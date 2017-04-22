S&P 500 Weekly Update: Earnings Season Is Off To A Decent Start; Nasdaq Sets Another Record High

"There is nothing new on Wall Street or in stock speculation. What has happened in the past will happen again, and again, and again. This is because human nature does not change, and it is human emotion, solidly built into human nature, that always gets in the way of human intelligence. Of this I am sure." - Jesse Livermore

After last year's election the stock market immediately took on an uplifting tone. It was easy to recognize the positive feedback loop that came with that change in attitude. It occurs when good news is highlighted, repeated, and bad news is pushed aside. In the last two to three weeks we have witnessed the change from that mindset to the exact opposite. A negative feedback loop has unfolded and can be attributed to a number of factors. The healthcare bill issue signaling continued gridlock in Washington, U.S. bombing campaigns, and the unsettling nature of the leader that runs North Korea.

Despite this switch the S&P has been quite resilient, sitting just 2% from the all time high of 2400. Many factors have been playing into the strong price action that has occurred. The economy, especially the global economy, while not raging, has shown plenty of improvement. That trend started well before the Trump victory. So the talk of a recession does not enter into the picture I see it just yet. The probability of a much more serious bear market is very low, regardless of Washington, because the underlying U.S. and global fundamentals remain fairly healthy.

Looking over the landscape tells me that policymakers are starting with a stable economy. Therefore any stimulus cocktail plans that have been tossed around doesn't have to be very strong to get the economy rolling to a more normal growth trajectory. That may indeed work out well, because the risk down the road could very well be that stimulus is too strong at this point in the cycle and the economy then overheats. Ok, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves here. There are plenty of things that could occur before that event takes place.

It's always important to remember that corporate fundamentals, and not Washington, D.C., ultimately dictate the direction of the stock market. Expectations for Washington's success might be too high, but the reality is that corporate fundamentals remain quite healthy.

The ongoing theme presented here lately has been the strength of the market. Here is another example of why fading a strong market might be an investor's first impression, but those first impressions haven't worked out too well.

"In the ten years where the S&P 500 was up 5% or more in the first 100 days, it averaged a gain of 9.5% for the rest of the year with positive returns all but once in 2011 when it was down 5.3%. That's more than twice its average rest of year return of 4.5% in all other years since 1988. As the performance results once again illustrate, first impressions and strength count. Both in the U.S. and the rest of the world, when a year starts off positively, it is more likely to finish strong as well."

What I have discovered over time is that emotion and psychological factors drive cycles as well as the economic issues. During most of my investment career I failed to recognize that fact. Once discovered, the light went on, and investing in the market, while not easy, became less difficult. It then became obvious, the most successful investors realize, as I do now, that the two cannot be separated. They both have to be involved in the process of investing in equities.

Understanding the role human behavior plays in the investment world opens the door to a better understanding of why markets take on attributes that will have many scratching their heads. There is no crystal ball. It comes down to paying attention to ALL of the data points, hard work and getting a sense for the sentiment that fills the airwaves and the average investor's head.

After that is accomplished, we will still find ourselves making mistakes, questioning our abilities, wondering if we are missing something that others are seeing. Not only is there no crystal ball, but the magic formulas we think we have don't always work. Now I don't mean to sound pessimistic, but this is the reality we face when we manage our portfolios. A never ending challenge. So when someone asks me what it will take to manage money and be successful, my initial reply usually starts with a question. Are you mentally prepared for the never ending challenge?

Over time market participants face a myriad of decisions. Sometimes that can be overwhelming. Simplicity in portfolio management has been discussed here over and over. Keeping the investing process simple is key. Too many moving parts add just another thing that could go wrong.

When all is said and done, investing will be the biggest mental game you will ever be involved in during your life.

Economy

Liz Ann Sonders offers this insight on the manufacturing sector;

"To those concerned about a possible peak in ISM Manufacturing Index; be aware the S&P has been up over 9% on average a year after prior peaks."

The slowdown in lending is yet another that has popped up on the list of investor's concerns. The chart below shows the percent change for all commercial bank loans since 1975. There are many other instances where sharp slowdowns in lending occurred during expansions. It's not all that uncommon.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Total bank lending is growing at 3.8% per year versus a ten year average of 4.4%. That isn't that far off the norms, yet it's being viewed as a precursor for a sharp downturn in the economy. The upturn from late 2013 to 2015 which was a strong period of loan growth is being retraced. Adding to some of this weakness may now be attributable to the uncertainty that has come out of Washington regarding the administration's agenda.

This data point is like all others. It has to be viewed in concert with all of the other surrounding information. Data which has seen many positives reported recently. As with any indicator that starts to look shaky, it bears watching. However, it's too early to get anxious over, or force one to jump to conclusions.

First quarter GDP estimates from leading sources report a range of 0.5% to 1.4%. It's not surprising as the first quarter of this expansion has been the weakest.

The recent Retail sales report may have played a part in some of the recent estimates. Sales fell 0.2% from the prior month, making it two months in a row of declines. So once again we see first quarter weakness. You will hear that statistic repeated over and over. What you won't hear is that total sales for the January 2017 through March 2017 period were up 5.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

New York Fed Manufacturing index fell to 5.2 from the previous read of 16.4 which was a multi year high. The internals of this month's report weren't all that bad. It brings home the point of not getting too wrapped in a single month's report.

Philly Fed followed the trend of its neighbor New York as the index fell to 22 for the month of April. Before anyone jumps off a bridge or tells me the economy is falling apart, please be reminded that the index is coming off a 33 year high (43.3) that was posted in February. The Philly indicator still remains above levels it was at the end of 2016.

The headline I saw this week on jobless claims read;

"Lowest Point in Continuing Claims since April 2000."

Up and down economic data hit the homebuilder economy as well. Coming off multi-year highs in March, Homebuilder Sentiment for April backed off a bit more than expected. Economists were expecting the headline reading in sentiment to fall from 71 to 70, the actual decline was down to 68.

Housing Starts were down 6.8% for March. February was revised up from an increase of the initially reported 3% to a 5% increase for the month. Starts came in 35K below consensus forecasts while permits exceeded forecasts by 10K.

The above chart provided by Bespoke Investment Group shows that Housing Starts are still more than 200K below their historical average going back to 1959, and haven't seen even an average monthly reading once during the current expansion.

Existing Home Sales for March increased by 4.4%, the highest level in 10 years as housing remains a positive for the economy.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist;

"Existing sales roared back in March and were led by hefty gains in the Northeast and Midwest. "The early returns so far this spring buying season look very promising as a rising number of households dipped their toes into the market and were successfully able to close on a home last month," he said. "Although finding available properties to buy continues to be a strenuous task for many buyers, there was enough of a monthly increase in listings in March for sales to muster a strong gain. Sales will go up as long as inventory does."

Global Economy

A rising Global Economic Indicator depicts the story of the synchronized global recovery that is in place.

Source: Charles Schwab, Bloomberg data as of 4-12-17

Chinese First quarter GDP growth was reported at 6.9%, beating analyst estimates and the government's objective of 6.5%.

Industrial Output rose to 7.6% for March, that compared to the 6.6% increase reported last month. Continuing with the positives out of China, Retail Sales surprised to the upside, posting an increase of 10.9% gain for March, compared to the 9.5% increases in the prior two months.

Theresa May calls for a snap U.K. Election to get Brexit backing. The move is designed to bolster her mandate in Brexit negotiations by increasing the Conservative's governing margin in Parliament. In my view the entire situation surrounding what we have learned to call Brexit continues to be a passing news story. There are estimates around that it could take 5-7 years before all of this is ironed out.

The first round of the French elections take place on April 23rd. Going into this past week polling has tightened considerably ahead of France's first round voting on Sunday. Le Pen and Macron are most likely to win, but it's a logjam at the top of the polls; a new poll from Terrain shows far left candidate Melenchon in second place. The consensus is that Macron is most likely to make the second round, he defeats all other candidates in hypothetical polling match ups, and Le Pen loses by big margins in every hypothetical for the second round.

The Financial Times reports;

"French business leaders are breaking their silence ahead of Sunday's presidential election to urge the country not to vote for extremism, after a campaign marked by strong support for far left and far right candidates."

Consensus reports going into the election revolves around the word disaster. It is being thrown around like candy on Halloween. Whatever the case, the French stock market (CAC-40) isn't buying into that premise, as it hit a 52 week high on April 12th. That is in stark contrast to what we saw in the pre-election days here in the U.S. Our markets sank to lows as the consensus at the time was we would all be looking into an abyss if Mr. Trump was elected.

I can't tell how the markets may react, emotion can be very powerful. I remain with the view that this is a non-event, period.

Earnings Observations

Thanks to a reminder that I received from a reader, I included the Earnings Results Document published here each earnings season. A quick snapshot of headlines each day during earnings season that lets an investor get a feel for how the season is progressing.

Ryan Detrick makes an early observation on the earnings season. 57 S&P 500 companies have reported as of last Thursday. 75% have beaten expectations and earnings are up 10.8% year over year. There will be a lot more to discuss next week as 72 S&P companies report.

The Political Scene

The Government shutdown story will be making the rounds. I believe it is an unlikely event. However, we will be told that the U.S. government could shut down later this month for the first time since 2013 if a must pass spending bill does not clear Congress.

There have been other instances of shutdowns in the past with the last being in 2013. It did little to slow down the bull market as the S&P was up 3% during the 16 days Washington D.C. took yet another holiday.

One thing that does make this potential shutdown different, the previous 18 shutdowns all took place in the last 4 months of the year.

The Fed

Last week the Fed's Beige Book was released detailing "modest to moderate" growth and tight labor market conditions. Nothing earth shattering here. It does cause me to wonder why so many are so surprised that we are still in a 2% economy.

Why shouldn't we be in the same growth pattern? The new administration has been in office about three months. Very little if anything on the economic front has changed. Whatever an individual's political preferences, we all received a wake-up call in the last month or so letting us know how long it takes to get anything done in D.C.

There is always plenty of bluster from a variety of sources on when and how many rate increases we may experience this year. For what it is worth, Fed funds futures are now predicting only one hike the rest of this year and only 3 combined the next 3 years.

Stanley Fisher, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman got his 15 minutes in the spotlight as he confirms what most already know. The Fed will gradually increase interest rates as warranted. Now if we can only get the talking heads at the media to understand that, our days would be a lot quieter.

Sentiment

It appears I am in the minority when it comes to market valuations. Two weeks ago I stated my case for why I believe the stock market is fairly valued. Last week it was posted here that Mr. Brian Gilmartin, a fellow author on SA and elsewhere seems to be of the same mindset.

According to the most recent Bank of America Hedge Fund manager survey there is a large majority of money managers (83%) that believe otherwise.

For the record I am happy to be in the company of Mr. Gilmartin, he has called this market correct for some time now.

No surprises from AAII this week. When the stock market came under selling pressure in the last several days, bullish sentiment on the part of individual investors declined. According to the weekly AAII survey, bullish sentiment declined to 25.7% from 28.9%. The last time bulls were at these levels was the week before the election.

Crude Oil

While crude oil stockpiles fell last week, a surprise gasoline build in a period of what is supposed to be a strong seasonal pattern caught the market off guard. WTI rolled over and closed around 4% lower after that announcement on Wednesday. Traders have concerns that demand may be weakening. The weakness continued and I do wonder if it is a typical over reaction when investors find themselves in the midst of a negative feedback loop.

The price of WTI closed the week at $49.63, down $3.28 for the week.

The Technical Picture

Both the Russell 2000 and the Dow Transports were highlighted last week as areas of concerns for some analysts.

Both indexes were stable this week, and outperformed other indexes as they continue their consolidation phases. As long as there are no real breakdowns, the price action is quite normal after a large move. Note that the Russell 2000 recaptured its 50 day moving average this week, so the naysayers will have to move on and find another issue to explain why the market is vulnerable.

The seesaw price action was the highlight of trading for the S&P 500 index. Monday morning saw a gap up opening, and unlike the previous occurrence, this one wasn't sold. The index closed up 20 points for the day. The head scratching, consolidating activity continued on Tuesday with a gap down opening, which saw the S&P give back a portion (6 points) of those gains at the close. Continuing the choppiness, another gap up opening followed and this one was sold, from there the market meandered between gains and losses for the day. The tug of war was in full focus.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

The final two days of trading saw the S&P surge higher than give some of the gains back. The negative feedback loop took over and the French Election became the story over and over during the trading day on Friday.

Putting all of that in perspective. A choppy pattern that left the S&P still below its 50 day moving average, and that tells me the consolidation period may not be over. The bulls will look for a retake of that moving average and a break in the short term downtrend line depicted in the chart.

Short term support is at the 2336 and 2321 pivots, with resistance at the 2385 and 2411 pivots.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

For those not familiar, Mr. David Fish offers a wonderful service to investors. Highlighting the dividend growth investing approach helping us build wealth over time. A core strategy for every portfolio.

The average stock in the S&P 1500 which contains large, mid, and small caps, is down 3.35% since the index peaked on March 1st. Bespoke broke the S&P 1500 into deciles (10 groups of 150 stocks each) based on stock performance from election day 2016 (11/8/16) through the March 1st equity market peak to see how the biggest post election winners and losers have been doing during the current pullback. As shown, the decile of stocks that did the best during the post election rally from 11/8/16 through 3/1/17 are down an average of 8.45%. Clearly investors have been selling the biggest "Trump Trade" winners since the beginning of March.

Source: Bespoke

Reversion to the mean plats out once again.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) isn't my favorite bank, I do not own shares, but this caught my attention. The news of Insider buying this past week helped push the shares higher. There are no guarantees of course, but I do remember when Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) purchased shares in his bank that marked the bottom in the stock. Shares are up a nifty 49% since then.

The major indexes stabilized this week to prompt some analysts to say "I don't know where this rally is coming from? Nothing has changed. Of course what they are referring to is the D.C. and geopolitical drama from the previous weeks. Well they are right to some degree, nothing really has changed, a strong market continues, and as such many are surprised. At the end of the day, the market skeptics continue to be frustrated at the resiliency of this bull market.

All during this upside run the average investor has had one foot out the door. The financial crisis still looms in their minds, the proliferation of social media adds to the fear that comes from analysts and pundits constantly pushing their overhyped conjured up dramas.

These dramas rarely if ever play out as anticipated, yet it's the same dance steps. Market goes up, headlines occur and everyone wants to be a market timer. The calls to put on hedges, short stocks, raise cash, run to safe havens, are ramped up. In some cases that behavior reeks of someone that is playing with scared money. If that isn't the case, then they want to be labeled the individual that called THE top. Newsflash to anyone that is trying to be a hero. Heroes take a lot of arrows, die young, and this time is no different. We haven't seen the market highs.

Unless one has the God-like ability to precisely time the pullbacks, it has been demonstrated time and time again those strategies have been very costly to anyone employing them in this bull market. I have been here to tell anyone that wants to listen, there is and there continues to be nothing to be afraid of. I also ask the question that is always asked of me, exactly what are you playing for, 2-3%?

The S&P continues on a nice stair step pattern higher, with no signs of parabolic activity or euphoria. The breakout in 2016 followed by new highs in 2017 just confirmed the initial eruption in stocks that occurred in 2013. Another Dow Theory Buy signal was generated earlier this year. As we have witnessed before, that has been the calling card for higher prices during this entire bull market run. I do not believe the results from this recent Dow signal will be different.

It's easy to get carried away with the issues that make up the headlines. The preceding paragraph tells the story, and until there is a discernible change, investors would be well served to remember those words FIRST, before letting any headline rule their day.

Looking at the near term the concern for the bulls is new internal leadership. The financials have had their run and are now in the midst of consolidation. In order for the S&P to make another run at new highs, new leadership will need to emerge. The talk now centers around without the financials the market won't move forward and the risk is to the downside. That doesn't mesh with what has already transpired. The banks weren't a big part of the market making new highs as they underperformed for the better part of three years. While it would be a plus to have the financial sector lead the market higher, all is not lost because the sector is now in neutral.

The arguments from the skeptics go from the sublime to the ridiculous when I hear the comment, As Goldman Sachs goes so goes the stock market. Really? The company posts an earnings miss and a convoluted picture is then presented to investors. In March of 2013 Goldman shares (NYSE:GS) were trading around $154. On July 1, 2016 the stock was $148. The S&P 500 in that same time period went from 1550 to 2100.

I sometimes wonder where analysts get their data from. It's apparently the conjured up drama that is being sold to investors. By the way, it appears the Goldman results are an outlier, as the remainder of the sector has posted solid results. In a negative feedback loop, the outlier gets all of the attention, while the plethora of positive news is mentioned, then dismissed.

So where do we stand today when we look at the market action? Investors are left with a stock market that is in consolidation mode. That brings the associated warnings from me to be wary of overreacting to the narratives that tend to float around when market weakness prevails. The message here has been that the market is telling the story. Now it is just a matter if one wishes to follow what it is saying, or listen to the noise surrounding that message.

Best of Luck to All!