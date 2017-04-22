Monthly LNG Trends: Divergent Price Moves

U.S. LNG

According to our calculations based on the Marine Traffic data, at least 20 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have departed from Sabine Pass since the time of our previous update. Assuming full scale (full capacity) load and an average boil off rate of less than 0.09%, we estimate that these 20 vessels took at least 70.0 bcf of dry natural gas equivalent to foreign markets. Unfortunately, it is not possible to track the final destination of all the tankers served, but it looks like at least three were moving into Asia, at least two were heading to Latin America and the rest to either Europe or the Middle East (see LNG Chart Pack - figure 1).

Overall, the primary destinations for U.S. LNG exports is still Latin America and Asia. Year to date, these two regions received at least 60% of all natural gas exports delivered by vessel from the United States. Conversely, Europe's share remains negligible. According to Wood MacKenzie, however, Europe will become number one destination for U.S. LNG supplies by 2020.

We estimate that the United States exported some 100 bcf of dry natural gas equivalent by LNG vessels over February-March 2017, and we forecast that exports in April will amount to another 50 bcf. Total supplies to foreign markets since February 2016 should reach 390 bcf by the end of April. More than half of that volume was liquefied in 2017. (see LNG Chart Pack - figure 2).

As for LNG export projects, US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized Dominion to introduce fuel gas and commission the power block at its Cove Point LNG export project near Lusby, Maryland. Cove Point will be the second major LNG export terminal to come online in the contiguous US and is scheduled to be completed in late 2017. However, there were also news of delays to operational start dates for three other LNG export projects.

Global LNG

Global LNG prices are down (on average) 6.7% m-o-m in April so far, but are up 26% y-o-y (click here to see the chart). Concurrently, the price of the Henry Hub natural gas contract in the US is up almost 3% in April as slower than anticipated production growth is giving rise to increased inventory concerns. While we no longer believe that these concerns are justified, and we have been consistently revising up our near-term storage forecast (see the latest Natural Gas Weekly), Henry Hub price remains supported (so far). Divergent price moves across the Pacific have pushed down the U.S. LNG export contribution margin (ECM). Specifically, in case of the Japanese market, U.S. ECM has plunged below $1 per MMBtu, the lowest level since April 2016 (see LNG Chart Pack - figure 3). Despite this dramatic decline, the margin is still positive. (To learn more about LNG market and what export contribution margin is, see our LNG Guide).

We expect global LNG prices to stabilize at the current level and remain soft throughout the summer. It is not impossible that even last year's lows will be tested - especially, given that oil prices have plunged again (WTI is now trading below $50 per barrel). However, there are also demand-side factors at play and reasons to expect some strong volatility in demand for LNG in major consuming countries (Japan and China)

Sea surface temperatures in the Pacific (SSTAs) are expected to get warmer this summer, possibly triggering an El Nino event, which in turn should bring hotter and drier conditions to parts of Southeast Asia. While Japan, the biggest consumer of LNG, is not directly effected by either of the two ENSO phases during the summer, long-term temperature forecast for this country is supportive of stronger LNG consumption, but only in late summer (see LNG Chart Pack - figure 4).

Source: EIA, Marine Traffic, NOAA National Weather Service/Climate Prediction Center CFSv2 model for Asia, and GeckoiCapital estimates and calculations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.