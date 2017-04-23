Dividend Stock Analysis - W.W. Grainger, Inc.

The Stock - W.W. Grainger, Inc.:

I am traveling on the highway and what trucks do I see carrying massive amounts of products? Grainger (NYSE:GWW). I am in our clients' offices, while working, and what magazines/product subscriptions are there on their desks and in their cabinets - Grainger. I am simply listening to the radio during my morning and night commutes - whom are they talking about when referring to maintenance product needs or inventory/warehouse management solutions? Grainger.

Grainger is a well-established international industrial supply and warehouse management company. Further, they are a deep tools and supply shop that has all your needs, from cleaning supplies, dispensers in buildings/restrooms, cleaning machinery, personal care and replacement parts for equipment. They are the "Go-To" within this product and service realm.

I wanted to perform a dividend stock analysis due to their recent plunge of 12% over the last few days, given their dividend aristocrat status, which is - they've increased dividends for at least 25+ straight years, and in fact, have done so for over 45! Thus, it was time to roll up the sleeves and perform a dividend stock analysis using our screener tool!

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of Grainger and their competition of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

1.) Dividend Yield: Looks like FAST is taking the cake here and is above the other two companies, GWW and MSM, as well as above the S&P 500 dividend yield. However, I will note that our friend, the aristocrat GWW is above the S&P 500 yield as well and a 2.50% yield isn't too shabby! MSM comes third with the lowest yield that is just a tad below the overall market. I like both FAST and GWW's yield in this scenario, come on Grainger!

2.) Payout Ratio: This is where things are interesting! GWW is above the S&P 500 yield at 2.50%, but also has a payout ratio below 50%, which is awesome! We love to see between 40-60% if we can and they fit that mold. FAST, given their higher yield, has a higher payout ratio and is not too alarming, but is above 60%. MSM also holds nice and tight in the mid-40%. Overall, GWW definitely gets a thumbs up here, as well as MSM. FAST... not so much and not so fast.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Another fun dividend metric. As stated earlier, GWW is a dividend aristocrat (at least 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases) and, in fact, has over 45 years of increasing their dividend - PHENOMENAL. The 5-year growth rate of all entities are above double digits, GWW coming at the lowest, with MSM chugging through hard and heavy. The other two do not have the track record that GWW has. I will have to say GWW takes the pie here - with the track record of 45+ years of raising dividends PLUS a double-digit 5-year growth rate - long-term success in owning Grainger as a dividend investment.

4.) 5-Year Dividend Yield Average: Ah, now let's see some more valuation metrics here. MSM is already being counted out, as their yield is BELOW their 5-year average, this is trading higher/faster than they can increase their dividend. GWW and FAST have yields currently above their 5-year yield average. Drumroll here... GWW taking the win - as they are a whopping 70 basis points above their 5-year yield average! That's a great sign for an aristocrat that is undervalued, I dig it!

5.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Another metric to see is if there is under or over valuation occurring. The market as a whole is in the low 20s in this area, so you definitely are looking for something below that. Guess what... GWW takes the last slice here, as well! Talk about a full-dividend stock! They are in the low 17 range, which is a very good sign of undervaluation in this current market environment. A nice thumbs up here, no doubt!

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

WOW! Talk about a great analysis here, when digging right into the numbers. GWW takes the cake on almost all metrics here, except overall yield - which is more than made up for in their strong growth rate, track record and valuation metrics. I hear Grainger all the time and see their name everywhere when it comes to their products and services - why not see their name in my portfolio list?!

Overall, I will say GWW looks enticing and the metrics line up to be a great dividend stock and company to own given their history and track record. What do you think about these dividend growth stocks? Would you consider adding GWW to your portfolio at the current valuation? Love their industry? Adding shares or waiting?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.