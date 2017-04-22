What Does Apple Want With Satellites?

Apple Hires Satellite Experts from Google

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has recently hired two executives from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). They are John Fenwick, who was head of Google's spacecraft operations, and Michael Trela, head of satellite engineering.

Companies such as Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been interested in satellites as a way to reach many more billions of users to expand their advertising revenue. But that probably isn't Apple's motivation, since Apple's revenue doesn't derive primarily from advertising.

Bloomberg points out that satellites have two main uses, earth observation (imagery and weather data) and communications. Apple has an interest and a need for satellite based imagery, but I consider it doubtful that Apple would want to become involved in satellite engineering simply to support its mapping needs. Satellites are expensive, and Apple Maps is not in itself a profit center.

Apple becoming interested in its own satellite based communications networks conjures images of the ultimate walled garden, where Apple controls everything in the iPhone user experience: the phone, apps, communications network, and media content.

Have Apple and Boeing Teamed up for a Satellite Network?

Most satellite communications is handled by satellites in geostationary orbit. These satellites are located in a circular orbit 22,236 miles above the equator. The advantage of such GEO satellites is that they appear to be stationary to an observer on the earth. Satellite TV and Internet services use GEO satellites, and customers have to have relatively large antennas (satellite dishes) to send and receive signals to the GEO satellite.

Because of the need for a relatively large antenna, GEO satellites are not typically used for mobile communications. Instead, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations are used, such as the Iridium satellite constellation that was launched in the 1990s. Although LEO satellites are not stationary with respect to a ground observer, large numbers of such satellites, specially configured in orbital constellations, can be used to maintain virtually continuous contact with the ground based user.

Because LEO satellites are only a few hundred miles above the surface of the earth, they can be used for mobile communications with relatively small antenna requirements. Iridium mobile handsets look a lot like the early mobile phones of the 1990s, except for abnormally large antennas sticking out of them.

LEO satellite comm systems have a checkered economic history. Iridium quickly went bankrupt after the constellation was launched due to lack of demand. Other planned systems, such as Teledesic, never got off the ground.

Yet, there has been a resurgence recently in interest in the LEO constellation approach. Launch costs are coming down due to the pioneering work of companies such as SpaceX. SpaceX is reportedly interested in satellite based Internet and estimates that it could be a $30 billion business by 2025.

Satellite industry analyst Tim Farrar wrote about possible Apple backing for one such system being promoted by Boeing (NYSE:BA). He claims that he heard buzz at the Satellite 2017 conference that Apple is backing the Boeing system. Boeing's proposed system is a LEO constellation based on V-band radio. V band operates in the mm wave region from 40-75 GHz.

Much of the current V band from 57-71 GHz is allocated by the FCC as unlicensed spectrum, and some of that is already under consideration for "mobile backhaul" because of the high multi-gigabit data rates that can be supported. Most of the other proposed LEO systems want to use V band as well. V band would support much higher communications bandwidths than the old Iridium system, and the handsets could probably be made nearly as compact as today's modern smartphones.

With the advent of 5G telecommunications systems only a few years away, one would have to question why Apple, or anyone else, would want to invest in the enormously expensive undertaking of launching a LEO satcomm system. In general, they've never proven to be as economical as terrestrial systems, and have only found niche markets where there was inadequate cellular coverage. Such markets include shipboard communications and communications in remote areas such as Mount Everest or the South Pole.

As I pointed out previously, the concept of using such a system to reach remote populations not served by terrestrial infrastructure has been a main interest, but the investment case is weak. As the world's population is increasingly urbanized, access to telecommunications infrastructure has become the norm. In areas where there is no access, the local population is usually too small and too poor to support expensive satcomm services.

The Apple Car Connection

Today we also saw more confirmation of Apple's autonomous vehicle program in the form of leaked documents that were obtained by Business Insider. The documents mainly pertain to Apple's training program for the engineers who will "ride along" with the so-called "Development Platform" in order to take control of the vehicle in case of errors or loss of control by the self-driving system.

The documents don't shed a lot of light on Apple's efforts, other than to underscore Apple's seriousness in complying with California regulations that require that the human operators be trained to take over in the event of certain scenarios such as incorrect steering of the vehicle by the automated system.

It is Apple's seriousness about autonomous vehicles that may be driving its interest in a dedicated satellite network. Such a network could provide very high bandwidth and low latency communications with Apple's servers. Apple's current approach to AI is cloud based (SIRI), but expected to become more decentralized as AI functions are transferred to local devices.

However, Apple may anticipate that certain AI functions, especially involving driver interactions, could be retained in the cloud for autonomous vehicles, assuming a high bandwidth, low latency link between its cloud infrastructure and the autonomous vehicles. A dedicated satcomm network might be deemed the best way to guarantee the communications performance such a distributed system would need.

The LEO satellite system could also provide real time mapping in any locale in which the system operates, and this could also be used to enhance the safety and reliability of Apple's autonomous vehicles.

