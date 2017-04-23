2 Things To Watch When Chevron Reports Earnings Next Week

Chevron, which is an oil-focused major, has struggled with large losses in the past but will likely post a turnaround.

San Ramon, California-based Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) has struggled with large losses in the downturn, but it is gearing up to release its first-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, April 28, in which it will likely post a sharp increase in earnings. That could mark the start of the oil giant's turnaround.

Net profit

Last year, Chevron swung to loss of $497 million, or $0.27 per share, from a profit of $4.6 billion, or $2.45 per share a year earlier, thanks in large part to the weakness in energy prices. Chevron's peers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) also reported large drops in earnings, but they remained profitable. That's partly because Chevron has the oiliest production mix among the majors, which is why it was hit particularly hard by the slump in oil prices. Last year, the company produced almost 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalents per day which was 66% liquids (oil and NGL). This was significantly higher than the peer average of 58%. On the flip side, Chevron also stands to recover more quickly than its peers in a rising oil price environment.

In 1Q 2017, the spot price of benchmark WTI crude averaged $52.18 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas averaged $3.29 per thousand cubic feet. This price level compares against particularly weak prices of $33.51 per barrel and $2.03 per thousand cubic feet seen in the first quarter of 2016. In fact, 1Q 2016 was the weakest quarter for oil prices in the current downturn. It was a period when oil briefly dropped to multi-year lows of around $26 a barrel and Chevron's key upstream business posted a massive loss of $1.45 billion. Overall, the company lost $725 million, or $0.39 per share, in 1Q 2016. But between 1Q 2016 and 1Q 2017, oil price climbed 55.7% and natural gas is up 62.1%. At the same time, Chevron has been reducing costs and reporting efficiency gains. These factors should push the company to a large profit in 2017.

Free cash flows/Dividends

Chevron has been saying that its priority is to maintain or grow the dividends, but it hasn't backed those claims by generating strong cash flows which underpin the payouts. In fact, no other oil major has burned more cash flow in the downturn than Chevron. In 2015 - the first full year of the downturn - Chevron spent more than $29.5 billion as capital expenditure but generated less than $19.5 billion as cash flows, leading to a cash flow deficit of more than $10 billion. It substantially reduced capital spending in 2016, but still ended the year with a cash flow deficit of almost $5.3 billion. As a result, it had to rely largely on asset sales and borrowings to fund the deficit and the annual cash dividends of approximately $8 billion.

However, in an oil price environment of more than $50 a barrel, Chevron's cash flows should improve considerably. Note that in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company got close to reporting free cash flows as the average spot price of crude oil climbed from around $42 a barrel in 4Q 2015 to $49 in 4Q 2016. Its cash flow deficit shrunk to $100 million from almost $2.8 billion a year earlier. And remember, the fourth quarter is usually a weak period for cash flows due to seasonal factors. But in 1Q 2017, with support from higher commodity prices and a seasonally weak period in the background, Chevron's cash flows will likely climb significantly. The company will likely report free cash flows, which will allow it to self-fund a large chunk of its ~$2 billion of quarterly dividends. In the best case scenario, Chevron will generate enough cash flows to fully fund the capital expenditure as well as all of the cash dividends.

A net profit and a free cash flow quarter will set Chevron well for the future. Note that Chevron also plans to grow production by up to 7% (after accounting for the impact of asset sales). That should also have a positive impact on the company's earnings and cash flows. In $50 to $55 a barrel oil price environment and with production growth, the company will likely continue to grow earnings and free cash flows. That will also provide a strong foundation for future dividend growth.

Analysts believe Chevron will report a profit of $0.92 per share for 1Q 2017, as per consensus data from Bloomberg.

