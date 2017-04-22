Cocktail Investing Ep. 16: Trump Trade Tremors As The Market Faces Economic And Political Reality

After a one week break over Easter, Tematica's Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins have a lot to discuss - from the recent wobbles in U.S. equities to the recent economic data that points to an economy that is nowhere near as robust as many were anticipating at the start of the year. On the podcast, they discuss:

How economic warning signs are mounting from contraction in the auto sector to housing rolling over and office vacancies on the rise while industrial production saw 16 of 20 sub-sectors in decline in March.

What the bond market is telling us about growth prospects.

With the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting 0.5% growth for Q1 versus 3.4% on February 1st, this may be this first time since 1948 that the economy will have gone through an entire expansion without once seeing the four quarter trend in GDP over 5%.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a record number of fund managers think stocks are overpriced today, and that survey goes back to 1999 - not exactly a year known for stock bargains!

With earnings season kicking into high gear we are getting data that helps paint a more detailed picture on everything from the labor market to trends in consumer spending. With more than 2,000 companies reporting over the next two weeks, it's likely to get more than a little bumpy.

We are seeing more and more thematic signals on Cashless Consumption from a wide range of sources with a complimentary pushing our Safety and Security theme as that Cashless Consumption process is under increasing cyber theft threat

