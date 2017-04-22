Option Expiry Friday: Stella-Jones Assignment

Readers have asked me to write more articles surrounding my use of options. Let me start off with some disclaimers and state that options are a strategy for those who already have market experience. Strong warnings are needed. This is not a game to play with other people's money, or to get in over your head in something you do not understand. Know what you are getting into and the risks associated with it. I am not a financial advisor. I have only been a self-directed investor since 2011. I would not even call myself an options trader. Actually, I currently have a distinct lack of titles associated with my name! I was extracted from a large commitment last week and have spent this week reveling in the freedom, enjoying my other roles, lining up my volunteer schedule for the summer, pondering the meaning of life, stopping in on an extra Tai Chi class, and generally smiling my way through the days. You'd think I was retired!

I would generally describe myself as a dividend-growth investor with a side of growth. Nearly two years ago I added an option strategy to the portfolio and have written 40 option contracts so far. I am finding that I am consistently doubling my dividend income without taking on substantial risk. I began working with options in July 2015 after actively studying options for four months. Six months later, I wrote an article outlining what was most helpful in that learning process.

It is also important to note that I am still very much in the acquisition phase of the portfolio and target writing puts on already-studied quality companies that I would add to the portfolio. I would also say I am still in the process of determining if adding the option strategy is really beneficial over the long term, when compared with the flexibility of just buying shares outright, but it has, so far, seemed quite useful. There are certainly pitfalls, though many of those same pitfalls are also faced by the long investor.

Today is Option Expiry Friday. I have a contract that will be assigned to me. For an option trader or someone who is only interested in options for the income, this might be considered a failure. It is not a failure to me.

Let me explain why it is not a failure and some of the difficulty with option contracts.

The underlying stock of this option is Stella-Jones TSX:SJ or (OTC:STLJF). Stella-Jones is a stock I have been interested in for a while. I have written five articles on it over the past year. It is a solid and growing business often described as 'boring'. Utility poles and railway ties are not exactly a flashy product. The replacement cycle is generally fairly steady and Stella-Jones is the go-to name across North America for the large cap companies which require their products and services. In looking at their location map and acquisition dates, they seem to have strategically marched across North America buying up mostly Mom & Pop businesses and efficiently tucking them into their supply chains while growing organically in those established markets. With such large, heavy products, having closer production to end markets makes great synergistic sense that quickly flows to the bottom line.

In my opinion it is also in the sweet spot for Canadian companies for option writing. The largest Canadian companies do not usually pay enough premium (not enough risk) to make it particularly worthwhile for a small investor like me to write contracts, but the mid-cap space holds some higher-quality, stable businesses whose premiums are a little juicier (for good reason-the added risk). This is where Stella-Jones fits. It is not one of my core dividend-growth holdings, but the dividend-growth is certainly there and other than a substantial draw-down in 2008-2009, has rewarded shareholders nicely.

Dividend growth as shown on FAST Graphs (beware this may include (or not include) currency exchange depending which side of the border you are on, but it is a quick rough chart to illustrate the dividend-growth history.)

This Fast Graph (used with permission) was chosen to demonstrate not only the drawdown in the recession, but the appreciation from 2009 until now as well as the challenges over the last year.

These challenges were clearly telegraphed and are expected to continue this year. Note on the chart the 2017 downturn in earnings (dark green shaded area bordered by the orange line), and the expected rise for 2018. It would not surprise me to see the share price fall below the orange line during the year or just to continue to meander in the current trading range, to rebound again during 2018.

Mr. Brian McManus, President and CEO offered this quote in the Press Release of the Q4 and 2016 earnings:

"Based on current market conditions in our main product categories, we expect sales to be weaker in the first half of 2017 when compared to 2016 with an expected year-over-year increase in the second half of the year. Operating margins will be negatively impacted by product mix and softer pricing in certain regions. In the railway tie category, given strong demand in the first half of 2016, we anticipate lower year-over-year demand for 2017, while softer pricing will also reduce revenues. In the utility pole category, demand for regular maintenance projects should gradually return to normal patterns in the second half of 2017, but operating margins are also expected to decrease as a result of the geographical sales mix. As for the residential lumber category, we remain confident to further benefit from solid demand for new construction and outdoor renovation projects in the residential and commercial markets. Our immediate focus will be on the integration of our recent acquisitions as well as taking the necessary steps to adjust production levels, maximize operating efficiencies and minimize costs throughout the organization."

With the extensive acquisitions last year and Ram adding very significantly to the residential lumber segment, and expected improvement in the far more stable ties and poles segment, I am far from 'scared-out' of Stella-Jones. There's no doubt it could be a tough year on the earnings front.

I wrote the contract on November 10th, 2016, after the share price fell after a good quarter but lowered expectations. I chose a longer expiry than I normally do to give the contract more time, but obviously not enough. Earnings weakness is now expected to be deeper and longer than expected.

At the time of writing, the closing share price was $42.58, and I chose an in-the-money contract of $46 to earn more premium. As shown in the table below, with the premium, the cost of the shares I purchased is $41.94. Row A shows what happens when an option expires worthless and the premium is earned. Row B shows what happens when the option is assigned. In this case, the option was assigned.

The share price right now is $43.27. This situation is win-win for all parties. The person who paid me the premium is happy to receive $46 for their shares, and either turn around and buy in the market for $43, or just happily wave goodbye to their shares. I am content because I have shares for $41.94, which is below the current market price, although under the strike price of the contract. I expected, planned for, and at times, even hoped for the shares, though I would not be too disappointed to just get the premium and move on to write another contract.

The downside to writing options for me, is not the contract to purchase at the specific price - after all I chose the price and time frame - it is the fact that my funds are tied up during the contract. My hands are essentially tied awaiting the outcome of the contract as the market moves around. Of course it is nice to think of the would-have, could-haves in hindsight, but there is no guarantee I would have taken any action, so I can only surmise. I can confidently say I would not have purchased 400 more shares, but I may have been bold enough to purchase another 200 at the time I wrote the option (after all, I was bold enough to write that option). I may also have been bold enough to buy another 200 near the end of March, as I had a fair bit of cash (tax refund) to deploy. Instead with the looming option assignment, I did not take buy any shares. These actions would have certainly been far more beneficial to the adjusted cost base of my shares than writing this option. So, for me, the opportunity cost is one of the most significant risks associated with using an option strategy.

This daily chart shows the price action of Stella-Jones over the last six months the approximate time frame of this option contract.

The goal of this article was to show that, unlike an options trader who is simply trying to make a profit on each specific option in order to move onto another profitable option contract, the outcome of being put the shares under the strike price is not always a negative outcome for an investor who has carefully chosen the underlying stock with the broader goal of building a long-term portfolio. A carefully chosen win-win (win if you receive the premium, win if you are assigned the shares, and even a win for the person on the other side of the trade) contract is certainly possible. Not all of my contracts have turned out ideally, but the vast majority have been accretive to the portfolio including the ones where I was put the shares.