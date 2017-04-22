Is This 7% Yielder Turning Into One Of The Market's (Few) Bargains?

Those who like Mattel but are nervous about the dividend and/or stock more generally have a couple bond options to consider as well.

Some investors have dumped the stock out of concern that the current dividend may become endangered if financial performance continues to underwhelm.

MAT data by YCharts

Last April, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was trading above $34 after a 72% run-up in the stock from October 2015. Since then, investors have enjoyed the 5%-6% dividend - now 7% due to the stock getting beat up - but have seen capital depreciation of 36%. Given how percentages work, the stock is trading just 9% above that October 2015 price, then nearly a six-year low.

Mattel reported Q1 2017 earnings after the market close on April 20 and results were disappointing. The stock officially lost 13.6% on Friday (April 21).

Mattel's financial results are cyclical with the bulk of profits (and over 100% of earnings) coming in Q3 and Q4, but the company reported a larger-than-anticipated loss. Barbie and Fischer-Price demand didn't meet analyst expectations. Discounts provided to flush out excess inventory from weak holiday sales also hurt revenue. Worldwide net sales and gross sales were down 15% in constant currency terms and came in 9% below consensus.

The stock also cratered after Q4 earnings back in January, falling 17%.

Needless to say, these results were very underwhelming. Is Mattel in trouble?

Valuation

During my write-up on Mattel last month, I wrote that I was expecting around $5,800 million in 2017 revenue. Based on Q1 results, I've revised that down to around $5,600.

As explained in that article, all indications point to the fact that growth in Mattel's core verticals remain strong. Sales data from the NPD Group showed that games/puzzles and dolls grew 18% and 10% in year-over-year terms, respectively. Retail tastes are always in flux, and this is an inevitable business risk, but the notion that all young kids are replacing their physical toys and dolls with smartphones isn't totally correct.

Accordingly, Mattel should be able to achieve $5,600 million and I'll use that as a baseline. I assume 2% year-over-year growth over a ten-year projection period.

The company's recent restructuring efforts should be able to improve on recent years' margins. Gross margin came to 37.9% in Q1; however, this was well below the 45.8% from Q1 2016. EBIT margins (before unusual expense) from Q1 2017 came to -17.3%; in Q1 2016, this figure was -0.2%.

SG&A expense savings have not yet emerged. SG&A expenses were actually up 1.5% year over year. As such, I could have been formerly overestimating the company's long-run margins. I've since reduced EBITDA margin levels to 14%.

Other assumptions I've kept constant:

Depreciation and amortization expense of 4.8% and set equal to capex

Effective tax rate of 22%

No working capital growth

Long-run economic growth rate of 1.8%

Cost of debt of 3.8% based on comparably rated debt

Adjustable cost of equity (depends on individual returns expectations)

If we use nominal annual returns expectations of 7.5% and adjust the company's total cost of capital by +/- 50 bps and alter the long-run growth rate of the economy, g, by +/- 20 bps, we would obtain shares prices valued between $18.20 and $25.70.

(Source: author)

If, more generally, we value based on annual nominal returns expectations running from 5%-10%, we get the following:

(Source: author)

If instead we don't want to sensitize by discount rate but rather year-over-year revenue growth spanning a range from 0%-4% (in increments of 100 bps) and EBITDA margins spanning from 10%-18% (in increments of 200 bps), we would obtain the set of values below. Cost of equity is taken as 7.5%.

(Source: author)

Relative to Friday's $21.79 close, in percentage terms:

(Source: author)

So even with relatively conservative assumptions (FY2017 GAAP EPS would only come to $0.97, below the $1.36 expected), the market is relatively down on Mattel. Unlevered free cash flow is estimated $402 million and growing at a pace 2% per year, in line with revenue growth given margins are assumed to be perpetual.

If you take into account the interest expense, this would provide around $325-$350 million for dividends and buybacks. Based on a dividend of $1.52 per share and 343 million outstanding, this would require $521 million per year in shareholder payments. Based on Mattel's operating cash flow per these assumptions, its cash flow only goes about 64% of the way toward paying the dividend. Therefore, the company must either use its cash balance - now down to only $382 million after coming in at $870 million last quarter - issue debt or equity, or hope to grow back into its dividend with better financial performance moving ahead.

Capital Structure

Mattel is in a good spot here. Debt-to-total capitalization is at 24% and this is almost precisely where my model tells me the company would be optimally capitalized.

(Source: author)

Going beyond this point is never advisable as it is value destructive to a degree through higher borrowing costs and potentially reduced access to the capital markets.

Raising additional debt is one option if the company continues to underperform financially such that earnings don't exceed the dividend.

Investing in Mattel Outside the Stock

So, let's say you like the business but you're concerned about the vitality of the dividend given earnings is currently running under the $1.52 per share clip. How do the bonds look?

Maturities coming due in 2019, 2020, and 2021 are yielding between 2.0%-2.8%. Its 2023 bonds yield around 3.2%. Longer-term offerings, coming due in the 2040-41, offer 5.1%-5.2%.

(Source: FINRA)

Accordingly, if one finds too much risk in the dividend, or the stock as a whole, there are 5%+ yields on the company's longer-duration bonds to explore as an alternative option. Also note that longer-duration bonds come with higher interest rate risk and are therefore more sensitive to potential price declines in a rising rate market.

Conclusion

Mattel's earnings have badly underwhelmed each of the previous two quarters. The stock is down 21% year to date. Nonetheless, the core business appears to have strong retail demand, and growing revenue even very modestly shouldn't be too much of an issue, though it's certainly subject to whims in the business cycle.

The 14% drop after Q1 earnings reflects increasing concern over the safety of the company's dividend after the revenue disappointment and an unexpected regression with respect to margins. Many investors like Mattel's stock for the dividend; a 7% yield is not common among Fortune 500 companies. But unless 2017 holiday sales are a resounding success, earnings are very unlikely to match the dividend this year, though they may the next. Some have dropped the stock out of concern that management may need to eventually pull back on its shareholder-friendly policies if financial underperformance subsists.

For those who like the company but aren't willing to buy the stock at 18-month lows and want additional security, there are a couple longer-term bond maturities that one could explore that provide 5%+ yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.