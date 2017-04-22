Chevron Versus Exxon Mobil: A Thunderdome Match

Sometimes despite having two stocks you want, you only have money to buy one.

I think many investors find themselves in a position I often find myself in, where I have two or more stocks I would like to own priced at a price I am willing to pay, but only have the cash to buy one of them. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are two such stocks. I wrote about them here and here. Since I am a dividend growth investor, I will set tests based on their ability to pay and grow the dividend. So two stocks enter, one stock leaves as the best buy now.

How have XOM and CVX done at generating cash to pay dividends over the last 5 years?

The plot above shows how CVX and XOM did on 3 financial metrics: revenues, EPS and FCF. These metrics should give us a general feel for how the two companies are doing at generating the cash to pay dividends (and run the company).

First, looking at revenues, it should come as no surprise that revenues are down for both companies. The tremendous drop in oil prices assures that will be the case. XOM has larger revenues, but then it's the bigger company. Looking at the trend, it seems to me that XOM had the bigger fall off in revenue (the difference in revenue is smaller now than it was 5 years ago). During 2016, both companies stabilized their revenues. While it is close, I think CVX comes out the winner on this issue because its revenues fell less than XOM. Although, I don't think that "I shrunk less!" is any claim to fame.

On the EPS test, CVX again seems to have narrowed the gap with XOM. In this case, I am going to call it a tie since XOM had a lot less volatility in its EPS and didn't have as big a drop between Q3 and Q4 as CVX did.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) is also very important in determining how well the dividend is covered. Both companies have somewhat erratic quarter-to-quarter numbers here. XOM, however, seems to have both higher peaks and lesser deep valleys. Also, XOM ended 2016 on an uptrend in FCF while CVX had a decrease. So, this test goes to XOM.

The graph above illustrates another test. Both CVX and XOM have been cutting CAPEX both to conserve cash and because the low prices for oil and gas make a lot of projects uneconomical. The graph above is the ratio of CAPEX spending to revenue. I think it's significant that CVX spends more on CAPEX relative to revenue than XOM does. Notice also that looking at revenue 2 and 3 years downstream, CVX didn't seem to get any boost over spending proportionally more than XOM. I also think this in part points to CVX spending more on longer term projects that mostly haven't come online yet. Looking at 2016, I see that CVX dramatically cut CAPEX spending, while at the end of the year, XOM started increasing that spending. Part of this is due to projects at CVX coming online (or close to it), but I think this could have an effect on revenues and profits a couple of years down the road. XOM wins on this measure too.

So, for this section of the challenge, XOM is ahead at 1-2-1. The FCF test is more important than the other tests, and XOM won that test.

How well does each grow earnings in the future?

David Fish's CCC List provides more than just dividend payment data for companies that have paid and raised their dividend payments for more than 5 years. Here I will use the data that it provides on future earnings. Most of this data comes from Finviz.com, but in this case, David has better data on CVX's future earnings projections.

For CVX, the TTM EPS is -0.27; 2017 should see an EPS growth of 32.9% and EPS growth over the next 5 years is expected to be 62.3%.

For XOM, the TTM EPS is $1.88 while the growth rates are 17.9% and 32.9%.

Based on these numbers, CVX wins 2-1. That ties up the score at 3-3-1. Of the tests so far, the FCF test is slightly more important than the others, so XOM is ahead on tie breakers.

What about debt, how do they compare in managing the debt?

Both CVX and XOM have been paying out dividends, spending money on new projects and buying back shares. Neither generates the cash to do all of that, so each borrows (and sells some assets as well) to make up the difference.

The two graphs above show how much debt each company is issuing. For most of the last 5 years, CVX has issued less debt than XOM, but in 2016, it pretty much caught up. If we were able to see how much debt each company took on during 2017, I suspect that XOM would win on this issue, but based only on what was done by the end of 2016, it's a tie on the total debt metric.

The bottom graph here shows the ratio of debt to equity. Here it is clear that while XOM took on more debt earlier, relative to its overall size, it took on less debt than CVX. XOM is the winner on this test.

Next, I look at the credit ratings for the two companies. This is also an important measure of how each company is handling its debt and how much the additional debt these companies have been taking on will cost them.

Looking to Moody's to see CVX's credit rating, I see that it has been rated Aa2. I also see about a year ago Moody's downgraded it from Aa1.

Moving on to look at XOM's credit rating, I see that Moody's has it at Aaa. Also, at around the same time that Moody's downgraded CVX, it reaffirmed XOM's rating.

So XOM wins the credit rating test since its credit rating is two steps above that of CVX. So for the debt handling category, XOM wins 0-2-1. With 3 categories complete, XOM leads 3-5-2.

What about dividends, how well are they doing at growing and supporting dividends?

Both CVX and XOM have a long history of dividend increases, so this category will be decided by who is best supporting the dividends. Looking at FCF per share, XOM has had a much higher value for that metric, which in the last quarter of 2016 even exceeded the per share dividend. Also working against CVX is that its per share dividend is higher than XOM, so the lower FCF is even more of a problem. On this basis, I think XOM is doing a better job at supporting the dividend, which will enable it to better grow the dividend in the future. XOM has now increased its lead to 3-6-2.

How well is each company doing at turning my investment dollars into dividends?

I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here) to get the present value of each company's dividend stream. I then divided this value to get a ratio that shows me how much present value of dividend payments do I get for each dollar I spend buying shares of each company. I repeat the calculators for CVX and XOM from the articles doing a full analysis below.

So for the numerator of my dividend efficiency, which is what I call the ratio of the PV of the dividend stream to the current market price, I have $109 for CVX and $84 for XOM. Current market prices of CVX and XOM are $105.17 and $80.88, respectively. That tells me that for every $1 I put into buying CVX shares, I get $1.036 of present value for its dividend stream. For every $1 I put into buying shares of XOM, I get $1.040 of present value for its dividend stream. That's pretty close, close enough that I will call it a tie (because all it would take to put CVX ahead is if XOM goes up 12 cents and CVX drops 8 cents).

Are there any special factors to consider for either company?

CVX does have some pretty big projects coming online in 2017, but I assume that is factored into analysts' predictions. So now points will be awarded here.

Conclusion

Overall, XOM comes out the winner of 6 tests versus only 3 wins for CVX. The companies tied on 3 of the 12 tests. This matchup was conducted based on the only criteria being company performance. If, like me, an investor has a full position of XOM and a small position in CVX, it might make more sense, from a risk management perspective, to buy CVX instead of XOM. I like both companies; I just like XOM a bit better (which is why my position in XOM is larger at this time).

