Mattel: Worsening Performance Necessitates Merger With Hasbro

The share price of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is down around 11% at the time of writing due to the disappointment over the weak quarterly results. The company announced yesterday after the market closed that its first quarter 2017 EPS at -$0.32 missed consensus estimates by $0.15 while its revenue at $735.6 million missed by $69.22 million. Newly appointed CEO Margo Georgiadis declared in the earnings call that she wanted to be "fully transparent" about the where Mattel needed improvement. She also made effort to emphasize her frankness over the less than desirable quarterly results. It is welcoming for a CEO to be honest about the company. Nevertheless, it would be prudent to interpret Margo's true intention as a new CEO who needs to establish to the various stakeholders that the company was in a bad shape before she took over (two months ago). Hence, it remains to be seen if she will continue to be as critical of the subsequent quarterly results.

Overall revenue fell 15.4% year on year. Looking deeper, global Barbie sales was lower by 13% in the first quarter, while Fischer-Price sales declined 9%. North American regional gross sales fell 24% year on year, or a staggering drop of $141 million. To put this in perspective, the entire Asia-Pacific sales accounted for $89 million even after a 17% year-on-year increase. In the earnings call where the company executives expressed their bullishness over the strong sales growth in Asia-Pacific, it is sobering to note that it would take 11 quarters with the same growth in Asia-Pacific (+$12.9 million) to counter the drop in North American sales ($141/$12.9=10.9x).

Inventory Growth Despite Revenue Decline

What really concerned me was the ongoing antagonistic trend of inventories change against revenue change. In Mattel's decades-long history, inventories grow alongside revenue which is logical and reasonable (see chart below). As the business grew, you needed to stock up more. Revenue could increase even with lower inventories at times due to better management of stock levels. However, since 2013, the opposite occurred (see the second chart) where inventories continue to grow despite the persistent reduction in revenue. This is the longest stretch in the company's history that such an unfavorable trend happened. The latest quarterly results showed that the phenomenon has not abated. Inventories climbed to $769.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, from $613.8 million in the previous quarter. The figure is also higher year on year, despite a sustained shrinkage of revenue (-15.4%).

Rising Working Capital

With inventories growing 32% over a four-year period (2013-2016) while revenue declined 15% over the same period, it reflects how inefficient the company's use of cash has become. Historically, the company increased its working capital in line with business growth which was generally well reflected in the share price movement (see chart below). However, as pointed out in the previous paragraph and chart, in recent years, despite the declining revenue, inventories have continued to climb. This inevitably leads to increased use of working capital. The company management justified the $261 million increase in working capital during the quarter by an inventory build for the current quarter (Q2 2017) "entertainment slate" and a higher owned inventory due to weak sales in Q1. A significant portion of that entertainment slate is understood to be for the Disney (NYSE:DIS) movie, Cars 3, which is scheduled to hit the theaters beginning from June. Unfortunately, despite a write-off of $6 million in the quarter due to obsolescence, the inventory level continued to be worrying, judging from the acknowledgment by management that part of the reason for the rise in working capital is due to unsold merchandise.

The Positives

Mattel has a lot going for it, which you would glean from the earnings call and presentation. There is the upcoming boost from Cars 3, where an estimated $300 million incremental sales of related merchandise are expected this year. This is on top of the sales from the other leading box office theatricals - Justice League, Fast and Furious and Wonder Woman. The company also formed new partnerships in China with Babytree, the largest online site in the world for new moms, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), in an attempt to increase market share in the domestic market without stumbling over regulatory hurdles it would have faced if it ventured further all alone. In addition, the e-commerce platforms would enable Mattel to target the fast-growing digital sales in China. Separately, the company is also working on several technology-related initiatives.

We could expect Margo to be very eager in proving herself as the new CEO. Richard Dickson, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel, has described her short stint thus far as already having an "immediate impact on our strategic thinking, our operational execution and our culture", during the earnings conference call yesterday. However, it is uncertain how patient investors can be to await a clear reversal of fortunes. Short interest has come off the peak in late 2015 to around 6.3% even as prices continued to fall. This seems to imply that the market deems Mattel as having little further room to drop, or in other words, less profitable to short. Nevertheless, it also meant that in a recovery, there would be only a little boost from potential short covering.

Conclusion

With the continued deterioration in Mattel's business and less rosy prospects as guided by the management, the market valuation of Mattel has eroded accordingly. Since my article on the possible merger between Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattel, the enterprise value gap between the two companies has widened further. Hasbro has yet to release its quarterly results. Its share price has been affected somewhat following Mattel's disappointing results announcement due to fears that the weak performance could be indicative of industry woes. If Hasbro managed to report contrasting performance, the market would reward it handsomely. When that happens, there might be pressure added onto Mattel to initiate merger talks before the situation worsens such that future discussions turn into one of Hasbro acquiring Mattel, instead of a merger of equals for now. While Mattel's share price has already seen several rounds of bloodletting, unless it can reverse the inventory-revenue antagonistic trend mentioned earlier, profit boosts from sporadic events such as Cars 3 might prove ephemeral and unconvincing for investors to pile into the stock. On the other hand, Hasbro has shown consistency in its operations, and while that could mean its share price is priced for perfection, if it continues to deliver on its guidance, it would, of course, be worthy of further gains to its market valuation. Therefore, in light of the industry challenges as elaborated in my previous article and also added on by readers who commented, it might be in the best interests of Mattel's investors that the company delay no further in pursuing a merger proposal with Hasbro.

