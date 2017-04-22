Why Francesca's Is Thriving When It Shouldn't Be

Another one bites the dust. On Friday, apparel retailer bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE), being unable to evade the headwind that's hurting all brick-and-mortar retailers, announced it would be shuttering all 175 of its remaining stores and calling it quits forever. It joins Sports Authority, The Limited and several others in the annals of retail names that simply vanished. Plenty more of them - even venerable players like Macy's (NYSE:M) - continue to struggle though, even if they're not completely abdicating.

For investors (and retailers) that think it's only a matter of time before brick-and-mortar stores implode though, take note of one key investment-worth exception. There a small cap outfit called Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) operating 670 boutiques that are thriving, proving it can be done.

Results Speak for Themselves

Your familiarity with Francesca's likely depends on your gender. It's a women's clothing and accessory store, and to the average male, looks like it sells the same goods you can buy at your nearby Macy's. Ask a women who shops there on a semi-regular basis though (I did - more on that below), and you'll find some distinct, important differences.

Those differences do translate into better fiscal performance, by the way, negating the premise that brick-and-mortar stores simply can't compete with the pricing and selection of online shopping venues.

The chart below tells the tale. Revenue been on the rise, and is expected to remain in its uptrend. Earnings have been growing too, albeit erratically, and are expected to improve into the future as well.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

To be fair, same-store sales growth hasn't always been great of late. It's never been horrifying in recent history, but it's not what it used to be for the company. Last quarter's 2% increase in same-store sales, enviable to most other retailers, was actually sub-par for Francesca's.

Nevertheless, it's a standout in a sea of retail misery.

The $64,000 question is, what is Francesca's doing differently than other retailers that "works"? And, can it last? For answers to the questions, I asked the most knowledgeable authority on Francesca's I know... my wife.

Why Francesca's is Surviving

There's no denying it's far from a scientific or numbers-based analysis. Indeed, with a sample size of one, it can't even be considered a complete subjective review of Francesca's business model.

On the other hand, aside from being a savvy shopper/consumer, she's also rather business-minded, noticing what a company could do better and what it does well all while simply acting as a patron. At the very least an investor would be wise to embrace her qualitative description of why she shops at our nearby Francesca's rather than the Macy's or Dillard's just a few hundred feet away. Her insight makes a pretty bullish case for FRAN.

In no particular order...

1. Francesca's Has What Other Stores Don't

One would think a gold belt to wear around a formal gown (to replace the original belt that came with it) would be easy to find at any ordinary American mall. One would be wrong in thinking that though. The only appropriate belt (and clutch) we could find on this mission, despite scouring the aforementioned Macy's and Dillard's, was at Francesca's.

It's not just good luck with one belt that defines the boutique chain as a place to find the hard-to-find merchandise no other store offers though. Try finding a wrap/shawl for a formal occasion as well. Odds are good your nearby upper-scale department store won't have many, if any. Francesca's has them by the dozens.

Now, extrapolate that selection of merchandise out to dozens if not hundreds of kinds of categories.

2. Francesca's is a Lifestyle Store

Put this word in your lexicon... Boho-chic. Apparently that's what Francesca's is, offering an eclectic look for the modern day hipster.

That trendy hipster, by the way, is a female aged somewhere between 25 and 50, when she's got more money to spend then the average teen, and is exhausted by the idea of stepping foot in a massive department store to fight for the same looks everyone else is wearing, and a look that doesn't quite match her fashion mission. It's upscale, but subtly so.

It's not just clothing though. Francesca's offers all the other cutesy knick-knacks that appeal to the same customer interested in its Boho-chic apparel. Books, candles, and kitchen wares are just some of the collection.

3. Small Square-Footage, Well-Taken Care Of

The average square-footage of a Francesca's store is about 1400... stunningly small by today's retail standards. There's an upside to that small-footprint though. In fact, there are several.

One of the biggies is the simple fact that a small space is easier for a small crew to take care of. It's possible for just one person to operate a store at any given time. That small space has another built-in advantage though, aside from similarly small rent-payments - it makes it easier to optimize the presentation of all merchandise. Every aspect of the store is something of a visual experience, rather than a row of racks. That creation of some sort of emotional excitement induces an "I want to buy it" mindset.

This, by the way, is how and why most retailers are failing to compete with online alternatives. Although no brick-and-mortar venue can compete with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in terms of price and selection, Amazon can't provide a visceral experience. Most retailers have forgotten this art, and are paying the price. Francesca's hasn't forgotten the art though.

4. Fresh, Trend-Forward Merchandise

Finally, Francesca's has the right looks at the right time.

Most large department store chains order their merchandise about six months before it shows up in stores. Once in stores, it will sit there for another six months or so. It can't be replaced with new goods, though, until its gone.

The slow turnaround time is largely a function of size. Large department stores buy garments by the thousands, and they have to work their way through the distribution chain until they make their way to the sales floor where they'll compete with other merchandise in that same store.

Francesca's doesn't have that slow inventory turnover pace though. For perspective, as of last quarter the company's inventory turnover rate was 7.71, meaning it sold through all of the inventory in stores at any given time at a pace of 7.71 times per year. For perspective, Dillard's inventory turnover rate was only 2.58 in the fourth quarter of last year. Macy's was only 2.6.

It means the company isn't sitting on idle assets, and is constantly making room for fresher, newer merchandise.

Bottom Line

Again, it's anything but a quantifiable, fundamental assessment of why Francesca's is thriving while other retailers are failing. One can't help but wonder, however, if all those other retailers fell into that trap... trying to turn the art of retailing into a science of operational efficiency, and forgetting the human element in the process.

Whatever the case, the numbers don't lie. Francesca's is succeeding when it's theoretically not supposed to be doing well. Maybe the touchy-feely stuff should become a bigger part of the equation again.

Now if the market would start to see these strategic differences actually matter, FRAN shares would actually start to reflect this success. The stock's current price is right where it was trading at this time of the year in 2014, and it's still less than half of what it was worth in mid-2012 when earnings started to shrink. If you take a closer look though, earnings are already on the rise again.