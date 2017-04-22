Oil Prices React Poorly To OPEC Meeting: Danger Sign?

Offload some exposure to the energy sector now, as the markets may be overly long oil, and may have high expectations of the meeting in May.

This is eerily similar to the Fed's March rate hike event, where the markets had built up a head of steam buying dollars prior to the event.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers agree to meet in May to discuss extending production cuts. Oil prices fell 6% on the week itself on this positive piece of news.

Typically, when a market reacts poorly to a positive piece of news or data release, we can infer that expectations have already been built in prior to the event, and the event is "overly priced-in". This has led to the popular adage "Buy the Rumour, Sell the Fact".

Let us start with a case study - when the Federal Reserve raised rates in its March meeting to a target range of 0.75 to 1 percent, the USD sold off aggressively, with the USD Index falling more than 1% from a high of 101.70 to 100.50 after the decision.

Why was that so? The Fed had gone out of their way to talk up the odds of a rate hike at that meeting, and prior to the event, the markets had priced in 100% probability of a rate hike. Once the decision was out, it was fully within expectations and USD bulls found themselves cramped in the trade like a pack of sardines, and there was bloodletting once they discovered there were no more USD buyers left after the Fed raised rates.

Now back to oil. WTI crude has rallied strongly since hitting lows of about $30/bbl in February 2016 to current price levels of $49.50/bbl, about 65% in gains. Price action has spent a good two months or so this year hovering around $53/bbl, before falling back down to sub-$50/bbl levels in March this year.

The recent plunge back down below the psychologically key level of $50/bbl was on back of the announcement of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on 19 April. The meeting was set on 25 May and they will discuss whether to extend supply cuts into the second half of the year. From OPEC sources, Saudi Arabia was reportedly keen on extending supply cuts should other key oil producers, including Russia and countries outside OPEC, follow suit.

Saudi Arabia's insistence on other key oil producers complying is nothing new. In cuts in production agreed on between Saudi Arabia and at least 10 other oil producing countries which started in January this year, Saudi Arabia had pushed for the other producers to comply with the cuts before it joined in. No oil producer would want to sacrifice market share in order to boost oil prices for the greater good of the oil bloc. Since January this year, OPEC oil producers have been cutting 1.2 million barrels per day, while Russia and 10 other non-OPEC producers agreed to cut half as much.

If so, news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers meeting to discuss further cuts should be music to oil prices. In any case, Saudi Arabia has a vested interest in boosting oil prices due to its planned IPO of state oil company Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) slated to take place in 2018. If anything, oil prices should not have fallen about 6% this week after the positive news. To put things into perspective, oil prices have fallen more than 6% in only one other week in 2017 previously.

The oil prices falling could have been due to an unexpected climb in US crude oil and petroleum prices this week, according to the media. However, I would think the OPEC announcement would have played a major part in softening this blow.

In any case, thinking back to the March Fed rate hike case study, the markets could be over-expecting something to be done when OPEC and non-OPEC producers meet. Even if the producers do agree on cuts, the cuts may be deemed insufficient enough due to the high expectations built in by the markets.

News of oil prices falling on announcement of a positive piece of news lend an insight into the market's positioning going into May - that the market might be overly bullish on oil prices. A quick check on CFTC Crude Oil speculative net positions (Source: investing.com) shows the markets building up a head of steam going into the meeting. Scarily, the net long positions match the levels in 2014 when WTI was trading above $100/bbl just before its collapse to $30/bbl.

My advice is, oil prices have rallied strongly post its $30/bbl lows, with the markets loading up on long oil positions. If you own equities that have exposure to the energy sector, now could be the time to take some money off the table. You do not want to be trapped in a crowded room with only a small door to exit from, and similarly, you do not want to be caught in the crosshairs should oil prices experience a long squeeze, with bulls rushing for the exits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.