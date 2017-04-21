Verizon: Original Content And Consolidation

This news item nevertheless brings to mind the idea that content is becoming more important than ever to tech platforms, and that the consolidation will continue.

VZ's CEO recently mentioned the idea of Verizon combing with a big media company like Disney; this is almost impossible to take seriously given Disney's size and strategy.

In the following piece, I want to share some of my current thoughts on media stocks in light of the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) news item that mentions a hypothetical desire on the part of the company's CEO to merge with a high-market-cap media entity. It is not meant to be a direct recommendation for any stocks mentioned; it is hopefully, however, some solid food for thought.

Verizon wants to get into original content. Badly, it seems. I don't blame it. Content is the rage these days, but unlike most rages, I believe it is here to stay. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has made sure of it. That streaming service introduced a media drug known as binge-consumption of episodic series - or just binge-watching.

This Seeking Alpha news item is notable for two reasons as it concerns Verizon. First, CEO Lowell McAdam indicated he would be open to a merger with either Disney (NYSE:DIS) or Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or some big Hollywood player (Too bad Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), courtesy of AT&T (NYSE:T), is already spoken for; Verizon would have gone for that, I have no doubt). Second, it's worthy of remark, because I believe like most do that, at least as far as Disney is concerned, it's never going to happen; McAdam has to know that, so the fact that he verbalized an impossible market transaction speaks volumes to me (truthfully, I'd be less surprised - very slightly so - at a run for Comcast, but I doubt that's going to happen, either). The reason a merger with Disney would be out of the question centers on size; also, Disney's strategy as a content supplier that wants to create its own platforms argues against the idea. I don't see current CEO Bob Iger, or even the next CEO, wanting to sell out and yield control; Disney will still look to buy assets when attractive ones become available.

Every platform wants to differentiate itself with content. That's an effective strategy for a reason that might seem odd: content is of subjective value while platform is more objective in nature. What that means is the value of your content can fluctuate - you'll get big hits along with the misses, and a few big hits can drive value for your platform. Yes, I guess I am placing myself on the side of King Content in the content-or-platform argument since platforms are becoming commoditized entities these days. Netflix's interface is pristine, but Hulu's interface isn't bad, either. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its television device are quite good, too. It's just that one has Stranger Things and the others don't.

What does it all mean? It means consolidation is still on the minds of the platform owners. You know what? It's on the minds of the content owners as well. Everyone wants to consolidate. It's exciting, it moves stocks, and Wall Street enjoys a good acquisition/merger. Since Disney can't seem to find a new Pixar/Lucasfilm to take over, other execs have to come in and fill the vacuum. No less an authority than John Malone supports such musings.

If you're into speculation, then you can consider these market times as interesting as they've ever been. Look for the names that are both compelling from a long-term perspective as well as a takeover thesis. When execs want to buy, they oftentimes might be inclined to overbid to make sure the other company doesn't get hold of a quality asset.

What are some names that are on my mind right now?

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) is a stock I own. I think it has long-term potential (even though I don't always agree with the company's strategies - one example is I believe the company sometimes hedges risk too highly on certain projects, thus limiting upside reward), but I also believe it may get taken off the market at a premium at some point in the future.

I don't own CBS (NYSE:CBS), but I think this is also one to look at and for which some due diligence could be allocated. It's a quality network/content maker, it is experimenting with over-the-top platforms, and Les Moonves is considered a top talent.

Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) is not one I would necessarily look at from a long-term perspective just yet, but for those who really like to speculate, it wouldn't be a bad idea to at least check it out. A risky play. I mention this company in the context of this article only because it's impossible not to, but I want to stress that I myself wouldn't be buying this one.

Disney is a buy for a whole host of other reasons, but here's why I mention this name in relation to Verizon: Verizon may never merge with Disney, but what if Disney sold ESPN to Verizon, or sold an ESPN stake to Verizon? Stranger things have happened, but such a move might be good for both of those corporate actors.

Comcast probably wants to do more deal-making as well. This too is a company one owns for other reasons. Will it be the subject of a big merger? One assumes down the road that it will indeed be. I don't see anything on the horizon for it, though.

Getting back to Verizon, there is a great article on this business by D.M. Martins Research. I agree with the analysis, but my conclusion is different - although I don't own Verizon in my portfolio at the moment, I personally think that, per the linked article, the valuation and yield make the stock potentially attractive given that the CEO wants to buy something in the content space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.