil tumbled below the psychotically important $50 mark last week. Does that spell future trouble for the key commodity?

Is there too much supply? Will OPEC extend its production cut? Is there enough demand?

We asked readers last month what they thought of oil markets. Most suggest oil was headed lower.

Your thoughts on what's next for oil? Is the commodity headed lower or higher?

Offer your ideas below!