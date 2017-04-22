Market Volatility Bulletin - The VIX Is Ready For A Fun Weekend

CNBC: 9:00 EST

After beginning with a low-volume, range-bound overnight session, the ES gradually lost steam throughout Friday's session as traders eye the upcoming first round of the French presidential elections. Recent polling shows Emmanuel Macron leading the pack with around 24% of votes, followed closely by Le Pen, Fillon, Melenchon, and Hamon, respectively.

Spot VIX showed slight continuation of its sell-off from yesterday, losing another 0.75% during the Asian session. This quickly turned around at the beginning of Friday trade, and with half an hour to the close the index is sitting just shy of 15.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Price action over Thursday and Friday highlights the crosscurrents that market participants are facing.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) pulled higher yesterday with help from the struggling-of-late financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF), which gained 1.69%. Along with consumer discretionary stocks (NYSEARCA:XLY), financials are among the top performing S&P sectors over the last 5 trading days. In a small continuation of its massive sell-off on Wednesday, the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) dropped another 0.20%; utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) also fell 0.39%.

Before the weekend kicks off, we'd like to highlight the consistent work of Seeking Alpha contributor Marc Chandler. His quick and easily readable pieces are appreciated by many, and especially helpful as we approach potential market moving news events. In his piece from earlier this morning, Markets Enter Consolidative Mode Ahead Of Weekend, Mr. Chandler briefly touches on several of the dynamics at play as we move toward the French elections:

-Neither the terrorist attack in Paris nor the strong eurozone flash PMI has managed to shake investors. Judging from the social media, many suspect that the terrorist attack plays into Le Pen's hands, but investors do not seem particularly concerned. The French interest rate premium over Germany has narrowed, and gold is flat. UK retail sales fell sharply, yet sterling is holding on to the bulk of this week's gains, which are the most here in 2017. -The most market friendly French election result would likely be a Macron-Fillon run-off in the second round, assuming that it is unrealistic than any candidate garners more than 50% of the vote. Many suggest that the euro could rally on a Macron-Le Pen second round, given the tradition of forging a united front against the National Front. Yet, this would seem to be the least surprising result. Nearly every poll suggests this is the most likely scenario. And as we have noted, investors are relative calm. -The relative calm in the face of geopolitical uncertainty is also evident in Korea. The strongest currency in Asia this week, gaining 0.5%. This snaps a two-week slide. Korean stocks gain 0.75% today, which is about half of the weekly advance. The Kospi and KOSDAQ are among the best-performing equity markets in Asia this week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up 0.7% on the day, which is enough to push the index higher in the week to break the four-week down leg. Chinese shares posted their worst week of the year, with the Shanghai Composite off 2.25%. Regulators have tightened up their enforcement and also seem to be attempting to curb leverage."

As we head into the weekend, the main theme seems to be that of arguably inappropriately placid markets. Taking into consideration recent events in both Paris and North Korea, readers may have expected markets to look a bit less sturdy heading into this weekend's vote. As the market reaction to the unexpected Brexit vote last summer showed, investors across all disciplines may do well to acknowledge the potential for increased volatility.

Thoughts on Volatility

Evidenced by the screenshot above, volatility has tamped down quite a bit over the last two weeks. We've moved from a market flirting with backwardation across the front third of the curve, back into a market essentially displaying contango across all tradable months.

This morning, just before market open, the spot index was staying just inside the 14-handle, printing 14.03. VX contract months F1-F2 (May-June) are staying remarkably steady relative to each other, both currently trading at 14.25. As the day wraps up, the VIX has moved up to 14.87, while F1 and F2 are virtually unchanged.

Before we move on to close-down our ES position, we'll leave you with the VIX term structure which occurred just after the surprise Brexit results came in last summer. To be clear, we are not saying this is what we expect to come into on Monday given a surprise vote in the French election, only that this is what can happen when markets are startled.

Volatility traders are taking the French elections seriously, but that said the absolute levels that we currently observe are not exactly what you'd call high.

Conclusion

We will wrap up here for today. Over the weekend we will cover how the close worked out on Tracking the Trade. The short version is that we made some money (not much, but some), and that our first adjustment helped more than yesterday's. Whether you have any aspirations to trade and/or learn about options, we recommend tomorrow's piece because there will be points made about the current state of volatility as to why and how the trade worked out as it did.

We'll also briefly highlight today's straddle pricing: we're over $40 for the one-week! In our three months of publishing the Market Volatility Bulletin, that's a first.

To our minds, the real dilemma seems to be that the muscle memory of VIX traders has been to sell spikes, which corresponds to buying the dip in the S&P. It appears that the macro landscape is becoming less and less hospitable to this strategy in terms of what would logically square VIX levels with the events in the world around us. But the trade has just worked so darn well, and traders are reluctant to abandon such a consistently winning pattern unless they see very good cause.

We'd love for you to add your thoughts to the mix. We always enjoy hearing what readers are doing with their trades, and/or what their overall read is on volatility or the broader indexes.

